“You’re walking the Boiling Lake trail? Oh dear, oh my…” said our taxi driver, Margel Durand. It was becoming a familiar reaction among those told of my impending hike: the surprise, followed by a concerned shake of the head and then a faint, wry smile.

I thought about these telltale traits next day as I sat, catching my breath on an outcrop overlooking the world’s second largest boiling lake, in the Morne Trois Pitons National Park on the island of Dominica.

The sight of a vast cauldron of bubbling, grey-blue water, 200ft across and partly obscured by vapour, was my reward after a four-hour trek. (Things haven’t got any better: since I visited, the Dominican government has urged visitors to avoid the Boiling Lake due to a change in water level.)

