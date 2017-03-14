Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has stated with remorse that there is a lack of unity among the various Trade Unions in Dominica.

Speaking on Q95’s ‘The Hot Seat’ Tuesday morning, Letang said that the DPSU is aware of the situation and efforts have been made over the years to bring a sense of unity.

“Sometime last year we were able to have a discussion with WAWU and DAWU on the way forward and some of the members were given an opportunity to meet with representatives from other Trade unions to see what we can do,” he said.

In the meantime, according to him, the idea of forming a congress has been considered.

“There was a mandate from our general membership sometime last year that we should pursue the formation of Trade Union Congress. So the Dominica Public Service Union is actively doing certain things about it,” he stated.

Despite the fact that some issues still arise, the DPSU still sees the need to address concerns that affect the Trade unions and the people, according to Letang.

“I believe that if we continue to just talk about it and not do something positive about the Trade Union Congress, we will be deceiving our general membership,” Letang remarked.