Dr. Sam Christian on Friday reported to the police that his vehicle, which was parked outside his medical office on Bath Road, was vandalized.

“I parked my vehicle and all was well,” he said on Q95’s the Hot Seat. “When I returned today, I saw my glass door window down and broken and tires flat. I also met broken glass bottles under my tires.”

He said that in the vehicle were a bag with an extra phone and his personal second phone.

He said, however, no valuables were taken.

Christian noted that the incident is one of many in a “battle of attrition trying to wear me down.”

“I have been in Dominica since 2013, I have been prevented from doing my normal work which is that of a surgeon in the operating room, and I have endured through that. I have been subjected to unnecessary lawsuits and so forth, but I am still there,” he remarked.

According to Christian, since 2017 began, he has been “subjected to a lot of threats” that has placed his property and life in danger.

He claimed he has experienced acts such a broken bottles under his vehicle, nails under his tires, and has described these happenings as a “typical routine.”

The incident took place just one week after the tires of a vehicle belonging to Thomas Letang, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), were punctured. The DPSU was holding a solidarity rally the day the incident took place.

Meantime, United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Dr. Thompson Fontaine has disclosed that over the past week his vehicle’s tires have been punched.

“I have changed four tires over the past days and have seen nails in them,” Fontaine said.