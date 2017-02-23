A football competition held at the Dominica State Prison (DSP) which aims at assisting inmates in their rehabilitation process, has been hailed a success by organizers.

The just-completed competition was held in conjunction with the DSP, the law chambers of Norde & Lambert, Joshua Francis, Big Edge Financial, the Dominica Football Association (DFA) and a few business places in Roseau.

Alvin Auguiste, a staff member of the DSP who was part of the organizing team said it was ‘all in an effort to assist inmates in the rehabilitating process.”

“We are happy with how it turned out: the fun, the camaraderie expressed and the skills and discipline shown by the inmates,” he said.

General Secretary of the DFA Ericson Degallaire hailed the five weeks of football as “a very good effort”.

“We in the DFA welcome such and will be partnering with the Dominica State Prison,” he told inmates at the end of the competition. “This is something to rehabilitate you. Don’t look at your incarceration as a punishment but look at it as an opportunity to rehabilitate. We are looking to working with the State’s Prison next year to make this even bigger and better.”

The games were played between inmates from Remand, Privilege Cells, Number One, Number Two and a team named Outsiders which consisted of prison staff, lawyers and a few others.

Attorneys Tiyana Behanzin, Wayne Norde, Joshua Francis were at the forefront of the event, going to the prison every week for the games and interacting with the inmates.

At the end of the competition, Behanzin heaped praise on Norde for the event.

“The actual work and praise are for Norde,” he said. “Wayne Norde he rallied the troops and some lawyers are not here but they also made contributions to the cause. You guys are in prison but the facility has your body, but your mind is free. So your mind must be used for something productive so when you are released back into society, you will play your part. You just never know what the future holds for you.”

The competition was won on penalty kicks 2-1 by the inmates of the Privilege cells who defeated Remands in a one-hour, plus 10 minutes extra time, spirited game.

Among the awards are the most improved player, Brian Francis who received $100 on his account at the prison canteen, a pair of shoes, among other gifts.

Other players who received prizes were Kish Elizee (Brave Heart Player), $100; Lester Charles (most disciplined player), $100; Wilson Wade (most valuable player), $200 and a watch.

The winning team, Privilege, got a cake made by staff of the prison, and $700 to he shared among themselves at the canteen of the prison.