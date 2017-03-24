UPDATE: Thugs vandalize vehicle of Dr. Sam ChristianDominica News Online - Friday, March 24th, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Dr. Sam Christian on Friday reported to the police that his vehicle, which was parked outside his medical office on Bath Road, was vandalized.
“I parked my vehicle and all was well,” he said on Q95’s the Hot Seat. “When I returned today, I saw my glass door window down and broken and tires flat. I also met broken glass bottles under my tires.”
He said that in the vehicle were a bag with an extra phone and his personal second phone.
He said, however, no valuables were taken.
Christian noted that the incident is one of many in a “battle of attrition trying to wear me down.”
“I have been in Dominica since 2013, I have been prevented from doing my normal work which is that of a surgeon in the operating room, and I have endured through that. I have been subjected to unnecessary lawsuits and so forth, but I am still there,” he remarked.
According to Christian, since 2017 began, he has been “subjected to a lot of threats” that has placed his property and life in danger.
He claimed he has experienced acts such a broken bottles under his vehicle, nails under his tires, and has described these happenings as a “typical routine.”
The incident took place just one week after the tires of a vehicle belonging to Thomas Letang, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), were punctured. The DPSU was holding a solidarity rally the day the incident took place.
Meantime, United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Dr. Thompson Fontaine has disclosed that over the past week his vehicle’s tires have been punched.
“I have changed four tires over the past days and have seen nails in them,” Fontaine said.
21 Comments
Dr. Christian,
The police will do nothing about this crime. Send me one of those nails or anything the perpetrator touched. I will be making a stop in Haiti next week.
After nine days you will see someone crawling like a dog on all fours infront of your office begging you for mercy so that they call walk straight again!! This is nonsense now!!
did double L and his bunch of carbals condemn the acts of violence after the protest
Yes idiot.
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/roseau-violence-not-about-uwp-meeting-linton-says/
Yes idiot Mr Linton did.h
Leave skerrit alone or there will be bloodshed!
Is Mr. Carbon investigating these report of vandalism or it’s alright because it is perceived that these individuals can think?
How come the thugs are not being hauled in to the police station? Where are the priorities Mr. Arbor and Minister Blackmore?
Whosoever thinks that Da people are so stupid to fall for these crap they lie. We wont be drawn into this ignorance and who is behind this motive -driven violence mongering for political traction will be discovered . I smell a Conspiracy rat and those who are behind this are smartly aware of what they’re after. This PROPAGANDA WAR to shift PUBLIC OPINION is Dangerous and shall not work. Its ANYTHING for POWER.
It is shameful that we have to stoop so low to mislead our people . These STRATEGIC DESPERATE CRIMINAL MOVES may very well be part of a NEW WAVE OF IMPOSED CRIMINALITY to arrest order and peace on island
Ask skeritt who did it? his intelligence always know
I am not surprised that this is the new low Dominica has reached.The thug in chief,Skerritt,has taken us there with his disregard of the constitution and protocols and norms of good open government of the people, for the people, by the people. The results are a failed government and a failed country. To add insult to injury, he gives us Carbon as a police chief.I don’t expect any arrests in this new mode of thuggery which is want to deter and intimidate the victims and all those who oppose “elSupremo” Skerritt. The next level will be the tonton makoot.Don’t despair Dr and others this will not stand as it has failed in other countries where is was used as a strategy eggs Grenada and Haiti
The good and kind Dr Sam who treats the poor without fear or favor was arrested 18 months after he warned the nation of the regime and its tyrannical hold over our parliament. Then after 18 months they falsely accused of incitement to burn parliament. Almost 8 years ago he walked around the ministry and warned of the tyranny of corruption. Like the warners who came before him the Pharisees and PM Pontius Pilate and his followers laughed at him. The arrest of Dr. Sam galvanized a movement for democracy. The UWP, DFP, PSU and.
PWA are all seeking justice. Dominicans do not be afraid. The world is watching this corrupt tyranny. They are tormented by their crimes. Their end draweth nigh. Stand strong for justice Dominicans!
Whoever (red, Blue, Green or Yellow) is involved in that nonsense must stop it. It does not reflect good on us as a people, a nations state. Whatever your motivation, this senseless acts of vandalism just will not fit in Dominica. We have enough issues to deal with. So stop it.
Absolutely disgusting behaviour . Do not be deterred, but keep the pressure on!
The question that must be asked is, are these things hired? It’s interesting to note that the same set that that were arrested are the same ones getting their vehicles vandalized or Tyre punctured.
The PM needs to make a strong statement and send a powerful message to these thugs that the full force of Law Enforcement will be used against them if they do not desist from these despicable acts. If nothing is done to stamp out these senseless acts of vandalism, the perpetrators might be emboldened to take life next. Political tribalism has pervaded every sphere of the society causing Party Fanatics to think that they can violate the laws of the land with impunity. Even law abiding citizens cannot escape the wrath of these misguided political morons. Good leaders unite their people not divide. Division destroys a country, unity uplifts a country. These malicious acts against citizens who are perceived to be anti-government must be discontinued immediately.
Hold strong Dr. Sam. Your sacrifice to nation will never be forgotten. I have a funny feeling that someone in high society directed this act of vandalism against you. Now let us see if Commissioner Carbon will ask for help from IMPACTS to investigate this one. What a darn shame on the persons who did this! God is wide awake
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
I know that we are in a political silly season, but it is wrong to assume that this act of vandalism has anything to do with politics. It could just be a personal matter. With all his talk Dr. Christian poses no threat to any political party on the island so why attack him?
Anything is possible. But like the saying goes, once may be an accident, twice may be a coincidence, but three times is a conspiracy.
Dominica is in a terrible state…Hope that the police will do a good job!!!
It good for all you, what all you trying to go against labour for… COME OUT THERE!
Keep drinking your red clinic koolaid
With idiots like you around of course Dominica Finish