Soufriere Constituency received $2-m in housing assistance MP saysDominica News Online - Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 8:59 AM
Parliamentary Representative for the Soufriere Constituency Denise Charles has announced that over EC$2-million dollars have been received in housing assistance for the Soufriere community in the last eleven months.
Charles said that over 150 families were beneficiaries of this assistance.
She made these remarks at town hall meeting in the Community of Soufriere on Wednesday night.
“Over the last eleven months we have received over EC$2-million in housing assistance which has improved the living conditions for over 150 families in Soufriere only,” Charles said.
Ashe stated further that there are still some homes in need of repair in that Community.
She asked residents to have patience as they too will receive assistance.
“We still have some homes to repair in Soufriere as housing continues to be the top priority in our Constituency but I encourage you to remain patient and don’t get vex with your Parl Rep, or your Government, or your neighbor, if you have not received your assistance,” she stated.
Charles said that this Government has made it possible for ordinary people to purchase lots and build their homes.
She mentioned also that due to the policies of the Government interest rates on mortgages which were at 11% at the time the Labour Party got into power were cut down to 5% and below.
4 Comments
What about developing the country in terms of (Infrastructure, Education, Technology) which can provide long term Jobs for these constituencies, who in turn can be independent within their own rights, to do as they see fit (Building their own homes, among others) with pride.
As a result, it’s a win/win for all — the Country benefits as well as it’s Citizens, thus creating a legacy for generations upon generations to come…..
Did you forget to tell them how many sustainable jobs that you have created? You forgot to tell them about the unemployment rate on island? Did you forget to tell them that this Venezuelan model have failed the people of Venezuelans so much that the citizens are fighting at garbage dumps to see if they can collect bones? There will always be poor ones amongst us, but the EVIL DLP of which Denise is part of has lost its way long ago.. These IDIOTS and dunce cats are totally lost at the critical matter of providing the environment for sustainable job creation…Any economy that relies upon THE SELLING OF PASSPORTS ONLY, and the giving of handouts is doomed to fail.
Did anybody question you about MONFARED, CORALLO,LAPSENG and the other scoundrels, rogues and criminals?
Did anyone ask you a question on why you all have abandoned Venezuela? You are part of a rogue regime that has failed this country big time. AN EVIL REGIME!!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
Soufriere is still a sleeping hamlet with not much commerce. High unemployment of youth in the area etc. Provide the ENABLING environment for investments and commerce. Dont just give 2 million across 150 families. who then have to need assistance again in the near future,. Allow people to support themselves.
Permission to copy and paste your comments please?
Was she the one taking about the government lowering interest rates on mortgages?