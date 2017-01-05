“How’d you like that landing?” my driver asked me as I appeared out of baggage claim looking completely frazzled. This seems to be the common follow-up question when visitors touch down in Dominica for the first time. “Looks like you gonna crash in them mountains, ah?” followed by a hearty Caribbean laugh.

This is how the island of Dominica (pronounced Doe-min-EEK-uh, and NEVER to be confused with that hotbed of baseball talent to the north) welcomes you: with a death-defying landing in the middle of jungle mountains at Douglas-Charles Airport.

Right off the bat, you know this place is not to be messed with. It’s as beautiful as it is rugged, and it will push you to your limits to experience that beauty in full. A typical Caribbean vacay it is not — which is exactly why it’s one of the most underrated, untouched-by-tourists destinations in the hemisphere.

