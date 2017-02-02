Twenty-five individuals will be granted a one-year scholarship in the field of hospitality in light of the construction of the Kempinski Cabrits Resort in Dominica.

Minister of Tourism and Urban Renewal Robert Tonge made this announcement following a site visit of the ongoing construction works at the facility on Wednesday.

“We have speaking with the developers and also the Kempinksi brand to ensure that we will have twenty-five scholarships to persons to go away for one year to be trained so that they can understand the model that we have,” he said.

He noted that the Kempinski brand will also be opening a brand in Cuba whereby persons would be afforded the opportunity to receive training.

Tonge said this initiative is only the beginning of his ministry’s efforts in ensuring that the tourism sector will be the main drive of Dominica’s economy.

In addition, Tonge noted that the Kempinksi Resort will offer tremendous opportunities to various persons in society.

“But very importantly there is a lot of opportunities here and opportunity favors those who are prepared, those of us the contractors, the non-contractors, the bar men, the bartenders, the receptionists everyone has to be prepared,” said Tonge.

Tonge also urged persons to refresh on the knowledge that they have already learnt as a means of preparedness for the upcoming opportunities.

“All those persons who have gone to the state college they need to open up their books and retrain themselves so that are ready for when we are able to call on persons,” he said.