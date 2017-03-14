Thomas Letang laments lack of unity among trade unions in DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 12:55 PM
Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has stated with remorse that there is a lack of unity among the various Trade Unions in Dominica.
Speaking on Q95’s ‘The Hot Seat’ Tuesday morning, Letang said that the DPSU is aware of the situation and efforts have been made over the years to bring a sense of unity.
“Sometime last year we were able to have a discussion with WAWU and DAWU on the way forward and some of the members were given an opportunity to meet with representatives from other Trade unions to see what we can do,” he said.
In the meantime, according to him, the idea of forming a congress has been considered.
“There was a mandate from our general membership sometime last year that we should pursue the formation of Trade Union Congress. So the Dominica Public Service Union is actively doing certain things about it,” he stated.
Despite the fact that some issues still arise, the DPSU still sees the need to address concerns that affect the Trade unions and the people, according to Letang.
“I believe that if we continue to just talk about it and not do something positive about the Trade Union Congress, we will be deceiving our general membership,” Letang remarked.
I had always surmised that since the late 1990s there were no longer Trade Unions of substance in Dominica. It would seem that the essence of trade unionism had waned and there was no significant effort to adapt. I stand to be corrected and enlightened .
Divide and conquer always works
Dominicans overall lack unity at ever aspect, if they were a focus and serious minded people their island would not be below par and with such horrible governance..
It’s a cultural mindset, dominicans are easily tamed and satisfied with crumbs..
Thus the PM has a right to thrown peanuts at the different villages as dominicans don’t know worth of money and get excited….
they have the bush rum and and a loaf of bread mentality, that’s why they are left behind no investors will come there, it’s pretty much a dazed and confused island…
the PM should remove 25% of all Public servants across the board, as it’s only foolish people who embrace such backward thinking….