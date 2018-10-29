Ten individuals of the Mahaut Constituency can now rest in comfort after being presented with keys to their new homes, courtesy of the Government of Dominica.

This part of efforts by the Roosevelt Skerrit administration to build back better post-Hurricane Maria which destroyed about 90 percent of the island’s housing stock.

During a small ceremony recently, Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore explained that this was another manifestation of the Government’s mission to elevate its people.

“The Government of Dominica which is being led by the Dominica Labour Party and the Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is about uplifting people and today is yet another manifestation of just that. It’s about caring for the downtrodden in our midst, it’s about caring for those who cannot feed themselves and it’s about creating opportunities for all and sundry irrespective of your religious belief or political persuasion,” he said.

According to Blackmoore, this is not a knee-jerk reaction to recent circumstances but a deliberate housing policy program of which the Mahaut Constituency will benefit.

He added that the Prime Minister has given the green light for fifty individuals throughout the constituency who already own their lots to have their homes built after the independence season.

Meanwhile, housing recipient Mr. John Gilbert of Canefield thanked the government and all those involved for his new home.

“I thank you so much, the government especially Mr. Skerrit and Mr. Blackmoore and the other company, everyone that got together to deliver me that house because my house had completely mash-up totally… and today I could get a key for a brand-new house,” he stated.