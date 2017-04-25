Strength of Dominica’s CBI lies in its due diligence says Rosamund EdwardsDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 10:30 AM
Financial Secretary, Rosamund Edwards, has said that the strength of Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program lies in the quality of due diligence carried out on its applicants.
She made that statement at a National Consultation on Economic Development in Dominica on Monday, April 24th at the State House.
The program has been heavily criticized by the Opposition on allegations of a lack of transparency but Edwards said Dominica “has a competitive advantage” over other Caribbean countries based on the quality of its due diligence process.
“We are further advised that even where some countries have further investments, many applicants have indicated a preference for the Dominican program based on its due diligence,” she said.
She also stated that these processes are facilitated by “reputable” due diligence agencies in the United States, United Kingdom, and in Canada.
“Due diligence reports are commissioned exclusively by the (CBI) Unit and the reports are convened directly to the Unit by the relevant due diligence agencies,” Edwards added.
She assured those gathered that the information provided within the due diligence reports are kept confidential.
“Reports are not provided to, seen by or discussed with either agents or applicants,” she said.
Edwards highlighted the noticeable increase in the number of applicants under the CBI Program over the past couple of years.
According to her, the statistics are as follow; 2012– 332 applications received, 104 approved, 3 declined; 2013—161 application received, 184 approved; 2014—206 application received, 189 approved; 2015—660 applications received, 447 approved; 2016—1,574 applications received, 1,542 approved.
With regards to the year 2013, Edwards explained that based on the time individuals applied under the program in 2012; their applications were processed in the following year, 2013.
10 Comments
Isnt Mrs. Edwards concerned about her own legacy and the history she leaves behind for her children and siblings to refer to . I believe she is aware of many many flaws yet she goes with the flow; history will record you as being FS during Dominica’s most corrupt era.
The increase is directly related to the change of gov’t in St Kitts in February 2015. Guess there are “economic terrorists” operating in other countries in last couple years. Will say no more.
So in 2013 more was approved than received….What Hanky Panky business is this.
2013: 161 received and 184 approved!!!!
2012-2016: we only declined 3 applicants. Due Diligence at his highest….Something is wrong!!!!!!
Okay Mrs. Edwards..thx for letting us know that…in that case will you stand up to the fleecing that is going on?..With all this purported strong due diligence how do the likes of Monfared, Madueke and so on get a Dominica passport?
Are you all forced to defy the obvious? Are you under duress Mrs. Edwards? Somebody had better start speaking the truth or send some code message to let the public know that all this is scripted for the Dominica Silver Screen..
“applicants have indicated a preference for the Dominican program based on its due diligence,”
In other words applicants rather Dominican passport because its more difficult to get. What a thing. Do these people believe what they say?
Ms. Edwards, where have you been all this time? Why the talk now of “Due Diligence….?”. I guess Hon Linton, the UWP and we Dominicans have been advocating this for years. The “Due Diligence” stares in parliament where our representatives are able to come debate, ask questions, support and contribute to its implementation. Due diligence is something not known and practised by the corrupt Labour government. You are a top government civil servant and professional, we understand your tasks to act in the best interest of the people of Dominica.
No one buys a CBI passport in order to undergo a high-quality investigation; the investigation is simply something Dominica must do to protect its own credibility and the prerogatives abroad of all its passport holders. People search for flags-of-convenience because of convenience, provided the nation does not get a reputation as a drug-lord haven. Ms. Edwards’ claim is measurable, and should not be dismissed if the opposition finds a few counterexamples. Her figures do show that, in the latest reporting period, in only 2% of cases did the government decline to take the money.
And again I ask; not sure that you have the answer- was the account at RBC closed by the bank? If so, why?
You have just covered one section of the issues we have of the CBI. It is welcomed. The government now has to come forward doing away with all this secrecy, the Monfared’s, ridiculous senior counsels and undertake the peoples` work seriously. Until an inquiry is called and well conducted I do not trust Skerrit and his corrupt band of Labour government.
All you Rosamund looks stunning in that picture. Kudos!
Please confirm or deny that the Royal Bank of Canada closed the government’s CBI account a few months ago. If the account was closed, what was the reason for this?