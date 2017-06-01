Tourism Minister says Jack’s Walk will maintain natural feelGIS - Thursday, June 1st, 2017 at 9:38 AM
Hon Minister for Tourism, Senator Robert Tonge, is reassuring citizens with concerns, that the natural look and eco-experience of Jack’s Walk will not be compromised by the ongoing work.
The Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal in collaboration with the Forestry Division, this month embarked on a project to upgrade Jack’s Walk in the Botanic Gardens.
Jack’s Walk is popular with tourists and with locals who enjoy the walk both as a form of leisure and exercise. However, some locals have expressed concern over the work being done to improve Jack’s Walk.
Those concerns have been met with the assurance of the Hon Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal, Sen. Robert Tonge, that Jack’s walk will remain a natural site, only better and safer.
“A few people have complained that they see too much concrete but the concrete areas are the areas where you have the steps and you must do it properly because many people have fallen in those areas,” Hon Tonge explained.
The upgrade of Jack’s Walk, a project costing over $60,000, is part of Government’s plan to enhance the capital city.
“It will look basically exactly like what you see at the Emerald Pool where you have two trails and then you have nice gravel in the center so if persons want to run they can run on it but the areas that are normally dangerous, there are steps to ensure that it is safe and secure and that we don’t have any accidents happening there. “
The Hon Minister shared the vision of the Ministry of Tourism for tourists hiking along the trail.
“What we want to do is to create economic activity whereby when visitors come to the trail we can actually have them walk from the top with tour guides and have them walk down and have a lovely experience.”
He asks that members of the public be patient till completion of the project.
6 Comments
My concern with this project is with the lack of natural material. why concrete? I have been to many trials around the World and the tendency is to remain and maintain the natural environment as closely as possible. I am sure with a little bit more consultation and involvement with environmentalist and forestry we could come with natural materials to enhance the trail. Secondly the steps will make it harder for the physically different and challenged persons to access the Jacks Walk; in addition the run off or lack of runoff from rain may pose some challenge to users. My hope is that proper drainage be carried out and that steps are only constructed where necessary. I recommend that a different approach is taken even at this late stage to save as much as possible the natural trail; concrete detracts from nature and the beauty it has to offer steps and concrete trails, steps and paths it is being found out are hard on the ankles and lower back of hikers and trail explorers. .
Just some concerns…Will guard rails be installed? How slippery will the concrete steps be when it rains? Finally, how will this project be integrated into the proposed by-pass road to be constructed at the back of the Botanic Gardens.
The upgrading of Jack’s Walk is another step towards the complete rehabilitation of the city of Roseau. The government continues to labour to ‘build back better’ for the people and for the benefit of Dominica as a whole, so we have a sustained tourism product and stabilized economic growth.
As long as the natural aesthetic appeal isn’t lost, things should be fine. Good luck with this project, Jack’s Walk is great for a small hike and picnicking.
We should use more natural stone rather than concrete. It is the same story with our old pave that got covered up with concrete and asphalt, Historical cities in Europe are proud of their heritage and continue to use traditional paving techniques to enhance their beauty, such as Lisbon in Portugal to name but one. Stone we don’t have to import , cement we do!
A valid suggestion Titiwi, to which I might add local hardwoods as an alternative for step edges. But whatever the material, the devil is in the detail. There are very few tourism sites in the region that I would categorise as “award winners”.