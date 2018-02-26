The government of St. Kitts has asked a court for more time in a matter involving Leader of the Opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas and his alleged possession of a Dominica diplomatic passport.

The matter was heard in court on Monday in Basseterre but has been adjourned to April.

Douglas is accused of having a diplomatic passport from Dominica which is against the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Reports indicate that on Monday the government side requested for more time in order to respond to affidavits from Douglas’ legal team.

Outside the courthouse, Douglas described the request from the government side as ‘ridiculous.’

“They are now asking the court to give them not two weeks as is allowed, but three weeks in order to respond to our affidavits. It is ridiculous. They brought the case, they said they were ready to have a trial, [yet] now they are asking not for two weeks, but for three weeks to file an expert witness on the laws of Dominica, but they said when they filed their claim that the court was competent enough to make the determination on the laws of Dominica,” he said.

He added, “Why do you now want an expert witness to interpret Dominican laws? We have said if you want expert witnesses, we, too, must have time in order to find expert witness.”

According to reports Douglas allegedly has a diplomatic passport number DP 0000462 issued by Dominica, which recorded him as being a citizen of the island.

The reports state it is valid until July 29, 2020.

The government is saying that since Douglas holds such passport, it “disqualifies from being elected as a member of the National Assembly and was accordingly required to vacate his seat in the National Assembly by reason of his becoming a person who by virtue of his own act in accordance with the law of the Commonwealth of Dominica, under an acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state, namely, the said Commonwealth of Dominica.”