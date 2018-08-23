Statemanship needed in ‘disastrous’ Ross departure says OECS AmbassadorDominica News Online - Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 at 10:05 AM
Describing the departure of Ross Unversity School of Medicine from the island as ‘disastrous,’ Dominica’s Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM, Felix Gregoire said that statesmanship is needed to deal with the issue.
Gregoire spoke about the matter in a statement.
“The Ross University pull out will be recorded as another disastrous event which Dominicans encountered and conquered during the quest to develop our beloved country into a resilient and formidable nation,” he said.
According to Gregoire, when it is all over the role of “the real Dominican statesmen” in the “crisis” will be recorded in the history books.
“These statesmen are the ones who had the foresight to encourage the establishment of Ross University 40 years ago, supported the operations of the university over the years, defended the good name of Dominica and Dominicans against negative forces, planned and implemented strategies to mitigate against the pull out of Ross University, gave Dominicans hope to enable them to overcome the challenges, promoted peace and calmness in the country,” he stated.
Gregoire pointed out that these statesmen recognize that the Ross issue was a national issue and not a political one.
He stated that they “understood the true facts of the matter and did not concentrate of finding scapegoats and persons to blame for the Ross pull out, recognize that passing judgement was not the answer to the situation at hand, avoided statements in the media likely to create panic, confusion and unrest, gave credit to persons who have acted in the best interest of the country and encouraged Dominicans to pray for solution during the crisis,” he noted.
He asked for God’s protection in the wake of the pull out of the medical school which has created much controversy in Dominica.
“May the good Lord protect us in this struggle to make Dominica a better place for all Dominicans,” Gregoire said.
Earlier this month, Ross announced that it will be pulling out of Dominica after four decades of operation due to damages by Hurricane Maria.
Gregoire, Don’t mention the word “statesman” when you refer to Skerrit and his band of (fill in the banks). These guys are only these for their self interests.
“Statesmanship needed” indeed my friend but let’s go back to where it was really needed; what about Transparency and Accountability as Chief Public Servant and now OECS Ambassador did you instill those virtues in your bosses, who infact should have been our servants. Forget all that garbage about negative talk “facts are stubborn things” and if you lead then others will follow; but then again “there is none so blind as he/she who will not see”
Your fake news propaganda machine could only resonate with your loyal fans. You are the gossip machine for LL and your followers are seeing the truths. You readers are some overseas people wanting news from DA. My response to 👋 high school hood drop out wouldn’t resonate with your base right? The contributions of Felix Gregoire is in black and white.
Here is Lisa Wardell “the decision to relocate was taken “after considerable deliberations, including a review of our academic and infrastructural requirement and future plan.” Ross concerns: 1. A review of academic 2.infraustructural requirements 3. Future plans. What else Lisa? “We have worked with our credited and regulated and the Barbados Government to support academic and business continuity. Our new location will include state-of-the-art facility,” she said, adding that “in addition Barbados has a matured health care delivery system and …a teaching hospital to support our students and faculty”. She said the island also has direct flights from the United States and Canada.
4. Is Lisa implying that they had a problem working with our government with credited, regulated, and support for academic and business continuity?
5. We didn’t have a mature health care delivery system and a teaching hospital?
6. Ross wanted DIRECT flights from Us & Canada
Felix you should come better than that and we all no that are one of the educated fools who drank the Labour Party cool aid in order to keep the position you are in now. As a the carbinet secretary you supported all the nepotism and victimization that was going on in the public service. Now on the Ross issue you trying to play diplomatic shame on you, that’s why you are not accepted in your own community
Felix Gregoire is either a very sick man, or a very sick man, nuff said! #whatfelixsaid=nothing.
you’d swear Rossclose down or decide just so to pick up and go
While I am not the most educated person expressing an opinion in this forum, I know I am a well read Dominican who makes it my business to inform myself in case I am asked to substantiate my statements. Consequently I am able to understand quite a bit of literature and written works.
Garçon up to now I DOH know what mista saying nah.
Sir I understand this is a politically placid piece attempting to placate the ramifications of the economically disastrous policy that deliberately preceded Ross’s departure. But I believe the Labour Party is in the eye of a political hurricane, and the tail is coming. While you have a chance, please do not continue to make our people look like fools; rather make some promises: rum, galvanize, and barbeque like during election season.
% typical of your 👋 high school dropout self. You choose to attack Felix Gregoire personally because he is asking for unity! You have done nothing good in bettering the lives of the people, whom you claim you care so much about. Mr. Gregoire’s dedication and contributions to the 🌴 island is in black and white. You on the other hand 🤚 instead of uniting our nation, you are sowing the seeds of hatred and bitterness. Do you understand the basic fundamentals of economics? Ross operatesd as a business not as a partner of the DOM Government. Eventually % your hatred, animosity and baseless rhetoric only resonating to your core base. Writing ✍️ an article and then praising yourself is sickening!
In her own words chief executive officer at Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), Lisa Wardell, gives us some clues as to why they really had to RUN from what ambassador Felix Gregoire, refers to as DISASTROUS. Here is Lisa Wardell ladies and gentlemen: Well let’s start it here. ” Lisa Wardell told the meeting here that classes would begin in Barbados in January next year “pending final regulatory approval from the US Department of Education.
“We have worked with our credited and regulated and the Barbados Government to support academic and business continuity. Our new location will include state-of-the-art facility,” she said, adding that “in addition Barbados has a matured health care delivery system and …a teaching hospital to support our students and faculty”.
She said the island also has direct flights from the United States and Canada.
“We see it as a very good move,” she added.
Lisa, are you implying that you couldn’t work with or government to get credited and…
What will stand out in our history is those complicit intellectuals and professionals who sat idly by making stupid excuses for an administration that took Diminica down a disastrous path for personal gain…. And the price we paid as a people for having the highest ratio per capita of men without balls in the world.
Mr Felx Gregoire, could you give us the true facts why Ross has left the shore of Dominica and go to Barbados. The people who are elected to provide the facts are not speaking, so I guess you are in a better position than most of us to know the true facts, so let us hear it.
Unless you can do that, I would consider and categorise your statement as one to make excuses for the government and shift the responsibility on others, rather than the ones who are responsible and accountable for Ross leaving Dominica.
The people who are seeking to know the true facts why Ross has left Dominica would be considered more statesman that the ones who do not provide the facts and information that are needed and required so that informed discussions could take place to come up with viable alternative solutions.
“supported the operations of the university over the years”- The DLP spent approximately 50 million EC dollars in two months across two election cycles, just to win an election. Everyone should remember the huge billboards, the megastars, the eats and drinks etc. If only 40 million had been used to fix some of the issues facing RUSM we would not have been in this dilemma. I spoke about these issues, i warned about the sewo, i warned about the waste of states resources trying to make a leader look like its a god. I warned about the blasphemy. We did not learn, we have not learnt.
For those of you out there that still wondering what disaster that caused Ross University to run from Dominica, think no more because Ross tells us why they were forced to run out of Dominica: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/news/ross-university-defends-decision-to-relocate-to-barbados_141791?profile=1373
But what is Gonzalves saying? He is out of touch with the conversation. nowhere did Ross say that they left because of hurricane. That was a poor attempt to save face for Skerrit he should just shut up.
Yep, you mean like the Freedom party that held discussions in Possie?
What I understand the ambassador is trying to say is, ‘Hurricane Skerrit’ is disastrous to Dominica and MUST be blamed for the loss of Ross University. So thanks for clearing my mind ambassador Felix Gregoire because prior to that I agreed with Skerrit that it was Erika and Maria that caused Ross to go but after reading your statement this morning it is clear to me that the disastrous Hurricane Skerrit chased out Ross. That is my understanding ok.
Wake up mr Gregoire wake up ! not surprising we are last in the same grouping that you are working for. VERY SAD
What’s ‘disastrous’ is allowing the country to become so dependent upon one business.
So Felix if something disastrous happened to Dominica as you alluded why not tell us what caused the disaster? You want us to take it easy but you and Skerrit don’t want to tell us what went wrong. First of all, it was Hon. Ian Douglas that tried to stop Hon. Lugay from touching that subject at the people’s parliament. Then the deputy PM Austrie informed the Nation that if Ross did not return it was because UWP wrote letters to Ross to discourage them from returning. Then we heard Ross leadership was here trying to meet with the PM but didn’t get a sit-down. The it was the PM that rushed on August 3 to tell us that Ross was not coming back because of Erica and Maria but was busy to inform us that Ross loved us and did everything they could to come back and as a result Ross is not at fault. Then it was Tony, Vince and Vaulney that blamed it on Barbados. Then we heard Ross telling their friends that Barbados has international airport, good hodpital a government that supports education
So what you are saying is…? Spit it out man. Stewwwps
Rightly or wrongly, the pulling out of the university is of astronomical seismic proportion as it pertains to the economic impact of the country, and politicians in opposition are going use it to demonstrate what they perceive as incompetence within the government. The job of the opposition is to look for things that negatively impact the ruling party and vice versa. The ruling party focuses on things that make them look competent and responsible. When one listens to political speeches, one hears what that party can do to socioeconomically elevate the lives of the citizens and articulate that the other party is not capable of doing so; everything is political.
My Lord and My God! What is wrong with these so called educated men that have taken a decision to mislead the blind instead of teaching them? Mr. Felix Gregoire with all your spinning you are yet to tell us why Ross University left Dominica. Look, only last month PM Skerrit informed us that 3 years ago he and Ross had renewed the contract for 24 years. Now if Ross stayed here for 40 years and 3 years into a 24 year renewed contract, which by the way Skerrit told us that Ross is not at fault, am we not to conclude that in the renewed contract Skerrit gave them an exit clause if certain conditions were not met? Are you all just taking us for FOOLS in this country? Man why didn’t you ask God for that protection before Ross pulled out? Dominica has been suffering for 178 years simply because Skerrit treats us as fools and LIES to us about everything. Felix Gregoire have you seen the contract? If so can you please put it out so we could all see what the hell went wrong?
Why these guys intend on telling lies ROSS did not live because of Maria they left because our government was not Bias to act and limited air access, issue with our health care system to mention a few other reason the CEO made it clear to her Board not to long ago but those good for nothing guys still intend on lying to people and trying to downplay the seriousness of losing Ross.
seriously Dominica, this man could not managed forestry division, how did he get there? No wonder we are in that mess in DA
But PM said is only 6% of GDP gone, so no big deal…… so what ‘disastrous’ you talking about nah
another thing….. mister himself did not even know Ross was bouncing, so how could people aid in planning and implementing strategies to mitigate against the pull out of Ross University, when we did not know they were pulling out…. NOT EVEN IAN KNEW…. when the the opposition asked about Ross in parliament THEY WERE SHUT DOWN…..so I guessing Statesmanship Award goes to no other than the PM
Leader and patriot Lennox Linton is the Quintessential Statesman!!!!
I doo agree 100% that statesmanship is needed to address the Ross departure.The unfortunate thing however, is that this quality is totally absent in the ruling DLP. There is not “ONE” statesman/woman present,but a colony of lazy and inept MISLEADERS.A statesman would have done all in his power to keep Ross on island instead of listening to the comment of CEO for Ross Lisa Wardell”””We went to Barbados because their government is biassed to getting things done to advance education and health care””‘.This is an insult to the lazy MISLEADERS of the DLP cabal,and that’s why I will be going to Portsmouth tonight .
Felix Gregoire you now need to tell us more about the OECS,the OAS and what do you think about the expulsion of Venezuela from the OAS.Stop singing with your RUSTY voice for supper.You need to be a statesman
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Simple LL, stay on your medication so you will not make a fool of your self. Are you attacking Mr. Gregoire’s God given VOICE? How about your looks? Only a SKUNK 🦔 lets his presence known.🤧🤬You seems scorned bitter.