Dr. Sam Christian on Friday reported to the police that his vehicle, which was parked outside his medical office on Bath Road, was vandalized.

“I parked my vehicle and all was well,” he said on Q95’s the Hot Seat. “When I returned today, I saw my glass door window down and broken and tires flat. I also met broken glass bottles under my tires.”

The incident took place just one week after the tires of a vehicle belonging to Thomas Letang, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), were punctured. The DPSU was holding a solidarity rally the day the incident took place.

Meantime, United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Dr. Thompson Fontaine has disclosed that over the past week his vehicle’s tires have been punched.

“I have changed four tires over the past days and have seen nails in them,” Fontaine said.