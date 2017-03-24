Thugs vandalize vehicle of Dr. Sam ChristianDominica News Online - Friday, March 24th, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Dr. Sam Christian on Friday reported to the police that his vehicle, which was parked outside his medical office on Bath Road, was vandalized.
“I parked my vehicle and all was well,” he said on Q95’s the Hot Seat. “When I returned today, I saw my glass door window down and broken and tires flat. I also met broken glass bottles under my tires.”
The incident took place just one week after the tires of a vehicle belonging to Thomas Letang, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), were punctured. The DPSU was holding a solidarity rally the day the incident took place.
Meantime, United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Dr. Thompson Fontaine has disclosed that over the past week his vehicle’s tires have been punched.
“I have changed four tires over the past days and have seen nails in them,” Fontaine said.
The PM needs to make a strong statement and send a powerful message to these thugs that the full force of Law Enforcement will be used against them if they do not desist from these despicable acts. If nothing is done to stamp out these senseless acts of vandalism, the perpetrators might be emboldened to take life next. Political tribalism has pervaded every sphere of the society causing Party Fanatics to think that they can violate the laws of the land with impunity. Even law abiding citizens cannot escape the wrath of these misguided political morons. Good leaders unite their people not divide. Division destroys a country, unity uplifts a country. These malicious acts against citizens who are perceived to be anti-government must be discontinued immediately.
Hold strong Dr. Sam. Your sacrifice to nation will never be forgotten. I have a funny feeling that someone in high society directed this act of vandalism against you. Now let us see if Commissioner Carbon will ask for help from IMPACTS to investigate this one. What a darn shame on the persons who did this! God is wide awake
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Dominica is in a terrible state…Hope that the police will do a good job!!!
It good for all you, what all you trying to go against labour for… COME OUT THERE!