Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa presented a quantity of linen and over thirty mattresses to the Vieux Fort Constituency Council as a contribution to their wider campaign to mobilize donations from the south of St Lucia towards the Dominica Relief effort.

The donation was collected by representatives of the Vieux Fort Constituency Council on Friday, 3rd November, 2017.

The contribution from Coconut Bay along with that from other private sector and individual interests travelled on a Dominican vessel from the Vieux Fort Docks on Saturday 4th November, 2017.

Coconut Bay General Manager, Mr. Zachary Frangos in commenting on the donation stated that: “Coconut Bay was pleased to partner with the Vieux Fort Constituency Council as part of a Disaster relief response to the post Hurricane Maria situation. As a neighbor we felt it was important to come forward and to register our support in a meaningful way. It is our hope that this contribution will go some way in touching the lives of those in need. We wish the people and Government of Dominica success in their rehabilitation and rebuilding process. Our thought and prayers continue to go out to the nation of Dominica.”

Coconut Bay is pleased to be part of this humanitarian effort spearheaded by the Vieux Fort Constituency Office.