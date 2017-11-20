The three main service clubs in St. Lucia have collaborated to raise funds to assist in rebuilding Dominica.

The Rotary, The Lions and Kiwanis Clubs of Saint Lucia have come together in a joint effort to raise funds to assist our fellow Dominicans in the rebuilding process.

The Fund Raising Venture is a raffle which is dubbed “$$$$$ to Rebuild Dominica.” The Five-dollar raffle will, from the date of its launch, run for a period of three (3) months until the draw scheduled for Saturday, March 31, 2018

The representatives of the clubs agreed that it would be futile for the individual service clubs to undertake fundraising activities.

In addition to enjoying economies of scale by combining efforts, it was a great opportunity for the three clubs to show that Service is the hallmark of their existence.

The Public is invited to look out for the members of the service clubs as they solicit your support to purchase the raffle tickets.