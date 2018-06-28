Tonge stresses importance of working in partnershipDominica News Online - Thursday, June 28th, 2018 at 1:07 PM
Minister for Tourism and Culture, Senator Robert Tonge has told participants at a three-day “Enhancing Tour Packages for Voluntourism” workshop that working in partnership is “very important” in order to get work done.
He was the featured speaker at the certificate ceremony for the workshop held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday.
According to him Post- Hurricane Maria was a clear indication that by working together, thinking smart, “we can do a lot.”
“I am hoping that not only that you will try to do your own thing, but partnerships are also very important,” Tonge said. “Working together is also critical, you cannot do it all by yourself.”
Tonge continued, “Once you put your mind together and everybody is working together it’s amazing what we can all achieve as a team.”
According to him, volunteer tourism provides tremendous opportunity to give back in many ways.
“There are some persons who have contracting skills, that is an avenue for volunteer tourism,” he explained. “They can come down for a week, work on a small building, what you want is that you have completed the project, they can complete a project in one week and go back up. There are many opportunities and I am sure through the three days that you have been here you’ve been able to even see further opportunities as it relates to tourism.”
He said also that social media is extremely powerful in terms of promoting business.
“By the use of social media it allows you to reach out to a lot more people at a significantly lower cost,”’ he noted. “Through the use of social media and also through the regular advertising.”
Meantime, he encouraged persons to focus on the positive rather than the negatives.
“Sometimes people like to focus on the negative, but you also have to think of the positive,” he remarked.
Twenty-five received certificates at the end of the workshop.
