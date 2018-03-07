Top Dominican, China and UNDP officials assess recovery efforts nearly six months after MariaPress release - Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Roseau, Dominica, 6 March 2018— High level representatives from the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) conducted site visits on Monday 5th March 2018 to the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Woodbridge Bay Port, the Dublanc Health Center and a home in Colihaut to examine the progress of roofing repairs.
The visit takes place as Dominicans are starting to reap benefits in sturdier roofing from US$3 million worth of roofing materials through the China-funded project, implemented by UNDP with national counterparts.
Since the beginning of the year, approximately 840 cubic metres of roofing material have arrived in Dominica. The roofing repairs are scheduled for completion by the end of June 2018. In the immediate hurricane aftermath, the Government of China also offered US$800,000 to support efforts to build back better.
Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Planning, Economic Development & Investment the Honourable Dr. John Collin McIntyre, expressed the Government of Dominica’s gratitude for this generous donation which represents the continuation of a strong friendship between the two countries.
Ambassador Lu Kun of China expressed that his Government attaches great importance to this project, and that they chose to collaborate with UNDP given its professionalism and experience in early recovery.
Building back better – A countrywide Building Damage Assessment led by UNDP in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria has revealed that 19 percent of all residential buildings in Dominica were destroyed, 26 percent suffered major damage, 29 percent suffered minor damage and 27 percent minimal damage.
¨As part of the UNDP’s Build Back Better approach, we are promoting disaster-resilient communities, and this means ensuring that critical buildings such as health centers can survive the worst storms, ¨ said UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the OECS, Stephen O’Malley, thanking the government of China for the contribution to this approach, particularly urgent in view of the next hurricane season a few months away.
6 Comments
Please extend the free duty for building materials. Make it easier for people to come back.they will be able to help build back better. But the cost at the port………..it is not encouraging. It discourages Dominicans from contributing as much as they can
And the picture parades continue. Please people enough showmanship. Go to work and rebuild the country. Talk talk talk and more talk while we can’t even cover our parliament building. SMFH!
Assertive like Ma Maria!
Oh look, we in Dominica reinvented the wheel. The Chinese try and do their best not to laugh…
Jokes apart, one particular thing interests me though and I’m curious where the 840 cubic metres of roofing materials will end up. I guess some of it will resurface just in time before next election. The remainder will be for sale soon by certain labour operatives.
Where was Roosevelt Skerrit? Galavanting again?
Soon he will govern the country from New York via the internet. That’s his dream. Let’s face it he does not really need to be in DA because he doesn’t do any work here nor is he pushing the country forward. The only thing he does nowadays (sell or give away our passports) doesn’t require him to be in DA, but he would visit occasionally to spew his political propaganda and hand some cheques to the cabal to keep them in line during his absence.
Skerrit in Venezuela, commemorating the death of pappy Chavez. That more important to him than helping his people rebuild back home?