Tonge calls for togetherness to achieve development goalsDominica News Online - Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Minister for Tourism and Culture, Senator Robert Tonge has called on Dominicans to work together in order to achieve development goals in Dominica.
He was delivering remarks at the official launching of the 2018 Emancipation Celebration held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Wednesday.
“At the launch of this Emancipation Celebration I am calling on all Dominicans to work together to help to achieve our development goals in Dominica which will be the long-term benefit for all of us,” he said.
Tonge continued, “And we need the spirit of togetherness and cooperation of all to help us in Dominica as we try to rebuild this country and help to restore homes and provide new housing facilities, as we also try to provide for other needs of the population.
According to him, togetherness and working together is very important.
He said also that building back better must be more than just a slogan, it requires a comprehensive plan and a set of action and skills that can address short-term goals as well as long-term resilience.
He pointed out that the government of Dominica is working aggressively through CREAD (Climate Resilient Executing Agency of Dominica) and other initiatives to try to address the needs of Dominicans in the recovery period after Hurricane Maria.
“Resilience speaks to the ability to be able to rebound, and we do not know what the future holds, only God knows, but with God’s help we have to try to put systems in place to enable us to rebound from this disaster,” Tonge stated. “But we must do it together and this is why this year the Emancipation theme is so timely and relevant, ‘Building a Culture of Unity.’”
Tonge noted that persons may have difference of opinion and thought about how things should be done and how things should be managed, and what our priorities should be, “but their difference of opinion should not prevent us from working together, putting our hearts and minds together with a common goal of helping to make this country a more resilient nation.”
He stated, however, working together is going to be very critical in this rebuilding effort, “and the more we can achieve cooperation and unity in our collective effort, is the more effective our development plans for Dominica can be realized.”
Meantime, Tonge mentioned that despite the challenges faced, Dominica’s culture has proven to be one that is more vibrant in the Caribbean.
“And our artistes are continuing to make our country shine in many different ways, not only in Dominica or in the Caribbean but throughout the world,” he stated. “So we have to continue to give our full support and encouragement to our cultural expression in Dominica and also our cultural institutions in Dominica…”
6 Comments
As long as Skerrit is PM of this country there won’t be any togetherness or working together. After all it was him to saw the seed of division some years ago. Furthermore, it carries on on a daily basis with his constant favouring his supporters at the expense of opposition supporters. So, count me out! There won’t be any working together for me until this opportunist is gone.
Lol what goals??, you people are as useless as tits on a bore
Only when its convenient there is that call for unity, when it comes for benefits its only for a select few. It seems that the slogan ,”All Shall Eat”, has been forgotten.
That will only happen when skerrit leaves office. History matters and all the lies and deception will not be swept under rug and say it is just politics. After 18 years of BS its time for new guard of the constitution. Tbe old guard is tired and delusional.
And the “new guard” is not yet born!! There is no alternative to the DLP, Shaka. None.
If Skerrit is the source of all that is wrong with Dominica, is he also the source of all that is well with Dominica? Truth be told, the only entity in Dominica has has embraced as its central philosophy antagonism, confrontation, and hatred is the UWP. It is the only grouping that since its genesis, out of hatred for a political leader, has worked assiduously at keeping its supporters and sympathisers angry and hostile.
How hypocritical can this man be.How can we work together when the DLP is alienating some people?.Ask Joseph Isaac how the PM treated him,when he went to offer his willingness to help after hurricane Maria.How can those whose houses are roofless because of their political colour work together with you all? For Dominicans to work together,this cancer called DLP has to be out of office.Their disgraceful leadership has failed Dominica!.
Where the wicked Rule The People Mourn.
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!