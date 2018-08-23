Describing the departure of Ross Unversity School of Medicine from the island as ‘disastrous,’ Dominica’s Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM, Felix Gregoire said that statesmanship is needed to deal with the issue.

Gregoire spoke about the matter in a statement.

“The Ross University pull out will be recorded as another disastrous event which Dominicans encountered and conquered during the quest to develop our beloved country into a resilient and formidable nation,” he said.

According to Gregoire, when it is all over the role of “the real Dominican statesmen” in the “crisis” will be recorded in the history books.

“These statesmen are the ones who had the foresight to encourage the establishment of Ross University 40 years ago, supported the operations of the university over the years, defended the good name of Dominica and Dominicans against negative forces, planned and implemented strategies to mitigate against the pull out of Ross University, gave Dominicans hope to enable them to overcome the challenges, promoted peace and calmness in the country,” he stated.

Gregoire pointed out that these statesmen recognize that the Ross issue was a national issue and not a political one.

He stated that they “understood the true facts of the matter and did not concentrate of finding scapegoats and persons to blame for the Ross pull out, recognize that passing judgement was not the answer to the situation at hand, avoided statements in the media likely to create panic, confusion and unrest, gave credit to persons who have acted in the best interest of the country and encouraged Dominicans to pray for solution during the crisis,” he noted.

He asked for God’s protection in the wake of the pull out of the medical school which has created much controversy in Dominica.

“May the good Lord protect us in this struggle to make Dominica a better place for all Dominicans,” Gregoire said.

Earlier this month, Ross announced that it will be pulling out of Dominica after four decades of operation due to damages by Hurricane Maria.