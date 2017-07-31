The Government Information Services (GIS) is standing on the reason of technical difficulties for not live streaming the 2017/2018 National Budget response of Opposition Lennox Linton on its YouTube channel.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, delivered his budget address on July 27th 2017 and the response was delivered by Linton on July 28, 2017.

Skerrit’s address was streamlined on GIS YouTube channel, telecasted on Marpin/Flow and Digiplay and broadcasted live on state-owned DBS Radio and other radio stations.

However, Linton’s response was not streamlined on GIS’ YouTube channel, making it impossible for those who missed it to view it again.

This has raised eyebrows among many and on Monday DNO contacted GIS to shed some light on the matter.

A staff member said it was a matter of technical difficulties.

“There was a technical difficulty on Friday, so we do not have the copy of Mr. Linton’s address,” the staff member who did not identify herself said.

DNO attempted to get further information, however, the staff member opted to go no further in details.

For his part Linton label the matter as a case of “injustice and atrocity” saying that nowhere else in the Caribbean would that happen.

“I am going to say this morning, there is nowhere else in the Caribbean that such an injustice or atrocity could take place, nowhere else in the Caribbean, in no other Parliament would this happen, but it happened in our Parliament, and we sit by and we do not do anything about it because we believe this is the responsibility of the parliamentarians in Opposition to deal with it,” Linton said on Q95’s The Hot Seat on Monday.

According to him, the budget address was telecasted via Flow/Marpin and Digiplay however, GIS’ YouTube channel was the only medium that did not have his budget response streamed.

“My understanding is that there were people who saw the telecast of the proceedings on that day Thursday when I responded, on their television sets, whether it was Flow or it was Digiplay on Friday Morning. But the broadcast on the live stream, which would have made the video pictures now available to people online all over the world, the response of the leader of the Opposition was not carried on that live stream,” Linton said.

He added that he was notified of the resumption of the live streaming as he was done with his response, and that through the archives created from the live stream on the Government Service YouTube channel, all budget responses can easily be accessed except his own.

“They have access to the Prime Minister’s Statement, they have access to the budget response of Jahisiah Benoit, they have access to the budget response of Ian Douglas, they have access to the budget response of Daniel Lugay, they have access to the budget response of Denise Charles, they have access to the budget response of Kelvar Darroux, they have access to the budget response of Robbie Tonge. The only presentation on the budget so far, this Monday morning as we speak, the only presentation that is not available on the Government Information Service YouTube Channel is the official response of the Leader of the Opposition,” he remarked.

Linton chose to go no further in his response to this case for now.