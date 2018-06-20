It has come to the understanding of the Dominica Freedom Party that it is the intention of the current government to bring before Parliament on Monday 25th June, 2018, an anti-terrorism bill and to have all three readings of the bill at the same seating of Parliament.

Since that matter has been brought to the attention of the general public most notably from June 19th 2018, there has been wide public calls (on the radio wave and through social media) for the bill to be fully ventilated by the public before its passed into law.

In the interest of fostering a calm atmosphere, the Dominica Freedom Party appeals to the government to refrain from having all three readings of the bill at the one seating of the Parliament carded for June 25th. We ask that there be adequate time for the general public to fully understand the draft law.

The Dominica Freedom Party is willing to contribute to this by engaging with the public on the merits or demerits of the draft legislation. Though we are continuing to review the legislation, at this point we want to make some preliminary comments. In due course, we would want to make more specific recommendations for adjustments to the legislation towards arriving at an act that would be acceptable for the vast majority of nationals.

The Dominica Freedom Party understands the need to put in place anti-terrorism legislation especially as an element of the country’s role as part of the international community in contributing to improved security on the global stage. However, adjustments to our legislation in that regard must not be overbearing and must not infringe on the fundamental rights and freedoms of our people except where the suppression of such rights and freedoms is necessary for the public interest in accordance with the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The provisions in the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica were made in furtherance of a number of precepts that we cherish as a people. These precepts broadly relate to the supremacy of God, the equal and inalienable rights with which all members of the human family are endowed by their creator, the principle of social justice, and belief in a democratic society. Moreover, the constitution notes that the people recognize that all men and institutions remain free only when freedom is founded upon respect for moral and spiritual values and the rule of law.

The people have a right to be guardians of the above precepts and in doing so they would need to use all reasonable tools. Such tools include the right to demonstrate and to protest. Protest must be protected in that regard and must not be confused with terrorist actions. The extent of protest that citizens may engage in an any point in time will always depend on the gravity of the threat to the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people. The distinction between legitimate protest action and terrorist actions must be absolutely clear in the anti-terrorism legislation.

Part 1 subsection (2) of the bill states:

“An act which … (b) disrupts any service and is committed in pursuance of a demonstration, protest or stoppage of work and is not intended to result in any harm referred to in paragraph (a) of the definition of “terrorist act”, shall not be considered a terrorist act.”

Hence the bill attempts to separate what is considered terrorist acts from other legitimate acts of protest. However, what constitutes “protest” in not defined in the bill and there this leaves room for the anti-terrorism act (if passes as reflected in the current bill) to be used to subdue legitimate acts of protest by people who act in the defence of democracy, where these acts can be maliciously categorised as terrorism acts.

For instance, if the people were to determine that a government were pursuing a line of action that infringes on their democratic rights and freedoms; or if people were to think that a government is not following the rule of law; and if after the people would have taken all reasonable actions without avail to get the government to change course; and the people then embark on civil disobedience as their only remaining course of action, then it is likely that some elements of their actions could be wittingly or unwittingly misconstrued to be terrorist acts based on the current draft law.

This is not acceptable to the Dominica Freedom Party and towards arriving at legislation that is acceptable to all, we see the need to fully define in the act what constitutes “protest” to ensure that legitimate protest actions are not deliberately or otherwise confused with terrorist acts.

Since this is proving to be a sensitive matter for the people, it should not hurt the government to allow the people to fully understand the need for the proposed anti-terrorism legislation and to provide opportunity for the public to make recommendations that they see necessary to protect their fundamental rights and freedoms and to ensure that there are adequate tools at their disposal to protect the precepts embedded in the Constitution.