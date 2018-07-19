Minister for Tourism and Culture, Senator Robert Tonge has called on Dominicans to work together in order to achieve development goals in Dominica.

He was delivering remarks at the official launching of the 2018 Emancipation Celebration held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

“At the launch of this Emancipation Celebration I am calling on all Dominicans to work together to help to achieve our development goals in Dominica which will be the long-term benefit for all of us,” he said.

Tonge continued, “And we need the spirit of togetherness and cooperation of all to help us in Dominica as we try to rebuild this country and help to restore homes and provide new housing facilities, as we also try to provide for other needs of the population.

According to him, togetherness and working together is very important.

He said also that building back better must be more than just a slogan, it requires a comprehensive plan and a set of action and skills that can address short-term goals as well as long-term resilience.

He pointed out that the government of Dominica is working aggressively through CREAD (Climate Resilient Executing Agency of Dominica) and other initiatives to try to address the needs of Dominicans in the recovery period after Hurricane Maria.

“Resilience speaks to the ability to be able to rebound, and we do not know what the future holds, only God knows, but with God’s help we have to try to put systems in place to enable us to rebound from this disaster,” Tonge stated. “But we must do it together and this is why this year the Emancipation theme is so timely and relevant, ‘Building a Culture of Unity.’”

Tonge noted that persons may have difference of opinion and thought about how things should be done and how things should be managed, and what our priorities should be, “but their difference of opinion should not prevent us from working together, putting our hearts and minds together with a common goal of helping to make this country a more resilient nation.”

He stated, however, working together is going to be very critical in this rebuilding effort, “and the more we can achieve cooperation and unity in our collective effort, is the more effective our development plans for Dominica can be realized.”

Meantime, Tonge mentioned that despite the challenges faced, Dominica’s culture has proven to be one that is more vibrant in the Caribbean.

“And our artistes are continuing to make our country shine in many different ways, not only in Dominica or in the Caribbean but throughout the world,” he stated. “So we have to continue to give our full support and encouragement to our cultural expression in Dominica and also our cultural institutions in Dominica…”