Ten Mahaut Constituency residents receive new homesGIS News - Monday, October 29th, 2018 at 9:08 AM
Ten individuals of the Mahaut Constituency can now rest in comfort after being presented with keys to their new homes, courtesy of the Government of Dominica.
This part of efforts by the Roosevelt Skerrit administration to build back better post-Hurricane Maria which destroyed about 90 percent of the island’s housing stock.
During a small ceremony recently, Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore explained that this was another manifestation of the Government’s mission to elevate its people.
“The Government of Dominica which is being led by the Dominica Labour Party and the Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is about uplifting people and today is yet another manifestation of just that. It’s about caring for the downtrodden in our midst, it’s about caring for those who cannot feed themselves and it’s about creating opportunities for all and sundry irrespective of your religious belief or political persuasion,” he said.
According to Blackmoore, this is not a knee-jerk reaction to recent circumstances but a deliberate housing policy program of which the Mahaut Constituency will benefit.
He added that the Prime Minister has given the green light for fifty individuals throughout the constituency who already own their lots to have their homes built after the independence season.
Meanwhile, housing recipient Mr. John Gilbert of Canefield thanked the government and all those involved for his new home.
“I thank you so much, the government especially Mr. Skerrit and Mr. Blackmoore and the other company, everyone that got together to deliver me that house because my house had completely mash-up totally… and today I could get a key for a brand-new house,” he stated.
5 Comments
Patience is a virtue. Everything cannot be done all at one but it will be done.
I am happy for these people. Sustainable livelihoods start with comfort. Keep it up.
Another freebie?
Another Venezuela in the making?
No price for guessing which political party they support. The government of Dominica is all about uplifting it’s ministers, it’s party cabal and of course Dr. Dr. Skerrit. Occasionally the let their most loyal supporters have some left over.
Social Media really is a dangerous weapon in the hands of the idle, wicked and incompetent. There are records of people saying that they do not support the DLP and they get. The opposition even encourage their supporters and I quote “take the assistance given because it does not belong to the DLP but rather the people of Dominica but do not vote for them”. And I know you will say “oh it is their JOB to do those things”… Waiting to give you your response buddy.