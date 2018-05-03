The House of Hope, an institution providing care for seven severely physically and developmentally challenged and marginalized individuals, has been the recipient of an EC$10,000 donation from the St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA).

That professional body, at its 2017 Conference collected contributions from its member doctors and dentists toward assisting persons adversely affected by Hurricane Maria in Dominica.

The Board of Management of the House of Hope expresses its profound gratitude to the SLMDA for the tangible demonstration of its commitment to its social responsibility through its very generous donation; and assures the Association that the funds made available will be used by the institution to address a number of challenges confronting the House of Hope which was severely compromised during the passage of Tropical storm Erika in 2015, and Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Currently, the facility is without access to electricity and intends to use the funds provided toward the procurement of solar panels and installation of solar lights that will greatly improve the safety and comfort of the residents and staff.

The Board of Management of the House of Hope also wishes to thank Dominican physician Dr. Spencer St. Luce for bringing the plight of the House of Hope to the attention of the St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association.