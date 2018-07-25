Transition to climate resilience mandatory says President SavarinDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 at 12:48 PM
Pointing to a series of major natural disasters suffered by Dominica in its short history as an independent state, the transition to climate resilience is mandatory for the island, President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin has said.
He was speaking at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament on Wednesday morning.
“This is mandatory for continued social and economic advancement of ourselves and of our country,” he said. “We must improve our capacity to withstand these catastrophic natural events which we are told are like to become more frequent and even more devastating and to mitigate the effect and recover more quickly if and when impacted.”
The President stated that the alternative would be what he called “retrogression with each and every event.”
“The government has taken the initiative in articulating the vision to make Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world,” he stated. “It is however incumbent upon each of us, whether at a household level, at the community level or within individual enterprises to play our part.”
He said in going forward, everyone must collaborate around a designated “climate resilient pathway for overall success and survival as a country and as a people.”
He noted that the question can be asked as to what exactly does the transition to a climate resilient country entails and how associated programs be implemented in practical terms.
“Conceptually, there is an inverse relationship between the vulnerability and resilience,” the President stated. “That is a decline in vulnerability means an increase and improvement in resilience. Accordingly, a society which is climate resilient as measured by the objectivity of the verifiable indicators is also a society whose vulnerability to weather-induced disasters or catastrophes is low. Not that in the real world of today vulnerability of any society or country to adverse climatic conditions can never be eliminated completely or quickly. Rather, the magnitude or extent of such vulnerability may be reduced or mitigated or alternatively, the adaptive capacity of relevant entities in the society may be strengthened.”
He stated that the resilience of the local economy and climate change resilience have “perhaps emerged as the pre-eminent challenge of the 21st century and hence the onus is on us both individually and collectively to address our own vulnerability urgently.”
“The problem is rooted in the phenomenon of global warming and climate change, the evidence on which indicates that the causal factor associated with global warming and climate change originated largely outside the Caribbean and specifically in industrialized countries,” he stated.
President Savarin said Dominica and other countries have essentially become innocent victims of “man’s assault on the environment.”
“That situation, notwithstanding, as one of the most vulnerable countries in the world, Dominica has a responsibility to seek to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change on its people and to devise strategies towards finding solutions to this problem,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
Dominica is doomed,as long as you guys are in power,the foces of God will continue to batter the evil structure in place,More to come before the year is ended.
Every thing adverse in recent times has been blamed on climate change. Although there is some element of truth that weather patterns are changing for the worse, man’s action is the predominant factor in global upheavals and sufferings. Greed, jealousy, hatred, selfishness, ignorance, vindictiveness and political strife have done more damage to this world, particularly Dominica, than any natural disaster. Astute leadership, practical solutions and more inclusionary strategies and policies must be the way forward if we are to make meaningful progress. We MUST endure that the HAVE-NOTS catch up to the HAVES, otherwise, there will be Hell to pay.
PLEASE PLEASE. FAKE NEWS
On examination of the facts in the country, global warming only cannot be to blame for the dismal state of the economy and the physical infrastructure in Dominica. Look at our neighboring countries and see the strides they have made even if the threats and devastation of global is as real for them as well. The decline in the economy because of poor performance under Skerritt is what is responsible for the country, the economy, the infrastructure and services are in a dismal state. Losses in agriculture, failure to develop the tourism product, poor health sector services, the demise of the fledgling manufacturing sector, reduction of air access, high unemployment mass migration of skilled and trained personnel and on and on. Despite the fact that Dominica was hit by catastrophic storms, the foundation just wasn’t there to help the citizens help their country, but the heavy reliance on aid has meant that the country can’t pull itself up in times of great need. Look at our neighbors.
More of the charade.From the political platform to the presidency.Climate resilient?When so many citizens are left out? Why not treat the opposition supporters as Dominicans?
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This is a Wicked and Evil Party
There is plenty of man-made assault right here in Dominica: dumping garbage everywhere, the ubiquitous use of polystyrene containers and plastic bags, no proper recycling, no vehicle emissions testing, chemical fertilizers and weedkillers such as Roundup. If we don’t deal with these things, climate resilience is meaningless and we are all a bunch of hypocrites.