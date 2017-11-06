The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), acting upon the request of the Dominican Association of SVG, officially gazetted Friday, 3 November 2017 as Dominica Solidarity Day.

On Friday, Dominica celebrated its 39th Anniversary of Independence. In recognition, the Dominican Association of SVG launched a series of activities to be held during the month of November to raise awareness and funds for hurricane relief and recovery in Dominica in the aftermath of the onslaught of Hurricane Maria, which took place on Monday, 18 September 2017 and left scores dead, many missing and thousands homeless and hungry.

The Association’s month of activities began on Friday with a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Financial Complex in Kingstown at 10 o’clock in the morning.

On the programme, there were cultural pieces by Dominicans living in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and music by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band. Civil servants, representatives from the private sector, students and members of the general public attended.

The activities encourage all members of the general public to make contributions to the Dominica Solidarity Fund, in exchange for commemorative tee shirts which will be available at Aeropost, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce and also from members of the Dominican Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Wristbands were also available. Commemorative tee shirts may be worn on every Friday in November 2017 starting on Friday 3 rd November, 2017 in solidarity with the people of Dominica as they try to put their lives back together and rebuild their country.

The activities will climax on Saturday, November 25, 2017 with a walk from Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown to Roseau which bears the same name as the capital of the Commonwealth of Dominica. There will be a cultural showcase of Bouyon music and aspects of Dominican cuisine and culture.