Social regeneration the challenge in Dominica after Maria says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Friday, June 15th, 2018 at 11:12 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the challenge in Dominica after Hurricane Maria is not one of physical renewal but of social regeneration.
He made that statement while addressing the Caribbean Theology Today Conference in Suriname on Thursday.
“Our challenge is not one of physical renewal but of social regeneration,” he said. “It’s a challenge that asks what are the needs of a moral character of a nation? What are its fundamental beliefs, culture and education?”
According to Skerrit his government’s plans are and will continue to be rooted in environmental and ecological sustainability.
“We have protected our forests and our oceans and we must not relax that duty in search of easy solutions,” he stated.
Skerrit stated that Dominicans have stood up and stepped up following Hurricane Maria and the island will play its part in building global resilience.
“We did not contribute to climate change, but we will play our part in building global resilience,” he remarked. “To be the first climate resilience nation in the world is to learn from missteps.”
He also mentioned that his government is committed to helping its Caribbean brothers and sisters reach resilience faster, “by learning from our journey.”
“Today the Commonwealth of Dominica commits to launching CREED [Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica] in a box,” he explained. “It will be a digital space to access our climate resilient national plan and background papers…honest reviews of do’s and don’ts from our officials.”
He continued, “Those who suffer the consequences of climate change must not tolerate the failure of conscience and responsibility from those who have created it.”
Skerrit called on all to pray for the safety of the Caribbean nations this Hurricane season.
Dominica was devastated by Hurricane Maria last September.
6 Comments
All I keep hearing is climate resilience this, climate resilience that. I have not seen any plans in place as to when the government will start building “climate resilience” structures, homes, businesses. Many homes on the west and east coast lines are exposed the storm surges that can reach over 15 feet. Strict Building codes, regulations, guidelines needs to be put on the table when rebuilding new homes. Those who live near rivers in which water level rises during heavy rainfall need to be protected. The government should implement a mandatory evacuation plan in place during a 48hours of storm/hurricane warning. Survey the different areas where landslides are frequent and have plans in place to evacuate the area of villages that are most affected. Hurricane season is now upon us, and we can talk about climate resilience all day, but if we don’t have a plan in place for this hurricane season, we’ll be in trouble. Be Proactive! Learn from the tragedies, Our Leaders need to Lead…
LifeandDeath and viewsexpressed, Why are you both so desperate: why all that anger and hate? Have you both sat for a moment and think of how silly you are for not wanting anything good for your country just because of your hatred for one MAN? WHY ARE YOU SO NARROW MINDED. Be real,
Comparing Skerrit and Lennox is like Day and Night. Lennox is a BLAJER. He is like an empty barrel; an impressionist; lazy to the core. Trouble maker, LIAR and TRAITOR. Skerrit is quite the opposite. The international WORLD respects Skerrit for his great ability to handle and manage business for the country and the people and that’s what have you Haters crazy. What is Lennox known for other than causing trouble, LIE and make you pay monies to the court for his tongue. An OPPOSITION LEADER know to have the most cases in the court for his irresponsible behavior; Are you guys for real?
I can’t believe I might actually agree with PM Skerrit about anything.
Let’s see if he carries through with this.
Well said Most Honorable PM
CThis failed PM has the guts to say that “…the challenge in Dominica after Hurricane Maria is not one of physical renewal but of social regeneration.
Every four weeks Skerrit comes up with something new to appease us as we are not aware of his incompetence in social-economic plans to develop our poverty stricken island and hopping here there and everywhere and returns with nothing substantial to really show that the country is turning around after Maria decimated Dominica but failed to tell us that it is his Corrupt, incompetent, visionless corrupt Labour Government that has destroyed Domininca worse that Maria. He failed to apply resilience methods and decency in good governance in preparation for Maria and those to come in future. I suspect that this failed PM, talks and walks in his sleep. We upstairs advised you of socio-Economic regeneration for years before Maria, but you go behind our back and run the abusive Red Clinic. Coming to work, seeing over 100 hundred line up hurt…
oh boy!!..What an interesting piece of epilogue from the “world’s first climate resilience PM”…So Social Regeneration has to do with: “It’s a challenge that asks what are the needs of a moral character of a nation? What are its fundamental beliefs, culture and education?” sorry, excuse me, What?? ok..
Let me wait for the: launching of CREED [Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica] in a box…’cause I did not understand much from that Social Regeneration statement.
oh, and point of correction, don’t mention “We did not contribute to climate change” anywhere else again. I sounds like Dominica doesn’t have any cars, or in real practical sense nobody breathes out Carbon Dioxide in that nation.. Ok, so let’s wait and see and hope for the very best regeneration of our Morals and CREED in a Box.