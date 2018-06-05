As part of World Environment Day which is being observed today, students from various primary and secondary schools on the island were educated on the importance of trees to the environment.

The students were engaged in planting of various trees at the Botanic Gardens, this being the main activity for today.

“We want you to understand the importance of keeping your environment clean and ensuring that we have healthy living in Dominica,” Minister for the Environment, Joseph Isaac told the students at the event. “So when we plant one tree today is the beginning of building a better, stronger and more resilient Dominica.”

According to him, the day is “a revolution in Dominica, in regards to our environment.”

“A revolution where you put your country first,” he stated.

Furthermore, Isaac said his ministry will embark on a tree planting mission across the island.

“Today is just the first day and a step in the right direction,” he noted.

He went on to say that a Tree Planting Day will be organized later this year.

“We will be planting trees in villages, on beaches, in the different communities across the length and breadth of Dominica,” Isaac said.

World Environment Day is the United Nations’ (UN) most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries. World Environment Day is the “people’s day” for doing something to take care of the Earth.

The theme for the World Environment Day 2018, “Beat Plastic Pollution”.