Tonge regrets statements made about localsDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at 3:10 PM
Minister of Tourism and Urban Renewal, Robert Tonge, has said he regrets statements he made about locals managing projects in Dominica on a radio show recently, saying he was misunderstood.
Giving an update on the West Bridge Project in Roseau on the Heng recently, he stated that government has chosen the right individuals to manage it. The project is managed by N.S.G. Management and Technical Services of Barbados.
“We are really happy that the government chose the right individuals especially to manage the project,” he said. “Most of the work is being done by locals, but the management is critical. As you can see, many people can attest that if this was done the local way, more than likely it would not be at the stage it’s at right now. If it was done the local way, more than likely much of the work that has been done would have been washed away.”
But Tonge’s statement did not go down well with many in Dominica and he is now backing down.
“I want to categorically state I was in no way condemning the work quality or ethics of local craftsmen, contractors and entrepreneurs. An attack on local would be an attack on myself and my family,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “I fully support local, in my current role and my previous roles I have given and continue to give tremendous support.”
He stated he regrets his statement was misunderstood.
“I regret that my statement was misunderstood, however many times when questions are answered quickly, the delivery can always be improved,” he stated. “My concern, as was articulated, was on the management of such projects. The current management company has shown that such projects can be executed on time.”
Tonge sought to explain his statement.
“My statement was meant to highlight the positives and successes of this project that was subjected to so much opposition,” he said. “Whilst the management might be foreign, the actual physical work is local and we should be proud of that. We should not ignore the tremendous positives on this project particularly the transfer of knowledge. While a few are up in arms with my statement, we as a community, local contractors included must continually work towards improved efficiency including but not limited to (1) delivering products and projects on time, (2) managing resources to avoid cost overruns. As we work together we can ensure that the best possible product from Dominica is being presented.”
He said regardless, “we as local entrepreneurs must meet or exceed the expectations of our clients by providing consistent and excellent service.”
“Once again I wish to insist that my statement was not an attack on the work quality or ethics of local craftsmen, contractors and entrepreneurs,” Tonge said.
29 Comments
Mr. tonge you are a business man unlike Skerrit, tell us can a mere bridge and wall cost 18 million dollars.
Tongue in cheek. Bro u should never ever give a rebuttal. U will be trapped. U made a donkey out of u and u should remain as such. Now look what u done. U made it worse by trying to untangle yourself but u can’t u are tangling yourself. Hungry. MAn eat raw beef. Think think think before you all open that hole underneath u all nose.. Sacway toneh……
You try a Kelliann Conway but bro that doh take me. Your boss may be a Trump mixed with a Kim Jong -il but that Kelliann…Nah nah nah.
Next time remember. It is better to be thought of as a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
Next time you shoot your mouth out like that without thinking I will call for a boycott of your daddy’s place. Now put your finger on your lips and sit in the corner….
bro if your statement was misunderstood you should not regret, you should clarify, matt; its better to be thought of as a fool than to open you mouth and remove all doubts, next carnival join amnesia
Wow—- is that what happens when people think they have real or imaged power? Sad. Apology is not accepted Robbie—- you hang with the wrong group and you become like them- the gang mentality is well and alive here……..
well he didn’t say anything that is not true
Hmm, I hear you saying that you regret that the statement was misunderstood, but do you regret making the statement? That would be more acceptable. It would be even better if the you were to retract the statement completely. If I understand English, what I read was a deflection, not an apology.
Tonge does not apologise for dismissing all local contractors. He only regrets that he was misunderstood. But there is no misunderstanding of his statement. It is clear: ”If it was done the local way, more than likely much of the work that has been done would have been washed away.” It is clear that the man has very little faith in the capacity of locals (his own people) to deliver good quality work despite evidence to the contrary. It is clear that he has not apologise to the local folks, Dominicans. Yet, this is a man who wants the people’s votes. SMH
Everything thing this administration has done is a reflection of how it views Dominica. Incapable, helpless, uneducated, people. What you said originally was what you meant. The bottom line is the country should have minimum engineering standards set by competent individuals that should be in harmony with the hazards as it relates to topography, climate, hurricanes, floods, landslide…….Etc. all registered engineering firms should be knowledgeable of these standards and the government provide checks to make sure things are done within codes. This is done to protect life and property. That’s how a properly functional society works. Your government has constantly displayed how it feels about Dominicans. The sad part is they are probably right but instead of empowerment so we can do better for ourselves, you guys preyed and took advantage.
Tonge dont even attempt to explain anything to people like me…What you said was pellucidly clear,and any Joe Blow man/woman could understand…YOU HAVE CRITICIZED,mutilated,mangled,distorted,the psyche and confidence of Dominicans who like you,stayed burning the midnight oil studying to contribute towards Dominicas development..But you all so called ministers must say things to please Skerrit even if it impacts on your character and credibility..Therefore after THE PUNJAB DOCTOR has belted your butt with a tamarind whip,I CATEGORICALLY REJECT YOUR APOLOGY….
ROBIE MUST RESIGN
TONGE MUST RESIGN!
TONGE MUST RESIGN
ROBIE MUST RESIGN
TONGE MUST RESIGN.
I think you shoud bury your head to the ground when walking in Roseau..That what you get when you associate with Labourites!
Be yourself, pardner. Stop trying to impress Roskit. To speak and behave like the man is unlike you. That’s not your style. This new trend you have adopted of maypwe and childish comments targeted at the opposition is not your style. You have some moral and ethical values which your parents taught you, please do not depart from those values. Archie is your uncle. Grantley’s son is your first-cousin. Son is your uncle. Alexandrina Burton-James was your aunt. Sico-Seco is your brother-in-Law.
This is the kind of foot in mouth people we have controlling Dominica. …. he will say anything to make Skerrits look good and the critics look bad. Shame on you little boy.
Robbie I used to have respect for u…. Always admired u before…..But ever since u put urself in politics….Smh……U became dotish…..Lost my respect for u…..
Thx Mr. Tonge, stick by me and I’ll stick by you as all ahwe ah Dominicans. Your statement was misspoken rather than misunderstood..but it’s commendable that you recognize that and tried to make amends..unlike Skerrit, that is never wrong.
This man is a fool
Once again here is another example of people of people not being appreciated by their own. We as a people never seem to appreciate our own because we believe and has been taught to believe that any thing foreign is better than ours. And what makes it worse is when it comes from people in authority. Secondly he did not even apologize but instead is implying that his words were misinterpreted. Come on my brother be a man and own up to your mistakes and apologize already. But I will not hold my breath because that is the modes operandi of this government. Sad but true.
Robert you should stand by what you said. It may not be universally true that locals would not have managed the project properly, but I have see projects done by local contractors which went on for ever and a day.
That Belfast bridge next to DCP took well over a year to be constructed. Tonge may have been too general in his statement, but there is a kernel of truth to what he said.
Robert if you had only appologize without this rubbish about your statement being misinterpreted,I would have given condiderable credit but you have further destroyed your character by suggesting that you were misunderstood. A real man own up to his errors without blaming others and this is exactly whst is very wro g with the gang thst Robert Tong is rolling with. Too much hubris and arrogance.
Partner I think you should step down for making such a disgraceful statement about your own people. Your nonsensical explanation does not cut it. It’s really sad to see all of all you hating on your countrymen for political expediency. Take your foolish infantile declaration and your foolish explanation and go.
Robbie I’ve know you for well over 20 years since you were being groomed by your Dad which is a well respected honorable man, in my opinion. I don’t know why in God’s name you join this deceitful bunch and compromise you and your families integrity. Recently the statements you make just don’t look like you for those who know you will attest to that. I firmly believe you are just toeing you leader line. Brother you are much more than that, your family success was from a humble beginning. Take a page from your fathers book and get out of that mess. If your friends you keep can’t grow you and add value it’s time to part ways. Protect you and your parents image and self respect.
Does he regret the statement or not? The above does not express regret, it seeks to make excuses and justify. FAIL!
Chupeees. Shame on you.
Since Labour party in power all contracts are for laborites or foreigners.
Just check around Mr. Minister and you will see that there are many highly qualified engineers in Dominica who could manage and build that bridge. But they will never get the contract because they are not labour party supporters.
Shame on you Mr. Minister for supporting such injustice and victimization. I expected better from you.
You too NUFF and u not even in deep yet… damn Skerrit release him … he’s too weak minded rotfl.
You should never apologize you meant what you said,many of our people lack that,most of the material would have been stolen already.
Robbie, nice back-pedal.
Because you realize we wouldn’t support Fast Cash and Tonge Inc group of businesses anymore!
So if that’s not what you meant, what DID you mean?
Tongue you are talking from both sides of your mouth Management of the bridge project is different from the work on the ground and you say that the work was not washed away and it’s being done by Dominicanns.Yet you are implying that Dominican tradesmen don’t do quality work.What are you saying Tongue.You are a disgrace to disparage your own people like that.It proves that Skerritt was wrong to give to the management of the bridge project and the contract to the Bajan firm instead of a Dominican one and there is no justification for it.Shamevon you guys who hate Dominica and Dominicans
Robert Disappointment Tonge, your original insulting statement still stands, you still believe that Dominicans are incapable of managing a project of that type, where a Foreign Contractor is given EIGHTEEN MILLION DOLLARS ($18,000,000.00) to do a project that should not cost more than TWELVE MILLION DOLLARS ($12,000,000.00), an extra NET profit of SIX MILLION DOLLAR ($6,000,000.00), tax free, VAT free plus their normal profit on the real price and you, Robert Tonge, want to insult Dominicans that they could not deliver a project like that?
Any Dominican Contractor with a brain could deliver this project, if given the same amount of money. We would do like a Senior Counsel and buy our services from the U.K. because the PRICE IS RIGHT.
It would be interesting to know what is Robert Tonge’s stake in that project. Does he have a stake? To make this statement as a government minister is strange, because the project is not yet completed and there is still time for a conflict. Disgusting.
Stop digging the hole !!!
It’s a freudian slip. Own it! You said what you thought about your fellow citizen. You aren’t the first public official to do so, sadly.