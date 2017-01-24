Parliamentary Representative of the Soufriere Constituency, Denise Charles has said that government is continuing to show their commitment to that constituency and constituents are happy.

“Things are progressing quite nicely as the government continues to show their commitment to the Soufriere constituency and our people are very happy with their leadership and the manner in which the government continues to respond to the needs of the Soufriere constituency,” she said on Kairi’s Heng Program.

Charles continued, “As you would have known that during the by-election the government have made a commitment to elevate the standard of living of the people in the Soufriere constituency who had been with another party for 15 years, and you had seen no major improvements in their life.”

She said since Soufriere became a Labour Party seat, “we have seen massive transformation of that constituency, and we will continue to see in the years ahead.”

She pointed out that her constituency started with a “bang” in January.

“The government fulfilled the commitment on further housing assistance. So many of the constituencies which I may have visited that had serious housing needs, roof leaking, plywood that was rotten and serious challenges in repairing their homes, they were happy in January because we have continued with our housing revolution in the Soufriere constituency,” she explained.

She mentioned also that there are many ongoing projects in the Soufriere constituency.

“Some have been completed, some will soon be completed, one in Savanne will soon be completed and the ones in Soufriere, both of them have been completed and the one in Pointe Michel has been completed,” she revealed. “There is plan to continue progress on that by the end of 2018 hopefully we should see a eradication of dirt roads in the Soufriere constituency…”