In recent times, the name of our beloved island has been headlined in the local, regional and international media for all of the wrong reasons.

The arrest of the Iranian fugitive Alireza ZibaHalat Monfared and an admission by the Government of Dominica that he was appointed a Diplomat between March of 2015 and January of 2016 is of serious national concern. This is compounded by similar admissions of other such persons who became Dominican citizens either through the Citizenship by Investment Programme or other means and were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name.

The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) views these as occurrences with implications for all citizens to include our members and their families.

We believe that the right to the Citizenship of any country is sacred and is one of those possessions that one cannot put a price tag on. It is this level of

significance which requires our Government to tread with utmost restraint with any programme through which unknown foreign nationals with a history can smoke screen a due diligence process and then be found wanting a few months later.

These recent happenings have sparked local, regional and international outrage and the union view a call for a Commission of Inquiry as reasonable especially in light of the recent public outrage, and is requesting the Government to accede to that call.

This outrage was displayed locally at a recent public meeting in the city of Roseau at which a section of the population called for the resignation of the

Honourable Prime Minister and his Cabinet; as well as the meeting held with the US congressional delegation with some concerned foreign based

Dominicans on that same day.

The union believes in the respect for the constitutional right of every citizen in Dominica to demand and receive answers from a democratically elected Government.

We however do not condone or support acts of violence, arson and vandalism which put lives and property at risk. The union supports reasonable, constitutional civil disobedience which brings attention to matters of national concern without causing aggravated harm to any of our citizens or

official authorities. The Police, likewise, must uphold the rule of law and treat with all criminal actions swiftly and justly, regardless of the perpetrators.

The actions by a group of dissenting individuals which followed the public meeting held at upper Kennedy Avenue on February 7, 2017 must be

condemned. The attack on public facilities and destruction of private property is not a dignified or legal means of obtaining answers and only serves as an inane distraction.

Attributing blame for what has occurred to certain individuals without any evidence can only contribute towards greater anger, and division among our citizens. A proper investigation and enquiry into what happened should be pursued. The Union therefore calls for a proper and independent investigation or enquiry to determine where the blame falls.

We call on leaders on both political divide to find resolutions that address ALL the recent issues that has compromised and sullied the good name of our country.

We call on the Church and Civil Society leaders to condemn all the aforementioned worrying occurrences that have compromised the good name of

Dominica.

Additionally we urge the Government of Dominica to address positively all other issues including the call for electoral reform and the cleansing of the voters list.

The lack of attention towards those matters is contributing to the political friction among our populace.

The DPSU is interested in a civil discourse of religious, political and civil leaders for mediation on indelible solutions which is in the best interest of

Dominica and Dominicans.

As we venture deeper into the carnival activities we implore upon the general public to do everything it can to ensure that all laws are obeyed, and good

behaviours are practised thereby resulting in a peaceful and accident free celebration.