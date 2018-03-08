Taking on the Electoral Reform challengeDominica News Online - Thursday, March 8th, 2018 at 11:09 AM
The Concerned Citizens Movement which is making electoral reform a key priority, has given itself some tough challenges.
“Our aim is to stand as a defender of our country, upholding its democratic principles. To be a voice for the voiceless and to be championing the cause of injustice without fear or favour. Our vision is to ensure that Dominica remains a Democratic country irrespective of age, gender, social background, economic status or political affiliation, in so doing, ensuring that Dominicans will be able to enjoy his or her constitutional rights,” the CCM says while articulating its intention to continue its electoral reform campaign.
According to the organization it has already taken its campaign to several constituencies, with the Marigot area next on the agenda.
“This Saturday 10th March from 5pm the Concern Citizens Movement will be at Weirs Flat Marigot; and the junction called Central in Wesley from 7:30 pm. We are inviting all persons from the neighbouring communities i.e. Concord and Woodford Hill communities to attend this important event and come prepared to share your concerns, suggestions or comments at this event through our open mike session”.
The organization is seeking public support to accomplish its goal of electoral reform: “Through words and actions, we are calling on Patriotic Dominicans to help echo the call: – ‘There will be no general elections without the necessary electoral reform’”.
2 Comments
Whilst I applaud your initiative I have to say that it won’t work. Electoral reform needs passing by parliament and Skerrit has a clear majority there. So that’s the end of that. Furthermore Skerrit has started campaigning already by handing out money, building material, relief items, etc., all of which were to benefit all citizens of DA, to his supporters. The only way to dispose of the Skerrit regime is to either vote them out or force them out with an ongoing and TOTAL strike. The UWP and your party should get together and plan this carefully and raise funding so that you can reimburse all the workers that are on strike for them not to loose out financially. It’s doable with determination, civil courage and a clear understanding that the entire effort is for the good of our beloved country. We can do it!!
It will be too little too late. elections will call and you all will still be scratching your heads. Ian had said they cannot implement unless it is legislature. Just remember 2019 is the latest for elections. If i know PM, he calling it this year or early next year to take advantage of the lack of reform. After that, the legislature will be passed, with a big celebration.