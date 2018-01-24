St. Kitts Opposition Leader faces court action for allegedly holding Dominican citizenshipDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 at 9:34 AM
The Attorney General of St. Kitts-Nevis Vincent Byron has filed an injunction against Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas for allegedly holding dual-citizenship and a diplomatic passport from Dominica, which is against the laws of that country.
On Tuesday this week at the sitting of the National Assembly, Byron announced that on Monday, January 22nd, the government filed a fixed date claim for the court to rule on the matter.
“I’d like to report that having had advice from senior counsel on this matter, the Office of the Attorney General gave instructions to institute legal proceedings in this matter and so yesterday, January 22, a fixed date claim form was filed in the High Court Registry to initiate a matter to get the court to make certain declarations and findings,” he said.
Byron also asked the court to rule on whether by his alleged actions, Dr. Douglas has vacated his seat.
He is seeking a declaration from the High Court “that since the election to the National Assembly on February 16, 2015, Dr. Denzil Douglas disqualified from being elected as a member of the National Assembly and was accordingly required to vacate his seat in the National Assembly by reason of his becoming a person who by virtue of his own act in accordance with the law of the Commonwealth of Dominica, under an acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state, namely, the said Commonwealth of Dominica.”
He told the House that Douglas was issued diplomatic passport No: DP 0000462 by Dominica, which recorded him as being a citizen of the island.
“This is borne out by a certificate of exhibits thus filed among the papers at the court,” he said.
Byron also told the House that “the law of Dominica requires all citizens to swear an Oath of Allegiance upon being registered as a citizen” and that “by the Common Law of Dominica, a person who possesses and/or travels on a Dominica passport is under acknowledgement of allegiance to Dominica.”
He said that Section 28 (1) of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis and Section Six (6) of the National Assemblies Act both provide that “a person shall not be qualified to be elected or appointed as a member if he is by virtue of his own act under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power of state.”
Media reports indicate the passport is stated to be valid until July 29, 2020.
Meanwhile, Douglas, who is a former Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis, told the House that he has no intention of vacating his seat and his only allegiance is to his country.
“Even though I am aware that persons are very much uncomfortable with me in this parliament, I have not resigned and I shall never resign,” he said.
But skerrite I find u come out eh boss man. .. Boss explain to the people why this man have a diplomatic passport from Dominica boss man? ?? Answer us bossman!!! Time for u to get your ars out of here now man… all u better run when all u losee that election because is jail all u goin…
I hope the government is not like the UWP taking The PM to court for holding dual citizenship and want Skerrit to prove their case,that he is a citizen of France
I’d love to see Tony Astaphan act as defence counsel for Douglas on this one and see how he spins it with his alleged maverick virtuosity.b
By now the Caribbean should be one nation, but we are making a fuss about a kittitian who says he is a citizen of Dominica. Our passport is a Caricom passport perhaps Douglas is just ahead of his time.
Those illiterates that are voting for Skerrit, have they ever ask themselves what is he doing with all the money after the passport sales? We are still relying on donations.He said that these donations cannot be delivered like abracadabra which is a fact but, the passports monies are given like abracadabra. Skerrit is putting his feet in big man’s shoes, one has been sentenced to death and here we go again some are awaiting judgment.Why is it Dominica welcome people with evil intentions or criminals that are wanted by Interpol? Dominica will be a ….hole for foreign criminals that are running from the law or for those that are in search of a place to hide after they will commit their crimes. Skerrit must go because Dominica is progressing in the reverse in deep …..Haven’t Dominicans realized that Skerrit is promising a lot more after hurricane Maria? He is looking at a people the very same way he is looking at his dog with a bone in his hands.His plans are to secure ballots.
More foolish propaganda. Before Maria where was all the money coming from to build roads, bridges, pay for NEP and yes we care, provide money at reduced interest rates for the commercial sector and allow the government to realize a surplus of over $400 million in its last budget? This surplus in large part is what has helped Dominica after Maria. Not because you hear of pledges been made that does not mean that the monies have been received. Where is the money is coming from to pay salaries?
Do you actually know how many passports and Diplomatic passports have been sold up until then and at what price? No you don’t, YOUR PM did not tell you the same way he did not tell us. Has this specific account (CBI and other passport sales) ever been audited by independent auditors? No it has not and now I have to wonder why. Suffice to say that the estimated income from the passport sales is closer to $800 million than $500 million. So where might that difference ended up and where might the U$100 million missing from PetroCaribe ended up?? I believe that bottom line all included some EC$ 500 million remain unaccounted for.
CBbarryb, You are a joker and a stupid loser idiotic skonk my prime minister don’t need criminals to secure ballots .Dominica Labour party government can and always give you lots so-called workers calamity party a good hiding anytime time of the day, and Will be sending you lots back to the trees where you all belongs. By the way i don’t blog for thumbs up or down it makes no difference to me bye my beloved losers.
People it’s nothing more than a love affair involving two big, rich men that fighting for a woman that is not loved and appreciated by her father and as a result, her father has his friends taking turns on his good for nothing daughter. Here is the interpretation: The Pm and opposition leader of St. Kitts fighting for Dominica passport. Our passport seems is that daughter that is not loved and appreciated by her father, pm Skerrit and as a result he has rich men all over the world take turns on her to the point that two foreign leaders going before the court to see who has next turn
Great probing questions Mr. Rossnof. Are Dominican passports now being given willy nilly to Mr. Skerrit’s friends and acquaintances? Where is the outrage from patriotic Dominicans? How much longer would the masses allow this one man to soil the country’s name with impunity? Sunlight is the best disinfectant for good governance. This government is suffering from photophobia as most things are done in complete darkness. Skerrit has all the signs of an Exhibitionist Narcissist. He only gives approval when he is being worshipped. All the media houses should put pressure on him to divulge reasons for the issuance of a diplomatic passport to an opposition leader of a member state of the OECS. Imagine that!
Why would a sitting member of parliament and former prime minister at that want a diplomatic passport from another country?
I have heard stories about this many with people who did business in St. Kitts and it does not surprise me that he would knowingly do the wring thing. This man is as corrupt as it gets.
This is very interesting. I wonder in what capacity Dr. Douglas was appointed by Roosevelt S Kermit. If accredited by St. kitts Asa bona Fidel diplomatic representative I believe he would be exempt from local taxes in the recevingcountry. Perhaps these Doctor fellows are getting too smart for their own good?f
Well, well, well. Aided and abetted by Skerrit no less. Dentil must have thought if you can get away with it so can I. I hope they throw the book at him.
If there is a passport scandal know Dominica is involved. Skerrit has the name of our country entangled in all types of mess with his passport business. What is the opposition leader of St. Kitts & Nevis doing with a Diplomatic passport of Dominica? Is he a diplomat Skerrit? Who did he replace? Is he on our pay roll? How much do we pay him? If he is the opposition leader of St. Kitts and Nevis why does he not have his countries diplomatic passport? Is it that he is scared of something and hiding behind our corrupt passport is his best way of escape just like Monfared?
No time for this foolishness. We have a country, Dominica, to build back.
My people need jobs and their homes back and it need to happen now. Stay focus, people.
Always close the eyes when things get tight for Skerrit. Or in this case ‘no time for foolishness’. Or are you telling me you don’t care what YOUR PM gets up to. You guys are in no small guilty of what is happening to DA.
Dear Minister of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs of the Commonweatlh of Dominica: Your silence on the diplomatic passport issue is deafening and corrosive.
This is what Skerrit does best. He instigates turmoil and conflict domestically, regionally and internationally. A country’s passport should be considered as sacred. Apparently, the PM doesn’t think so. It most definitely appears to him that Dominica’s diplomatic passports are like advertisement flyers to be given to anyone. Mr. Skerrit is an intellectual lightweight, he seems to be woefully ignorant about the deleterious and far-reaching consequences of his unthought-out decisions and policies. He is allowed to get away with his narcissistic behavior because of the appalling silence of influential people. The Cabinet Ministers are impotent to do anything. They are mere lapdogs of the PM waiting for their next instructions. Messrs.. Skerrit and Douglas should bow out of politics as they have become too bloated by self importance. Power has disconnected them from the ordinary people.
Juicey Byron and Unity must not tell lies so. Since after Hurricane Maria they have been on a smear campaign seeking to bring the name of Dominica in their foolishness. It is a fact that they are upset simply because the CBI in St. Kitts is no longer anywhere near the top. They have killed the program. And have tried to now call it “platinum” program……People hardly want it anymore and there in lies the sour grapes…..but I digress…… The fact that Dr. Douglas as the former prime minister and more importantly as the current Leader Of The Opposition has been denied the use of a St. Kitts and Nevis Diplomatic Passport is truly shameful, petty and childish. All because of politics? Go to the courts fools.
@Country Above Self, that was a well attempted leg break from you but it was pitched too far pass the leg stump and the wicket not taking spin. But I can’t wait to hear the outcome of this case because I believe it would answer a lot of questions, especially if the verdict would go against Mr. Douglas. If it goes after Douglas and he is forced to step down as opposition leader then we in Dominica should blaze up the fire to ensure the French man gets out as well. I hope we get to know how he got our passport, who sold and delivered it to him, how much he paid for it and where the money went.
Oh, why does he need a diplomatic passport from St. Kitts if he has got one from Dominica already, which if we are to believe you is more valuable than the St. Kitts one?
I am not sure if I am missing something here, But the minister appears to be quoting the laws of Dominica to make a determination on qualification in St kitts. We should have been told what the St kitts and Nevis constitution says about that. Nonetheless, here we go again with our countries passport at the epicenter of a controversy. When will it end? Hope our response as citizens will not be too late.
Not just an ordinary passport but to make matters worse a diplomatic passport. Skerrit answer the citizens of Dominica, why is this man in possession of a Dominican Diplomatic passport. Is he a Diplomat acting on behalf of Dominica? If so, in what capacity and do we pay him for that? We want answers, Skerrit!!
The article clearly states, “He said that Section 28 (1) of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis and Section Six (6) of the National Assemblies Act both provide that “a person shall not be qualified to be elected or appointed as a member if he is by virtue of his own act under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power of state.”