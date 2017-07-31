Technical difficulties blamed for not live streaming Linton’s response to budgetDominica News Online - Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 11:39 AM
The Government Information Services (GIS) is standing on the reason of technical difficulties for not live streaming the 2017/2018 National Budget response of Opposition Lennox Linton on its YouTube channel.
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, delivered his budget address on July 27th 2017 and the response was delivered by Linton on July 28, 2017.
Skerrit’s address was streamlined on GIS YouTube channel, telecasted on Marpin/Flow and Digiplay and broadcasted live on state-owned DBS Radio and other radio stations.
However, Linton’s response was not streamlined on GIS’ YouTube channel, making it impossible for those who missed it to view it again.
This has raised eyebrows among many and on Monday DNO contacted GIS to shed some light on the matter.
A staff member said it was a matter of technical difficulties.
“There was a technical difficulty on Friday, so we do not have the copy of Mr. Linton’s address,” the staff member who did not identify herself said.
DNO attempted to get further information, however, the staff member opted to go no further in details.
For his part Linton label the matter as a case of “injustice and atrocity” saying that nowhere else in the Caribbean would that happen.
“I am going to say this morning, there is nowhere else in the Caribbean that such an injustice or atrocity could take place, nowhere else in the Caribbean, in no other Parliament would this happen, but it happened in our Parliament, and we sit by and we do not do anything about it because we believe this is the responsibility of the parliamentarians in Opposition to deal with it,” Linton said on Q95’s The Hot Seat on Monday.
According to him, the budget address was telecasted via Flow/Marpin and Digiplay however, GIS’ YouTube channel was the only medium that did not have his budget response streamed.
“My understanding is that there were people who saw the telecast of the proceedings on that day Thursday when I responded, on their television sets, whether it was Flow or it was Digiplay on Friday Morning. But the broadcast on the live stream, which would have made the video pictures now available to people online all over the world, the response of the leader of the Opposition was not carried on that live stream,” Linton said.
He added that he was notified of the resumption of the live streaming as he was done with his response, and that through the archives created from the live stream on the Government Service YouTube channel, all budget responses can easily be accessed except his own.
“They have access to the Prime Minister’s Statement, they have access to the budget response of Jahisiah Benoit, they have access to the budget response of Ian Douglas, they have access to the budget response of Daniel Lugay, they have access to the budget response of Denise Charles, they have access to the budget response of Kelvar Darroux, they have access to the budget response of Robbie Tonge. The only presentation on the budget so far, this Monday morning as we speak, the only presentation that is not available on the Government Information Service YouTube Channel is the official response of the Leader of the Opposition,” he remarked.
Linton chose to go no further in his response to this case for now.
24 Comments
seriously how how how how! is this man response to the budget relevant in any way!!!!! All he want o do is give mapwi anyway, mister doh care about budget!
Mister is typical of some ignorant Dominican’s sometimes you just have to put them in their place then ignore them because they not about anything good, only themselves and what they can get from you!
Technical difficulty my **s! Do these people really believe that Dominica s are that gulllible? If any one believes that then I have a pink male donkey egg for sale to the lowest bidder. But god is good all the time and all this will one day come to light and there will be hell to pay by the guilty ones
Berrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr jealousy o once again bull from that opposition man.
Technical difficulties my pardna.. :-D. I was looking forward to seeing you licking your lips and talking like you are the smartest man in the room, even if you have no idea what you are talking about but it was not meant to be. Next budget!
This is FAKE NEWS!!!!You all came under FIRE,and was forced to say something.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Ahem, come on, that’s the best excuse GIS can come up with? How much time did that technical issue need for it to be resolved? Funny how THE ISSUE came up some minutes before Linton was scheduled to speak. I tell you, the path we’re headed, we can see the results playing out now in Venezuela.
The only technical difficulties existing, is the one created in order to prevent the nation, and we who are in the diaspora from listening to what Lennox have to say!
Eugenia Charles was the only person I know capable of creating four landslide to prevent people from traveling form the four corners of Dominica to prevent people from attend the former police Inspector; the late Wordsworth Telemaque funeral. I am not supprised; that Mountain Chicken Mentality Dr. Punjab would find a way to create some difficulties to prevent the voice of the opposition from being heard!.
We are in modern times; the type of sophisticated monitoring instruments used in monitoring Radio & Television circuits these days, which pinpoints the exact place of failure, if their is a reliable engineer in the station; problems should be solved in minuets!
You could have listened to it live on DBS as many others did including me. Technical issues occur everyday in our hightech world. The leader of the oppossition presentation was seen on Marpin and Digicel they must have copies.
You all really expect GIS to admit? Come on! Somebody somewhere recoded.
I’m a labourite and I highly doubt I would vote for Lennox next election, but I’m not blinded like many of you labourite AND uwp people when The political party you support does something wrong.
As a former labourite myself nor and opposition supporter. I have seen too many things that labourites turn a blind eye too. There are many who refuse to see while there are others who are just uninformed they don’t know better. We have to better as a nation if we are to move forward. We ought to know and accept what is wrong. We can’t say i am a DLP or UWP supporter till death. The current party is abusing its authority, abusing the spending of CBI and tax payers money to their self interest. It has been wrong so wrong for so long they sadly we don’t know what is right any more. One may argue that evidence needs to be presented but who is going to guard the police? The rat guards the cheese….
To: Kadmae.
Hello and good afternoon my people. Thanks for speaking the truth because not to many people in our country can call it like it is. In this modern times they expect us to believe this nonsense like we should be blinded by Political affiliation.
I believe in FAIRNESS! I cannot in good conscience condone the hyper-partisanship of the ruling regime especially when important national issues affecting people’s lives are being ventilated. Come on man! Depriving Dominicans in the country and the diaspora from viewing and listening to the leader of the Opposition response to the budget presentation of the PM is vexing and unhelpful. The citizens should hear all points of views then decide which presentation is likely to generate economic and social relief for the country. Once more, Skerrit and his henchmen are relentlessly determined to manipulate every aspect of the people’s lives. They rule with an iron-clad which must be broken if Dominicans are to improve their lot. People wise up!
Technical difficulties? How convenient…
Not good enough
This is censorship that only communist countries should be capable of achieving. GIS is another bolt in the corruption cogwheel
Do you know the meaning of suppression? I listened to the entire presentation on DBS. Every Dominican who was interested listened or saw via local TV the presentation of the leader of the opposition.
Only in DA. Where is the official apology for the ‘technical difficulties’ which conveniently choose when to occur.
Why is anyone surprised “BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY”
All this does is draw more attention to the opposition and add more weight to their concerns.
Quack quack if is pm it would be fine
Technical difficulties my foot. As soon as Linton sat down and Jahsiah stood up the broadcast was back to normal. just remember what goes around comes back around,
Very, very convenient GIS and I don’t believe a word of it. Only Lennox Linton’s broadcast got affected like this? Come on man, pull the other one. You make yourself look and sound ridiculous and reinforce the impression that you don’t want people to compare Skerrit’s performance with the masterclass of Lennox Linton. You are too pathetic an obvious GIS. You only make people want to see it more and wonder what it is you are hiding, not clever at all boys and girls.
Its plain simple English people. The government simply does not want to be cornered and made to feel like slum when the world hears of the alacrity and foresightedness of the “”uneducated leader”” that the opposition is privileged to have compared to the so called leader of our country who earned an idiotic doctorate in ONE WEEK END and believes that all nationals are idiots who like penguins bury their heads in the sand and accept the crap of this regime! Some will, but we the patriots will not!
Advise to the opposition: get a copy from Flow/Marpin and post it on social media.
Does anyone here believe a word of that nonsense?
What is the nature of that “technical difficulty”? These guys are so petty, it is not funny. Then Skerrit will turn around and say there should be less political partisanship.
Thanks but thats not important. Who cares…