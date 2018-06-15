Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the challenge in Dominica after Hurricane Maria is not one of physical renewal but of social regeneration.

He made that statement while addressing the Caribbean Theology Today Conference in Suriname on Thursday.

“Our challenge is not one of physical renewal but of social regeneration,” he said. “It’s a challenge that asks what are the needs of a moral character of a nation? What are its fundamental beliefs, culture and education?”

According to Skerrit his government’s plans are and will continue to be rooted in environmental and ecological sustainability.

“We have protected our forests and our oceans and we must not relax that duty in search of easy solutions,” he stated.

Skerrit stated that Dominicans have stood up and stepped up following Hurricane Maria and the island will play its part in building global resilience.

“We did not contribute to climate change, but we will play our part in building global resilience,” he remarked. “To be the first climate resilience nation in the world is to learn from missteps.”

He also mentioned that his government is committed to helping its Caribbean brothers and sisters reach resilience faster, “by learning from our journey.”

“Today the Commonwealth of Dominica commits to launching CREED [Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica] in a box,” he explained. “It will be a digital space to access our climate resilient national plan and background papers…honest reviews of do’s and don’ts from our officials.”

He continued, “Those who suffer the consequences of climate change must not tolerate the failure of conscience and responsibility from those who have created it.”

Skerrit called on all to pray for the safety of the Caribbean nations this Hurricane season.

Dominica was devastated by Hurricane Maria last September.