The Police have begun investigations into a suspected drowning case at the Salisbury Beach.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, revealed that on Saturday 27th May 2017, at about 4:30 pm a report came in to the police that 37-year-old Denny Louis from St. Joseph experienced difficulty while swimming and “his lifeless body was retrieved from the water.”

Louis was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“A coroner’s inquest will be convened,” Jno Baptiste said.

According to him, investigations are ongoing.