Statement by DPSU on recent occurrences in DominicaThomas Letang - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 11:27 AM
In recent times, the name of our beloved island has been headlined in the local, regional and international media for all of the wrong reasons.
The arrest of the Iranian fugitive Alireza ZibaHalat Monfared and an admission by the Government of Dominica that he was appointed a Diplomat between March of 2015 and January of 2016 is of serious national concern. This is compounded by similar admissions of other such persons who became Dominican citizens either through the Citizenship by Investment Programme or other means and were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name.
The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) views these as occurrences with implications for all citizens to include our members and their families.
We believe that the right to the Citizenship of any country is sacred and is one of those possessions that one cannot put a price tag on. It is this level of
significance which requires our Government to tread with utmost restraint with any programme through which unknown foreign nationals with a history can smoke screen a due diligence process and then be found wanting a few months later.
These recent happenings have sparked local, regional and international outrage and the union view a call for a Commission of Inquiry as reasonable especially in light of the recent public outrage, and is requesting the Government to accede to that call.
This outrage was displayed locally at a recent public meeting in the city of Roseau at which a section of the population called for the resignation of the
Honourable Prime Minister and his Cabinet; as well as the meeting held with the US congressional delegation with some concerned foreign based
Dominicans on that same day.
The union believes in the respect for the constitutional right of every citizen in Dominica to demand and receive answers from a democratically elected Government.
We however do not condone or support acts of violence, arson and vandalism which put lives and property at risk. The union supports reasonable, constitutional civil disobedience which brings attention to matters of national concern without causing aggravated harm to any of our citizens or
official authorities. The Police, likewise, must uphold the rule of law and treat with all criminal actions swiftly and justly, regardless of the perpetrators.
The actions by a group of dissenting individuals which followed the public meeting held at upper Kennedy Avenue on February 7, 2017 must be
condemned. The attack on public facilities and destruction of private property is not a dignified or legal means of obtaining answers and only serves as an inane distraction.
Attributing blame for what has occurred to certain individuals without any evidence can only contribute towards greater anger, and division among our citizens. A proper investigation and enquiry into what happened should be pursued. The Union therefore calls for a proper and independent investigation or enquiry to determine where the blame falls.
We call on leaders on both political divide to find resolutions that address ALL the recent issues that has compromised and sullied the good name of our country.
We call on the Church and Civil Society leaders to condemn all the aforementioned worrying occurrences that have compromised the good name of
Dominica.
Additionally we urge the Government of Dominica to address positively all other issues including the call for electoral reform and the cleansing of the voters list.
The lack of attention towards those matters is contributing to the political friction among our populace.
The DPSU is interested in a civil discourse of religious, political and civil leaders for mediation on indelible solutions which is in the best interest of
Dominica and Dominicans.
As we venture deeper into the carnival activities we implore upon the general public to do everything it can to ensure that all laws are obeyed, and good
behaviours are practised thereby resulting in a peaceful and accident free celebration.
Thank you Mr. Letang we appreciate your open honesty ….. lets see what kertiste has to say For the very LEAST…
Jacob is PM Gonsalves of STV ; Esau is Skerrit.
“Meanwhile, LIAT has announced as of Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, all flights into and out of St Vincent will be operated out of the new Argyle International Airport (AIA).”
How Jacob tricked Esau:
1. Taiwan was going to help DA build an inte/ airport and Jacob told Esau and the DLP that Dominica can’t afford it
2. Esau listened to Jacob and kicked Taiwan outfor China, but Jacob embraced Taiwan
3. Jacob got Taiwan to help them build inter/ airport, but Esau got night landing
4.Tuesday 14, 2017 Jacob opening brand new airport with ALL LIAT flights ; March Esau losing another LIAT flight
5.. Come Tuesday, Jacob opening NEW airport while Esau going to hell with protest
6. Jacob says NO to sale of Passports; Esau says IF not CBI then what?
7..Jacob says NO to the Baroness; Esau says Baroness is best
Key verse: Esau said, “His name is Jacob.. That is the right name for him. He has tricked me twice. Gen 27:36 ERV
Dear Editor,
It appears not even the DPSU can get the facts right. I do not intend to repeat any argument on Monfared or diplomatic passports. Nuff said. But the DPSU goes on to say
“This is compounded by similar admissions of other such persons who became Dominican citizens either through the Citizenship by Investment Programme or other means and were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name”
Mr Letang owes it to the public to tell us (i) when were these ‘ similar admissions’ made; (ii) who are these persons who were granted citizenship under the CIP program ‘ or other means ” who ‘were found to be embroiled in deeply objectionable scandals which have tainted our good name”; and (iii) the ‘ other means.’ by which citizenship has been granted, and by whom.
I look forward to hearing from him before I comment further.
by the way, does the arrest of Monfared terminate his regular citizenship? Or is that illegal?
A union has no business asking any government to such request. though the observations are merited, it is beyond the scope of the union to enter into political matters that are not directly affecting the labour of it’s membership. This is the very issue of Politics in Dominica. Everyone wants a say.
Another Blog?. Mr. Letang is repeating, almost word for word the very same a issues the opposition UWP has been repeating for years now and without evidence. What Mr. Letang has failed to do is to recognize the work of certain Dominicans in contributing to the bad press he is referring to. No one like to know that their country is regarded as a rogue State. It is true that a lot of the information published mostly on social media from blogs are provided by Dominicans. So when a group of Dominicans in Washington visited their congressional office to complain of happenings in Dominica, they are the ones jepordizing our country. Mr. Letang’s statement failed to request those who supply the bloggers with “alternative facts” to stop what they are doing. Stop washing our dirty linen in public. The violence in Roseau has to be laid at the feet of the organizers of the D Day which was planned as a protest and with the sole objective of removing Prmie Minister Skerrit.
This statement came straight from the pens of Lennox Linton and Thompson Fountaine. Give us a break Thomas Letang! Who do you think you are fooling (apart from the usual blue fanatics)?We all know you did not right this, even if you are part and parcel of the blue bunch.