The Attorney General of St. Kitts-Nevis Vincent Byron has filed an injunction against Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas for allegedly holding dual-citizenship and a diplomatic passport from Dominica, which is against the laws of that country.

On Tuesday this week at the sitting of the National Assembly, Byron announced that on Monday, January 22nd, the government filed a fixed date claim for the court to rule on the matter.

“I’d like to report that having had advice from senior counsel on this matter, the Office of the Attorney General gave instructions to institute legal proceedings in this matter and so yesterday, January 22, a fixed date claim form was filed in the High Court Registry to initiate a matter to get the court to make certain declarations and findings,” he said.

Byron also asked the court to rule on whether by his alleged actions, Dr. Douglas has vacated his seat.

He is seeking a declaration from the High Court “that since the election to the National Assembly on February 16, 2015, Dr. Denzil Douglas disqualified from being elected as a member of the National Assembly and was accordingly required to vacate his seat in the National Assembly by reason of his becoming a person who by virtue of his own act in accordance with the law of the Commonwealth of Dominica, under an acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state, namely, the said Commonwealth of Dominica.”

He told the House that Douglas was issued diplomatic passport No: DP 0000462 by Dominica, which recorded him as being a citizen of the island.

“This is borne out by a certificate of exhibits thus filed among the papers at the court,” he said.

Byron also told the House that “the law of Dominica requires all citizens to swear an Oath of Allegiance upon being registered as a citizen” and that “by the Common Law of Dominica, a person who possesses and/or travels on a Dominica passport is under acknowledgement of allegiance to Dominica.”

He said that Section 28 (1) of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis and Section Six (6) of the National Assemblies Act both provide that “a person shall not be qualified to be elected or appointed as a member if he is by virtue of his own act under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power of state.”

Media reports indicate the passport is stated to be valid until July 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, Douglas, who is a former Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis, told the House that he has no intention of vacating his seat and his only allegiance is to his country.

“Even though I am aware that persons are very much uncomfortable with me in this parliament, I have not resigned and I shall never resign,” he said.