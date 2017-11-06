Task of rebuilding Dominica formidable says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Monday, November 6th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
In the face of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that rebuilding Dominica is a task that is going to be formidable.
Addressing the nation on Independence Day on Friday, Skerrit said the island lost an estimated 200% of GDP but the goal is to rebuild better.
“The task is formidable. We have lost an estimated 200% of our GDP and our goal is to rebuild better not just to replace what was lost. We must use the opportunity to move quickly to 100 % resilient and renewable energy,” he stated. “We must rebuild almost all of our schools and clinics in a smart, climate resilient way. We must build new roads bridges and put in place slope interventions. We must coordinate our rebuilding so that our cables run underground alongside this new infrastructure.”
He stated that the sea and river defenses in the capital of Roseau must be renewed.
“We must support the rebuilding of five thousand new homes,” he noted. “We must reorient our agriculture to ensure food security for us and those dependent on us; and more,” he said
The Prime Minister said a Climate Resilient Economic Agency of Dominica (CREAD) will be established, “a new institution to support the rapid implementation of our plans once they are funded.”
He pointed out that following visits to Washington, New York, London and Brussels over the last few weeks over 50% of funding is coming together following the disaster.
“Additionally, we will be presenting our plans to a Partners Conference in New York later in the month to help raise part of the rest. We will support the private sector as it rebuilds and restores,” he remarked. “We will facilitate insurance payouts, the importation of rebuilding materials the forbearance of lenders and clamp down on price gouging.”
Skerrit also said now is not the time for what he described as “ill will” and “petty and destructive criticism.”
“We must be indivisible! We must have a high indifference to those who want to pull us down to their low level to distract us with childish nuisances,” he noted. “As a great man said, no nation can be great whose people are narrow in thought and action. Darkness cannot drive out darkness.”
He called on all Dominicans, saying the “time has come to redeem our past pledges to our nation and to our brothers and sisters. Let us not betray November 3rd, 1978.”
“Our future beckons to us,” Skerrit said. “If we are true to our path great triumphs await us; Our actions will become a history that others will write; Let it be a history that rouses the hearts of future generations; ….that forges a steel within them that will never be bent.”
Good leaders push their people forward with excitement, inspiration, trust, and vision… so I guess bad leaders do the opposite.
At Uni, I was taught a profound lesson about the behaviour of a habitual liar. I learnt that individuals with the disorder simply cannot stop themselves from misrepresenting the truth. People with the disorder are not able to control their lies and experience no guilt regardless of how the lies may affect themselves and others. The lack of guilt is frequently the result of the fact that the individual becomes so caught up in the lie that they are telling, they begin to believe it themselves. If confronted with a lie they have told in the past or one that they are presently telling, they will be insistent that they are speaking the truth.
Over time, the individual will become so adept at lying that it will be very difficult for others to determine if they are, in fact, telling the truth.
I strongly agree with the statement by the PM. He is admitting his darkness cannot be removed by darkness. He is correct. He has also betrayed November 3rd 1978 when he said no law nor constitution can prevent him from scr*wing us over. For 17 years Dominica jas been begging and dependent more than ever on Venezuela (now broke) and China. Dominicans were taught that hard work and self reliance was disgraceful. Why not sit by and depend on others. I will provide for you and in return you can keep me getting fat. Dominica cannot progress with this leadership niether in government or opposition. A new start with the ole heads is nothing but a fantasy. My constructive criticism is that this PM resign and thenbwe will truly start fresh.
“Task of rebuilding Dominica formidable says PM Skerrit…….” Yes it is and Skerrit is so Right. He is unable to assess the nature of the damage let alone where and how to start. Political clowns running this country.
Skerrit has been engaged in easy going schemes like taking advantage of the poor families opening his office to the infamous name “Red Clinic”, due to its corrupt behaviours, lack of transparency and lack of checked and balances to see who really is qualified and at what basis. Skerrit has failed and we want him and his political Labour clowns out, now.
“…At this critical juncture, there is a great need for more inclusionary policies, ..” Ibo France, you will have to break this down for Skerrit and his clueless political goonies. They are distracted to themselves. They must Go.
. “As a great man said, no nation can be great whose leaders are narrow in thought and action. Darkness cannot drive out darkness.” Sorry, I had to play with this a bit because I won’t let Skerrit pin this on the people.
He is making big speeches as usual but very little is actually materialising. 50% of funding after visiting Washington, New York, London and Brussels. Are you telling us that the US and the EU have promised you 100 billion EC in help??? I don’t think so!!! But what are you telling us? I suggest not but lies again… as per usual. By the way I was in London at your meeting and you did not get more but a few thousand £ from some loyal UK supporters.
LoL..LOL…..Skerrit, Maria is not absolutely responsible for the damage of Dominica and lack of financial growth and stability. Hurricane Maria came with the wind and rain and flattened what was already damaged, cut off and ignored and left to rotten by the infamous Hurricane Corrupt Labour Party with the dirty, dangerous political winds of a very immature and inept Prime minister, the corrupt Labour government and those professionals and so called associates of Skerrit who are in denial, blind by a loyalty of hate for those who oppose and raise the many Red Flags of danger, corruption, but its corrupt leader ignore our calls and that of professionals and continued with the hidden CBI programme until the champion Hon Linton, whom they hate to the core, exposed their dirty linen and house of destruction that they leash on the poor people of Dominica whom they create as beggars and false allegiance to a one man show Papa Skerrit. That is were the fingers are pointed and the blame rest.
off course the task of rebuilding Dominica is going to be very formidable when we have quotes like these originating from the UK, which played a very vital role in rebuilding DA after David : ” Nigeria’s ex-oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been embroiled in a global corruption scandal involving hundreds of millions of dollars that has pulled in investigators from London to Houston to the tiny island of Dominica.” https://qz.com/1049026/diezani-alison-madueke-corruption-nigeria-has-seized-a-37-5-million-luxury-apartment-complex-from-its-ex-oil-minister/. We see the same thing about this one and different persons on CNN, NY post, CBS, Today NG, Caribbean new online and you name it. I am just reminded of a calypso of the 80’s I believe, sang by the late Tokeyo that I can only type part of: “woy, woy, woy see what you do…” Yes sir, see where you have us; see what you did!
….yes…..”lets sing….”….Its a brand new show mammie say you shouldn’t use, you just coming ,,,,you push in your big foot….and see how you mash down the hole of my brand new, Tennis show Tonge…”
This message is translated to mean: People Follow Closely: Here goes:
Before Skerrit, the Labour Party seemingly was seen clean and recovering, that is when people like Hon Rosie Douglas, Hon Pierre Charles and a well trained professional Team was installed. Rosie and Pierro Died and with infighting for leadership they picked Skerrit against the more educated, professional and competent Labour leaders and Skerrit came with his “Big Shoe you push in your big foot….and see how you mash down the hole of my brand new, (Tennis show Tonge..). Labour Party”. Yes now labelled Corrupt.
That is where the Labour Party is today. Dominicans, I urge you to revisit that song, have it played on all radio stations, DBS, Kairi, Marpin TV, TDN Radio and Q 95. Yesss……we like this. We…
I still don’t know, how the petro casas fared during the hurricane, or if the housing project for the people of Petit Savane survived. There is virtually no news on conditions in places like Delices. How about the state of the projects approved under the CBI such as then new Jungle Bay? Not a word about this. Instead we get grandiose statements about rebuilding without any figures being mentioned. Skerrit says he has received 50% of the funding, 50% of what exactly? Why can’t he share these hard facts with us instead of blowing hot air? I want to know the exact state of affairs in my country. Is that asking too much? If I did not care I would not bother, but I do care. Let’s have the unadulterated, unadorned facts please.
No doubt, the task of rebuilding and restoring the country to a state of normalcy is a herculean one. For this to be accomplished, all hands must be onboard. Despite this, Mr. Skerrit, as the leader, is still engaging in tribal politics by excoriating people who have genuine concerns with his autocratic and exclusionary style of management. This man seems overly sensitive to criticisms and gets severely livid with differences of opinion. At this critical juncture, there is a great need for more inclusionary policies, less abrasive rhetoric, and more humility from our leaders. No man is infallible, we all fall short from time to time, so learn to take criticism Mr. PM. For, you see, the problem with most of us is that we would rather to be ruined by praise than to be saved by criticism.