Dominica Arts & Culture Exposé is pleased to announce its second annual TASTE OF DOMINICA and the Caribbean on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 at Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St, Toronto, Canada.

Taste of Dominica aims to bring the GTA community together to celebrate all that Dominica has to offer.

Visitors will have the chance to try a variety of Dominica/ Caribbean staple dishes and indulge in some of Dominica’s signature arts and crafts, including a number of hand made products and information about Dominica.

This year’s Taste of Dominica comes on the heels of Hurricane Maria, which, on September 18th, 2017, left thousands of Dominicans homeless and destroyed a number of schools, residential, and government buildings.

With this year’s Taste of Dominica, we are excited to have the opportunity to raise funds to rebuild schools in Dominica by:

– Showcasing Dominican / Caribbean internationally recognized cuisine

– Promoting Dominica’s arts and culture in the GTA

– Celebrating Dominica’s geographical beauty

Taste of Dominica and the Caribbean will take place on Saturday July 14th, 2018 at Mel Lastman Square. A fun filled day with Food, Fashion, Music, and Visuals of the Nature Island of the Caribbean

Let us come together for the second annual Taste of Dominica to celebrate. For more information regarding the Dominica Arts & Culture Exposé, visit dominicaartsandculture.com

The Dominica Arts & Culture Exposé is a not-for-profit organization that oversees the Taste of Dominica throughout the year.