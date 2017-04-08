The St. Mary’s Cooperative Credit Union Ltd which serves the twin communities of Giraudel and Eggleston will be celebrating 60 years on Wednesday April 12, 2017. To mark this auspicious occasion, the Credit Union will be holding a number of events over a 60 day period under the theme “Celebrating 60 Years of Impeccable Service”.

The St Mary’s Credit Union has provided a range of financial services to its members which has allowed them to exercise prudent financial practices based on the fundamental Credit Union principle of “saving for a rainy day. The communities which the Society serve have grown with and through the Credit Union.

The celebrations will begin with a Press Launch and Member Appreciation Day which coincides with the anniversary. Other events will include:

A Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration at the Giraudel Catholic Church

A Prayer and Praise Ecumenical Service at the Flower Show Site

Adoption of the Giraudel Primary School

Spelling Bee competition for primary school students

Evening activities targeting youth and elderly

A family fun day in the form of an island-wide motor train

The celebrations will climax with a grand dinner and awards ceremony on June 10th when outstanding members will be recognised.

Your media house is invited to participate in the media launch at the office of the St Mary’s Cooperative Credit Union from 10am to 11am on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

For further information regarding the press launch and other activities for the celebrations, you may contact the President, Mr. Mervin Alexander at 225-1462 or the Manager, Mrs. Merlin Joseph at 448-8980.