Statement by DPSU on recent occurrences in DominicaThomas Letang - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 11:27 AM
In recent times, the name of our beloved island has been headlined in the local, regional and international media for all of the wrong reasons.
The arrest of the Iranian fugitive Alireza ZibaHalat Monfared and an admission by the Government of Dominica that he was appointed a Diplomat between March of 2015 and January of 2016 is of serious national concern. This is compounded by similar admissions of other such persons who became Dominican citizens either through the Citizenship by Investment Programme or other means and were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name.
The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) views these as occurrences with implications for all citizens to include our members and their families.
We believe that the right to the Citizenship of any country is sacred and is one of those possessions that one cannot put a price tag on. It is this level of
significance which requires our Government to tread with utmost restraint with any programme through which unknown foreign nationals with a history can smoke screen a due diligence process and then be found wanting a few months later.
These recent happenings have sparked local, regional and international outrage and the union view a call for a Commission of Inquiry as reasonable especially in light of the recent public outrage, and is requesting the Government to accede to that call.
This outrage was displayed locally at a recent public meeting in the city of Roseau at which a section of the population called for the resignation of the
Honourable Prime Minister and his Cabinet; as well as the meeting held with the US congressional delegation with some concerned foreign based
Dominicans on that same day.
The union believes in the respect for the constitutional right of every citizen in Dominica to demand and receive answers from a democratically elected Government.
We however do not condone or support acts of violence, arson and vandalism which put lives and property at risk. The union supports reasonable, constitutional civil disobedience which brings attention to matters of national concern without causing aggravated harm to any of our citizens or
official authorities. The Police, likewise, must uphold the rule of law and treat with all criminal actions swiftly and justly, regardless of the perpetrators.
The actions by a group of dissenting individuals which followed the public meeting held at upper Kennedy Avenue on February 7, 2017 must be
condemned. The attack on public facilities and destruction of private property is not a dignified or legal means of obtaining answers and only serves as an inane distraction.
Attributing blame for what has occurred to certain individuals without any evidence can only contribute towards greater anger, and division among our citizens. A proper investigation and enquiry into what happened should be pursued. The Union therefore calls for a proper and independent investigation or enquiry to determine where the blame falls.
We call on leaders on both political divide to find resolutions that address ALL the recent issues that has compromised and sullied the good name of our country.
We call on the Church and Civil Society leaders to condemn all the aforementioned worrying occurrences that have compromised the good name of
Dominica.
Additionally we urge the Government of Dominica to address positively all other issues including the call for electoral reform and the cleansing of the voters list.
The lack of attention towards those matters is contributing to the political friction among our populace.
The DPSU is interested in a civil discourse of religious, political and civil leaders for mediation on indelible solutions which is in the best interest of
Dominica and Dominicans.
As we venture deeper into the carnival activities we implore upon the general public to do everything it can to ensure that all laws are obeyed, and good
behaviours are practised thereby resulting in a peaceful and accident free celebration.
48 Comments
Mr Latang no wander you members has no respect forr you and will not follow you in any thing because you are to political. we all know you are a die hard supporter of the UWP so please shot up. is that your statement sir< shame on you.
Tony even a school child can google the names of all these people and they will see and read about Allison,Monfared,Pedro and others. People do not have to go by what UWP say but instead do their own research and stop listening to you. D/cans wake up. Truth and Rasta do your research. Tony this is 2017 not 1960s/70s. Stop making a fool of yourself. Every time I hear you on the air is lies and more lies. God bless Dominica.
Poor MAN poor, so sad
An inquiry is the best solution to this. The people of Dominica is entitled to the truth since we are the citizens of this country. I hear the PM say over and over he is not answering Lennox or is not their business. Which Leader responds that way. Please I all for the Inquiry, Investigate, Interrogate.
Stay strong, Mr. Letang. Ignore the apologists for wrong doing.
It’s best you stay quiet if your statement is going to be so empty…
It a very good statement……I like it.
Mr. Letang – it is time to show those who thiink you have no power to demand response from Skerrit. It is time to call your members to action – this was what Saverin did. Call your people to action to force the Government to address the issues. If not i call on all union members to cancel their membership with immediate effect.
Letang, I agree and support this statement. Call your workers to protest in the best civil manner. We deserve it, the country deserves it. The country has deteriorated to poverty and lack of investment since this Skerrit came into office. Only manufactured devious and questionable deeds. they thought they could get away, hunt Hon Linton have them reeling.
Don’t you think he would if he could? Do you not see from this puerile article that Letang, like you, is part of the anti-Government forces and and can barely bring himself to ‘condemn’ the rioters and looters? My friend, much as you would like Letang to call out his members, even more than you, he wishes that he had the influence to do so, but sadly for him he does not. He is of no consequence.
U have my support 100%+
Could you write a piece on de sale of passports? An account that is clearly understood.
And we will still find Dominicans who look at the situation with eyes shut, listen with ears cocked and blame it all on the opposition. Lennox may need a few lessons in subtlety but one must not ignore the points he brings across nor the the things our beautiful country seems to be involved in, unbeknownst to us until very recently.
Very good post from the DPSU. I love the way it put things into perspective, and not embark on “duns-cyat” talk like what Simeon and Tony are doing of Kiari FM. But maybe it is not Simeon’s deliberate fault; We will make the sign-of-the-cross for him.
But on another note, Letang looking well tired. He would do well with a deep, long sleep.
Mr. Letang be real drive to the point you are always on Q95 with these people they are your friends; all when they were calling for another 1979 you never utter one word, not even to protect the private sector businesses. I thought you were wiser than that, think about the number of Iranians and many other citizens from the middle-east who owned American passport causing crimes in America have you ever heard the people of America ask any president to step down? Think about those monopoly countries, have you ever heard the people ever ask their government to step down or stop selling passports. Development comes with a cost. Remember we have the FMOP(free movement of people). When we start to use the same passport and the same currency around our region what will you say? Will stop them from coming in Dominica? When policemen are recruited don’t they ask for a clean police record? I believe Yes. can a clean police record prevent someone from committing a crime? You must…
A very balanced response.
Thomas, you have obviously swallowed the Cool Aid poison dished out by the UWP leaders and their operatives in the Diaspora, without checking out the ingredients! Have you made any effort to determine the source of the information appearing in news organs purporting to be reliable and independent? Had you done even a cursory search you would have discovered that those organs were mere BLOGS that were being fed fabricated information by Thompson Fontaine, Gabriel Christian and other UWP operatives!
The most recent example is an article written by Greg Copley entitled “Dominica Passport Scandal Reveals Iranian Sanctions Busting and PRC Intelligence Focus on the “Third US Border” in the Caribbean”. Copley is someone to whom Gabriel Christian is known – Gabriel wrote a flattering review (dated July 9, 2015) of one of Copley’s books. Copley is the Editor in Chief of Defense & Foreign Affairs publications in which the article appears.! Mr. Copley resides in Washington, where Gabriel…
HAHAHAHAHAH That shake allu very foundations wi……………..standing ovation for Mr. Letang!!!! scramble scramble scramble…..the public service waking up way lay lay lay pam pam HHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHA
Good honest people want to distance themselves from the falllout that is coming….more and moree people are going to start crossing the floor ……. hip hip hip… .
Thank you Mr. Letang we appreciate your open honesty ….. lets see what kertiste has to say For the very LEAST…
This I can give my 100% support to. No name calling, no blame game, no derogatory terms, no sensationalism!
Right on Point!
Jacob is PM Gonsalves of STV ; Esau is Skerrit.
“Meanwhile, LIAT has announced as of Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, all flights into and out of St Vincent will be operated out of the new Argyle International Airport (AIA).”
How Jacob tricked Esau:
1. Taiwan was going to help DA build an inte/ airport and Jacob told Esau and the DLP that Dominica can’t afford it
2. Esau listened to Jacob and kicked Taiwan outfor China, but Jacob embraced Taiwan
3. Jacob got Taiwan to help them build inter/ airport, but Esau got night landing
4.Tuesday 14, 2017 Jacob opening brand new airport with ALL LIAT flights ; March Esau losing another LIAT flight
5.. Come Tuesday, Jacob opening NEW airport while Esau going to hell with protest
6. Jacob says NO to sale of Passports; Esau says IF not CBI then what?
7..Jacob says NO to the Baroness; Esau says Baroness is best
Key verse: Esau said, “His name is Jacob.. That is the right name for him. He has tricked me twice. Gen 27:36 ERV
lol i enjoyed that
i like this one
Dear Editor,
It appears not even the DPSU can get the facts right. I do not intend to repeat any argument on Monfared or diplomatic passports. Nuff said. But the DPSU goes on to say
“This is compounded by similar admissions of other such persons who became Dominican citizens either through the Citizenship by Investment Programme or other means and were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name”
Mr Letang owes it to the public to tell us (i) when were these ‘ similar admissions’ made; (ii) who are these persons who were granted citizenship under the CIP program ‘ or other means ” who ‘were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name”; and (iii) the ‘ other means.’ by which citizenship has been granted, and by whom.
I look forward to hearing from him before I comment further.
Man go and get other work to do.. !!
If you are the real AWA, I feel sorry for you having to spend your time on all blogs/electronic news papers around the region writing on technicalities. I feel your pain. I read your comments on Caribbean News Now, your contributions to DA vibes, listen to your views on Kairi and recently the response to Ms Williams.
P.S (i) when were these ‘ similar admissions’ made;
“The arrangement of Mrs. Madueke serving in an honorary capacity, with no direct remuneration from Dominica and Dominica facilitating her travels across Europe and Africa with the issuance of a diplomatic passport, was entirely in accordance with existing convention, protocol and practice, until the very recent and unexpected development of the investigations by UK and Nigerian authorities. This development was not foreseen nor anticipated by the due diligence..” http://www.opm.gov.dm/?p=1611 Much like Monfared’s Due diligence could not forsee…
This is a confused contribution. Lest you forget, or perhaps you are not aware, Alison Madueke is currently ensconced in London, where I believe it is alleged that she met the PM and received the diplomatic passport. She clearly therefore did not need a Dominican diplomatic passport to travel to and through Europe as you claim.
“This is compounded by similar admissions of other such persons who became Dominican citizens either through the Citizenship by Investment Programme or other means and were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name”
Admittedly, one was a citizen of Dominica and the other wasn’t; however, the cause of recent outrage has mainly been the issue of Diplomatic Passports, no so much citizenship.
Both Maduke and Monfared had been issued diplomatic passports, allegedly prior to the former’s investigation and the later’s arrest. On both occasions the government revealed that its due diligence had not red flagged those individuals.
I can only hope that the government has taken a rigid/thorough approach to future screening and is engaging in a “re-screening” of current Diplomatic Passport holders in the hopes of preventing a third (prior or current) DP holder from any future arrests for crimes they may or may not have committed years…
by the way, does the arrest of Monfared terminate his regular citizenship? Or is that illegal?
But this man’s passport was revoked since January 2016. At the time of his arrest he was not a citizen of Dominica.
Ng Lap Seng and Alison Madueke
Anthony Astaphan, the DPSU has no time for your endless political spin. Anytime somebody or or any organisation says something that does not sign the praises of Skerrit or criticises, even constructively, the government, you seem to see red meat and behave like a rabid dog, attacking everyone as if you own the Government of Dominica.
Tony
WHy aren’t you advising the Prime Minister to suit John Batcher and World Tribune and ANderson Cooper, CBS 60 minutes etc – WHat happen you don’t have to balls? or the counter lawsuit would be too much?
Tony, I think Letang was referring to Diezani Alison-Madueke, who was under investigation in Britain for alleged corruption while in office while holding a Dominican diplomatic passport. Although she has not been charged, just her being investigated is enough to raise red flags.
Also Francisco Corallo claimed Dominican diplomatic immunity when his home was raided in Italy. Where is he now?
These are similar to the Monfared character. Stop taking Dominicans for idiots.
Tell Tony, go on remind him He is a man in denial and back peddling and meddling. The nonsense is open for all to see.
Tony… until you are ready to have an inquiry into the CBI programme we will remain dissatisfied with what you and the PM say.
WE NEED A PLATFORM TO QUESTION AND RECEIVE HONEST ANSWERS, so we can be satisfied the matter has been dealt with in a civilised way.
In absent of that, there will be more protests, demonstration and strikes.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Anthony Astaphans, you need to earn our trust because we cannot trust you anymore! L
A union has no business asking any government to such request. though the observations are merited, it is beyond the scope of the union to enter into political matters that are not directly affecting the labour of it’s membership. This is the very issue of Politics in Dominica. Everyone wants a say.
all the man is asking is to allay the fears of Dominicans… you think more secrecy and division will solve this problem we all have on our hands
when these decisions affect the union’s members then it has the right. the unions were a major part of the 1979 issues.
and my dear, eveyone has to have a say in politics if for no other reason that we all have to hold our governments accountable to us
SD you are ill informed . The Labor party derived from the Trade Union from Jamaica to Guyana. It was not enough that workers’ concerns were voiced; they found it necessary that their station be represented at the prominent level.
Another Blog?. Mr. Letang is repeating, almost word for word the very same a issues the opposition UWP has been repeating for years now and without evidence. What Mr. Letang has failed to do is to recognize the work of certain Dominicans in contributing to the bad press he is referring to. No one like to know that their country is regarded as a rogue State. It is true that a lot of the information published mostly on social media from blogs are provided by Dominicans. So when a group of Dominicans in Washington visited their congressional office to complain of happenings in Dominica, they are the ones jepordizing our country. Mr. Letang’s statement failed to request those who supply the bloggers with “alternative facts” to stop what they are doing. Stop washing our dirty linen in public. The violence in Roseau has to be laid at the feet of the organizers of the D Day which was planned as a protest and with the sole objective of removing Prmie Minister Skerrit.
This statement came straight from the pens of Lennox Linton and Thompson Fountaine. Give us a break Thomas Letang! Who do you think you are fooling (apart from the usual blue fanatics)?We all know you did not right this, even if you are part and parcel of the blue bunch.
sorry meant “did not write this”
if this beautiful piece of penmanship comes from Lennox Linton and Fountaine , then this speak of their intelligence and brilliance in the art language and penmanship. Thank you for acknowledging the brilliance and intelligence of these gentlemen. i must say that it is indeed a brilliance piece. Now i urge Mr.Letang to call out his members to discuss way forward.
and skerrit help you to write (not right) yours. ……
The truth is you guys are so scared. All the defence to lay at Skerrit and his corrupt government neither of you have the balls to ask him to declare his assets. clear the progress of the passport CBI programme.
Recall he was found with pants down when HOn Linton presented all the facts re the Bin BObol, after pleading not true. Only when it came out they stop their lies the facts direct ij the faces and today you asking us to trust him, no way, once bitten twice shy. You ask your leader Skerrit to come clean and Tony Astaphan to back off.