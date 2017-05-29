Suspected drowning at Salisbury BeachDominica News Online - Monday, May 29th, 2017 at 9:58 AM
The Police have begun investigations into a suspected drowning case at the Salisbury Beach.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, revealed that on Saturday 27th May 2017, at about 4:30 pm a report came in to the police that 37-year-old Denny Louis from St. Joseph experienced difficulty while swimming and “his lifeless body was retrieved from the water.”
Louis was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
“A coroner’s inquest will be convened,” Jno Baptiste said.
According to him, investigations are ongoing.
5 Comments
I hope this in not fowl play. I feel sad for his family.
Another young life lost, we are losing a whole generation of our young men, drugs, alcohol, motor cycle accidents, car accidents, shootings. unsolved killings. what’s next? depressing.
Man dying left and right, one minute you taking a likkle swim and a cramp just holding you, the county curse me self is inside I staying with my .45
The Lord Never gives us more than we can carry. God Has his plans for you, Denny “Soca” Louis you will surely be missed. S.I.P Brother.
My condolences to the entire family..A previous statement said he was 28 now am hearing 37…Which # is correct…