In the face of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that rebuilding Dominica is a task that is going to be formidable.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day on Friday, Skerrit said the island lost an estimated 200% of GDP but the goal is to rebuild better.

“The task is formidable. We have lost an estimated 200% of our GDP and our goal is to rebuild better not just to replace what was lost. We must use the opportunity to move quickly to 100 % resilient and renewable energy,” he stated. “We must rebuild almost all of our schools and clinics in a smart, climate resilient way. We must build new roads bridges and put in place slope interventions. We must coordinate our rebuilding so that our cables run underground alongside this new infrastructure.”

He stated that the sea and river defenses in the capital of Roseau must be renewed.

“We must support the rebuilding of five thousand new homes,” he noted. “We must reorient our agriculture to ensure food security for us and those dependent on us; and more,” he said

The Prime Minister said a Climate Resilient Economic Agency of Dominica (CREAD) will be established, “a new institution to support the rapid implementation of our plans once they are funded.”

He pointed out that following visits to Washington, New York, London and Brussels over the last few weeks over 50% of funding is coming together following the disaster.

“Additionally, we will be presenting our plans to a Partners Conference in New York later in the month to help raise part of the rest. We will support the private sector as it rebuilds and restores,” he remarked. “We will facilitate insurance payouts, the importation of rebuilding materials the forbearance of lenders and clamp down on price gouging.”

Skerrit also said now is not the time for what he described as “ill will” and “petty and destructive criticism.”

“We must be indivisible! We must have a high indifference to those who want to pull us down to their low level to distract us with childish nuisances,” he noted. “As a great man said, no nation can be great whose people are narrow in thought and action. Darkness cannot drive out darkness.”

He called on all Dominicans, saying the “time has come to redeem our past pledges to our nation and to our brothers and sisters. Let us not betray November 3rd, 1978.”

“Our future beckons to us,” Skerrit said. “If we are true to our path great triumphs await us; Our actions will become a history that others will write; Let it be a history that rouses the hearts of future generations; ….that forges a steel within them that will never be bent.”