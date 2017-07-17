About 60 taxi drivers participated in the week-long workshop geared at improving their services within the tourism sector.

The workshop was organized by Combine Taxi Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority.

The workshop was facilitated by Sharon Banfield from the Caribbean Tourism Organization and came to an end last Friday.

Banfield said the taxi drivers should be viewed at the change agents within the tourism sector.

“So it was important for us as we do with all of our training programmes is to start by helping you to understand the industry by which you play a key part so that you get to understand how important you are to this industry called tourism,” she said at the closing ceremony at the Dominica State College.

She said the taxi drivers should encourage one another and seek to make changes for what is right.

Banfield said the taxi drivers should refrain from temptation during start of the new cruise season.

“There will be the temptation when the season starts to go back to the old way of doing business,” said Banfield.

Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica Authority, Collin Piper, called on the taxi drivers to become ambassadors for the tourism sector.

“So now that you have taken it aboard personally as tourism to be your business I would like to see you become even bigger and better ambassadors so when the season comes around you are in fact the change agents,” he stated.

He said the taxi drivers should implement what was taught in the training and improve their services.

Meantime, Minister for Tourism Senator Robert Tonge said the taxi drivers should work towards the expansion of their businesses.

“I want to challenge you to push yourself to the next level to become the business person whereby you begin to hire persons to work for you I want to see you not just having one vehicle but a fleet of vehicles and your business properly,” he noted. “Anything that you put your mind to is possible so I want all of you today as you begin to move forward to become the great ambassador to Dominica push yourself to improve on your business so that at some point in time you don’t have to work.”