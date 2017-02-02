The incredible Caribbean island you never thought to visitDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 11:00 AM
“You’re walking the Boiling Lake trail? Oh dear, oh my…” said our taxi driver, Margel Durand. It was becoming a familiar reaction among those told of my impending hike: the surprise, followed by a concerned shake of the head and then a faint, wry smile.
I thought about these telltale traits next day as I sat, catching my breath on an outcrop overlooking the world’s second largest boiling lake, in the Morne Trois Pitons National Park on the island of Dominica.
The sight of a vast cauldron of bubbling, grey-blue water, 200ft across and partly obscured by vapour, was my reward after a four-hour trek. (Things haven’t got any better: since I visited, the Dominican government has urged visitors to avoid the Boiling Lake due to a change in water level.)
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
This is a lovely article on Dominica and really made me proud to read. The author states though that “It (Dominica) has often been overlooked by tourists heading to the region, for two reasons: it has few white-sand beaches, and there is no international airport.”
I hope that sometime in the near future our government will finally see how imperative an international airport is and how much of an impact it can have on creating more industry for jobs for our people, and the fostering of economic development.
I’ve traveled all over the Caribbean and it really infuriates me when I see countries with much smaller populations & land mass, like Bonaire & Grand Turk, have an international airport, while we do not. I just don’t understand why we are not as deserving and really hope that its not a deliberate attempt by our government to keep us in the stone age and deter long term development that would actually allow our people more access to jobs and economic independence.