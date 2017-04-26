Too much unnecessary sick leave in Dominica PM Skerrit saysDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 at 9:49 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has expressed concern over the level of productivity in Dominica, saying there are too many unnecessary sick leave papers from doctors.
He was speaking at a government organized consultation at the State House on Monday.
“Too many employers are complaining about our level of productivity, too many unnecessary sick leave papers from doctors,” he stated.
According to the Prime Minister, it appears that doctors are colluding with employees to grant them sick leave.
“I mean some doctors, I understand, tell you bossman how many days you want of leave, a week will do? No, give me two weeks. You sure is not three weeks you want?” he stated. “That is how some doctors go about doing this, you know, and we have to address this thing frontally if we really have to get to the the level we have to get to.”
Skerrit stated the laws on sick leave are more stringent than that.
“You cannot tell the bossman that you have 12 inches of snow and you cannot come to work, you have to get snow boots and find your way to work, otherwise you are out of work,” he said.
He stated some employees want sick leave whenever they start sniffing.
“They want to go and get sick leave because they have a cold,” the Prime Minister said. “So too many of these things we have to address on the micro level and it has a major impact on the macro level. So we have to have a conversation on this in our country.”
You do not see ,too much unnecessary free money, you have three people planting one flower on the road side,and paying them ,but the hard working people shouldn’t get sick leave? people , the dictatorship is slowly creeping in, In the socialist states ,that is what they do , they have special doctors assigned for this, They decide who get sick leave ,when and how, It is soon coming ,Mark my words Dominicans ,
I swear, Skerrit has lost moral authority to talk on wrong and right in Dominica, and frankly hearing him speak on wrong and right kind of irks the spirit.
While what he is saying is a cause for concern, He has no professional background to decide on “unnecessary sick leave” nor does he possess any moral fortitude to admonish even a 2 year old. Further, there are far more important issues in Dominica affecting productivity, like the lack of implementation of a robust plan to incubate small businesses and putting funding into productive sectors (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Tourism etc.) without looking at political affiliation.. Skerrit embarrasses self respecting Dominicans, and I don’t know if he is aware of it..btw, is he aware of the Number of young professionals flying out of Dominica? How does that brain drain affect long term productivity..?
Skerrit must stop majoring in minor things..He himself is sick on the Job and performing very poorly, he should get some time off…
Smoke Screen 101!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What was the consultation about????
And the PM always “know” everything??
sick leave is high? but at the same time, you don’t want to give an increase of salary. well, mr. p.m., go hire some robots. you cannot even get sick now. magway sa
How can one say these sick leaves are unnecessary, with the rise of non communicable diseases I figure a lot of sick leave would me a likely outcome
This should be a wake up call for the entire country . Once this starts happening it means that there are a lot of drepessed people.
And. Usually a lot of financial strain.
This is an indication that life damn hard in Dominica
Don’t blame the people. It’s the sign
But in all fairness the doctors too are stressed to.
But what is that ner….so every bloody ting in that country is skerite to speak??? Where is the Labour department or ministers to speak on that??? So skerite now finds that people geting sick is an issue for him to raise… you skerite is making serious allegation of collusion..man if you know that is happening bring the facts up and let the authorities charge doctors for corruption. .. but u just coming up runhing your mouth like u have evidence… man u just an idiot. .. why are u not addressing the employment problem in the country? When u have institutons like the police ..fire service under those stress created by ur government and other currupt persons in the upper ranks of these institution frustrating these peopel what u expect… man u people keep proving your incompetence day by day… to address that concern Mr skerite u have to do a comprehensive alteration in the structure and operation of these institutions in order to make them conducive for working.. your idiot.
They moo-moo.
A a but skerrit i don’t see why you had to address this here. When people are sick, do you know their feelings? When you feel sick, you don’t need to go for sick leave you know bossman. So try to focus more on something else.
Its not a real country.
So you mean to tell me you can travel 100 times a year and when the opposition complains about your consistent travelling you find ways to justify or simply not respond, Today you want to take the little sick leave from us? You really a slave master, WEH, WEH ,WEH!
The doctors who maliciously dish out sick leave because they do not like the government should be reprimanded. This is a serious cost to the tax payers.
This is such an easy fix. Change the labor laws as it relates to sick leave.
1. Employees should accumulate 2 weeks of sick leave per annum
2. If they use more sick leave than is allotted and it’s for legitimate medical reasons, they are placed on disability and receive a fraction of their salary through Social Security
3. Sick days roll over if they are not used within a calendar year
Problem solved. Instead of this long winded speech, do something about it. Turn your observations into tangible problem solving in real time.
Dishonesty and corruption is what I call it but I can bet my last penny that the PM cant offer up those two words in any statement.
It is asinine to think that we are where we are because a few doctors beef-up sick leave. Really ?
Dominica has become a hotbed for scam and lawlessness. The productive section of the population knows nothing else but corruption, dependence and that it is ok to lie , cheat and steal just because you can. People have adopted the no law no constitution way of life in their very own circles of their existence on the island.
The politicians have become ruthless and the preachers and priests are corrupt – what do we expect from the flock. Roosevelt Skerrit need to look in the mirror and he will notice dishonesty and corruption looking right back at him.
The last time government employees were fighting for a raise this very same topic came up. Mr. Skerrit using his psychology again to spread unsubstantiated claims so he can justify his 0% raise. This is why I call this fumes. There is a thing called moral and it exist in every human. When a man works over 20 years dedicated service for love of country and is bypass for promotion it affects moral. When others who I know have been under investigation for theft but just because they bring political news are promoted through ranks for kissing the PM behind that affects moral. When civil servants who actually keep the country running in the trenches cannot get a raise in 20 years while politicians and thier friends building mansions. That affects moral. When hard working people cannot build a house, cannot send kids to school while lazy folks get house and party loyalty scholarships that affects moral. I say take every darn sick leave you can get. It’s a form of passive resistance.
The government has made it hard to take to the streets so revolt where you can. Skerrit will create all kinds of crap talking about micro manage. The government is the biggest waste of resources and time in the country. Give the folks thier due so they can feel motivated. Promote based on merit, qualifications, and performance so the competition will be on pride and quality not butt kissing. Human, as described in the Bible are like sheep. That means they follow a leader. The civil service and labour force is doing just that. Following the leaders.
Well if you are being under paid and overworked, I could see how one would want extra time off.
don’t blame the doctors for issuing sick leave like bread. take a look at the bigger picture , like doctor Benjamin said the level of depression is alarming and that in itself should cause the employers to go back to the drawing board. salaries are remaining the same while social security is going up utilities going up school fees going up bread going up 3 grapefruit for $2, $1.25 for a cool aid gas going up. at the end of the day the work force is carrying a heavy load of decisions and so headache and chest pain and stress related illness is growing. doctors covering their tails. a doctor can’
t send someone with a lung infection or consistent chest pain back to work, what happens when the person drops dead or develops something worse? the sick leave issue is a by product of the underlying problem. fix the problem and the sick leave will stop.
So allu lying then?
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/health/flu-outbreak-officially-over-ministry-of-health-says/
So in other words, when you know you are infected with a virus, drag yourself to work to that you can infect everybody else. That will do wonders to increase productivity.
But on the other hand, how else will third world countries remain third world if they don’t drag their feet to accomplish the simplest tasks? That is the reason they will always remain third world countries. There is no sense of urgency.
I don’t see how we went from a valid concern about the level of sick leave being grated to people who are not sick, to selling passports. And as for you diasporans, the snow thing was a metaphor, please stop the ignorance and biasness (acting like you all have a monopoly on wisdom….Not). If your on maternity leave you don’t get paid in the US, yet here in DA the Gov’t has to pay for weeks of maternity leave. So in DA we pay a lot more for non productive persons than they do in the US.
The PM is right. As soon as some workers have an UWI assignment, they sick for a week. As soon as assignment or exam done, they good again. Some teachers sick 3 out of 4 weeks every month, until their they know term almost done.. then all of a sudden all sickness cure. All of this nonsense hurting productivity.
It is not because you all don’t like the PM you must contest/criticize/ridicule everything he said.
cont’d Hey Skerro or scareo lol I do not know you bro left DA I had never heard you let alone seen you on my visits bc I care not, pointless even as a former DLP member talking here of the real don’t regard foolsDLP not the infiltrate current hybrid DFP, ex-UWP,opportunistic DLP ites dread converts pastors with secretes cleargy.
where all the cadres of the 70’s etc I know a few have died but their are those currently on the gravy train lol! The political/scientists, lawyers, black power advocates some turned UWP Labour UWP anew etc add yours readers. My spouse just whispered making their $ legal illegal and in between hahahahhah. some are passport agents, on all boards just add on as they come to mind.
Will someone wake up, slap me in the face both cheeks. tickle under my platt pie.
Perhaps they’d like some incentives. But you can’t receive good incentives if you aren’t productive.
The PM said if employees have a cold they want to stay home. They should. A cold is very contagious and other coworkers could easily become sick because of one person especially if multi people are working in an enclosed office and have constant interaction with each other. It’s safer to err on the side of caution. You are accusing the medical practitioners of being unethical. Have you, Mr. PM, taken the time to look in the mirror? What about the numerous times to have traveled overseas to the furthest corners of the earth without informing the country? You then sneak back in with nothing to show for these exorbitant trips. Riding first class, staying in 5 star hotels and being chauffeured around in luxurious vehicles at the expense of tax payers’ money. Yes, there will be a miniscule number of civil servants who would always abuse the system but the vast majority of them are hard working.
This complaint has kept rearing its ugly head over and over again in the last 17 years or so. The question is what has been done or is being done about it? How can the Dear Leader prove that people getting sick leave are not sick? Industrial Psychologists posit that frequent absenteeism from the workplace via sick leave is a sign of poor management practices. They indicate that the best way to stem it by getting the right people in the right jobs, treating people with respect as individuals and ensuring that they are happy at work and continue to be motivated.
Employees take advantage of the system because they are not reprimanded for their sick calls. If they knew that they are only allowed to call in sick 3 times per year and that they would loss their jobs if they were over the limit then no one would be staying home or getting sick leave because they have a headache, stomach ache, or sneezing.
They would be begging doctors not to put them on sick leave even when they have a broken arm or leg
That’s right PM we do have to report to work when it snows and temperatures are below zero. Dominican have it too good and they complain about the country not making progress. How can things change when you are not productive?
Come on people you know better ……
We readers ought to be concerned about concern hahahhahhha if you broke ur arm you’d beg to go to work? your thought process is twisted Concern. Am concerned ,with thoughts likethis we are screwed
Dr. Benjie should hold U at the @ PMH you got a split mind hahahahah
Sort concern quiz of sanity 4 U
If a banana boat plies the Atlantic between Woodridge Bay to Commonwealth of Dominica to Portsmouth England in 4 days how many will 4 boats take ?
Am certain your answer is/will be 1 day. hahahahahahahhahahhahahahahhahahahhahahahahahahhahahhahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahahaha
you sound like an uneducated fool. i pray you never have to call out sick more than 3 times. Jacka##
Doctors need to think ethically in that regard. I understand sometimes that you are trying to help a situation out but this practice can be damaging. This is encouraged laziness.
Can you then think ethically and stop the corruption you all are enabling in the country. Its starts there Frankie D
So Red Clinic isn’t encouraged laziness?
he should stordy dorctering for a secorn opinion
I agree with u and they looking for higher pay
Very true. A lot of individuals are abusing the system. We have become so lackadaisical, it’s frightening.
Roy so true but what do U expect when this cooleve boldly stupidly stated no law no constitution can stop him? DA is screwed too much damaged has been inflicted by opportunists and fools in position and those lawyers boy are they deserving of …………………………………………. the firing squad if I were to take over.
you sound foolish Roy. you singing for your next political meal pal.
This story is so old it has poussiere (dust) on it and has kept rearing its ugly head over and over again in the last 17 years or so. The question is what has been done or is being done about it? How can the Dear Leader prove that people getting sick leave are not not sick? Industrial Psychologists have advanced the theory that frequent absenteeism from the workplace via sick leave is a sign of poor management practices. They indicate that the best way to stem it is by getting the right people in the right jobs, treating people like individuals and ensuring that they are happy at work and continue to be motivated. Do we have our best people in management positions in the Government Service?
Erasmus B. Black you hit that point clearly. Has anything been done to enhance the health system in Dominica to offset people getting sick and not having the resources on island to treat those person’s illness. In addition those on top crying to may sick days are the ones that run else where on the peoples monies to seek advance medical treatment. This there is such a double standard its sickening
I have said it time and time again our people are lazy and it was that way under the British . In all government department’s people show up to work at 8 am and at 9 am they disappear. The police use the vechicles to do their own business . Government should not be the largest employer in the country . In the private sector it’s the same . You employ someone in the garden for a days work you have to give him lunch and rum they only give you 3 hrs of work, in construction the same . All you have to do is take a look in roseau during working and you ask your self how many people working in the country . Pm is correct he has to cut the work force by 50 percent , but he can’t . The civil servants are the ones crippling the country . Innovation is none existance in dominica we depend on other people to think for us and create the jobs . What have we done for ourselves since the British gave us independence . All we do is fight and talk about politics . The government has to solve all…
I am guessing that you are too young to know or understand that we were once a people proud and glowing with the joy of Independence. It is too much of the Roosevelt Skerrit games that have the civil service as it is; it is this government that have destroyed the confidence of the people- Do you recall the statement “Aid is better than trade”
Are you aware that we were leading the other Eastern Caribbean islands and today we are trailing -way behind. Are you blaming the people who have been forced to be dependent on handout. If you want to be really objective you must acknowledge the truth and facts. Begin by condemning the Wednesday morning red clinic. Condemn the corrupt practice of giving out the country money to party hacks under the pretense of small business development and ask yourself where are the small businesses
PM you doh find it would be best — if an employee is sick with the “cold” why not take a few days off – to prevent further employees from getting sick —who wants to be in an office coughing their lungs out…
LINDON I agree when I’m at work sick my other worker’s will get sick as well and it ant all that would you want your food to be prepared by some one with the flu. And someone with the flu serve you. PM sometimes you don’t make sense what about workers who are asthmatic do you think is easy working under a attack smh. So if I get a broken hand foot accident I’m suppose to report to work. For the PM you talk to much shit
Because the government have shears or own Social security he make that comment that means he not porketting enough money to go home with. Remember we paying S.S so we have a right to sick leave and our money.
I wonder where they patterned that behavior from ? that they could just by pass all supervisors and go straight to the PM and get what they want … I really wonder ? #Deadass
Prime Minister, I agree! The rate at which sick leave is granted is way to high. But is that a symptom of something greater? Let’s do a root cause analysis. Why are people calling out? Stagnant wages; lack of empowerment; job dissatisfaction; low morale. I don’t know … could be either one of these or a combination. I am by no means putting the blame on you because truth is, this has been normative since I can remember. This is definitely something that needs fixing!
You cannot ask Satan to forgive sins. The ainsof our incompetent managment if passports is a reminder of the kind of corrupt leadership we have in Dominica.
Partat..well look it. why not too much nonsense going on with corruption in this government.. Thats a better handle on things. The pot calling the kettle black but but but
idiot!!!! this is a serious problem affecting productivity in the country and regardless of which party forms government they will have to face this problem, why make it into something political.
Skerrit, Think before you speak. Firstly People don’t loose their jobs if they stay home from work because of snow, stop misleading the Dominican people. The US has labor laws (but I forget you don’t abide by laws, Sorry), public buses, trains might not be running. roads need to be plowed they ask people to stay off the road. so know what you talking about. Secondly if one person has the flu and stays home ,then you have one person out , if that person comes to work, contaminates the rest of the office then you have many people out and here goes your productivity. International labor laws clearly states that an employer CANNOT use sick leave against his/her employees. I guess when the wrote that part in the law they were thinking of people like you!!!! Pay the people properly so they will eat properly , take care of their health and that of their families. 0%0%0% cant take care of people. YOU GIVE 0% 0% 0% SO YOU GET 0%0%0% PRODUCTIVITY.
Unless you are in a union, where the collective agreement governs how and who can be fired, everybody else can be fired for any reason. In the US, unless you have an employment contract, the amount paid for severance is not that great.
In Canada the payout if more generous. But the bottom line is, you don’t have any protection as an employee. The decision to seek redress in the courts, comes down to the size of the severance package.
Very True
This is because you Skerrit have instilled laziness among the population..This will be part of your legacy..I SKERRIT,will take care of you,once you vote for me.On the issue of productivity,ALL your Idiotic ministers plus you yourself the biggest among them,are Square pegs in round holes,,,,So go clean out your house first..Do you even know the size of your cabinet?How many of those clowns are productive?
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Get a life %, are you implying laziness among the population because of Skerro? You are living example of laziness and being a paranoid schizophrenic parasite so you know about laziness. As usual your tongue flows without any reprecaution. The time you are using to insult and belittle people could be used wisely. Being a high school drop out you recommended that a person who cretized you should go back to school because school is free in DA! Are you for real %? That’s called the Foot In Mouth Disease!
Mr. Skeritt although I don’t support the abuse of sick leave, shouldn’t that issue be addressed by the businesses and their management? You are not an Emperor, would rather one individual show up to work with a cold and cause all the rest of the employees to get sick. One of the ways to stop the abuse of sick leave is to give employees a certain amount of paid sick leave per year with the ability to have unused sick time role over to the next year or into a disability sick bank they can use from if need be or pay them for unused sick leave, however this also encourage employees to come to work sick so they could get the extra money at years end. Or they could bank all the sick time and get a large check upon retirement or separation from the company. But if they are not going to get paid for unused sick leave, then they might as well use it whether or not they are sick.
If there is 5 inches of snow the mayor shuts down all public schools and instructs people to stay home and to only leave their homes in case of an emergency. Sick days in the other hand is a different story. The state of New York only recently introduced paid sick days… and you have to accumulate sick days in order to benefit…. think it adds up to like 5 sick days for the entire year….anything beyond that is unpaid. I think Dominica should reevaluate their sick leave laws…simple.
I agree with you. And that being the case Dominicans who are PAYING social security in return for the SICKNESS benefit should NOT have to.
I agree that at times it is ridiculous how people get sick leave. At the same time one person with a cold performing at 60% and infecting others will make the entire office produce slower. If you do the math it would be best that, that someone with a cold take 3 days away from the office or have protocols for jobs that can be done at home when on sick leave.
More fumes from a psychologist path.
Long , Long time that has been a chronic problem in Dominica.
There are so many other things that We as a people do in Dominica, that as soon as we reach ‘foreign’ we stop doing.
Being rude to customers.
throwing litter allover the street
spitting on the street
peeing in public
cursing out loud in public
molesting Young children
The list goes on & on…
And Mr PM to many unnecessary passports being sold. Please lead by example!!
Mr. Skerrit charges that too many people are gaming the system. But he has no unique insight into the people’s health, or honesty. A politician must ask whether he has put in place a system that begs to be gamed. If government gives you a right to free pay, out of the boss’s pocket, for claiming to be ill (with no loss of reputation or workplace consequences, because it is yours by right) then there will be false claims. Mr. Skerrit says that the law is stringent, but his complaint suggests that it is not stringent enough. Fixing the law is his job, not fixing the people.
high levels of productivity is a usually a result of ; a lack of incentives for employees, a lack of proper or comfortable working environments and conditions. If employees are calling in sick it isn’t the responsibility of the PM to tell them get to work – it is the responsibility of the PM to commission an inquiry into the conditions/reasons leading to employees calling in sick.
That isn’t to say that some Dominicans are not over doing it – however, every rat knows Human Resource Management 101 says “offer Incentives to employees this will result in a more productive workforce”. Know your employees in order to motivate and retain them – a lot of employers in Dominica do not know how to treat employees!
But the Prime Minister isn’t making any sense! The Health Official at the Ministry of Tourism has already stated that if you have the cold/flu you should not be at work to decrease spreading it to your coworkers/customers.
I mean I agree sometimes the doctors and the patients are in co but you cannot say that there is too many unnecessary sick leave! Thumbs down for the people who take it unnecessarily but when you have to go on sick leave, you have to go. Something you may not think is serious for you may be serious for another.