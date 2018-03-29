Trinidad apologizes for position towards Dominica at OASDominica News Online - Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 2:42 PM
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has apologized to Dominica for the position it took at a recent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) when the island asked for a waiver of fees as it reconstructs in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
In a release on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad said the position is not aligned with its actions, policy or orientation towards Dominica.
It also said an investigation into the matter is now underway.
“In an unqualified way, the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs regrets the misrepresentation of the position of Trinidad and Tobago offered by a public official of Trinidad and Tobago during a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) which was held on the 23rd March, 2018, relative to a request from Dominica for a waiver of its financial contribution to that Organization for the years 2018 to 2019,” the release stated. “Currently, an investigation into the briefing arrangements of the public official and the circumstances involved in the discussion at the OAS is underway. Shortly a report, as requested, would be made available to the Honourable Prime Minister.”
During the meeting, Dominica asked for a waiver of fees for 2018 and 2019 in light of the devastation caused by Maria last September. But Trinidad’s permanent representative to the OAS Anthony Phillips-Spencer objected, opting instead “for the deferral payments of contributions, and where possible the implementation of a payment plan subject to annual review.”
He said the position was “consistent with the position adopted in other multilateral fora in the hemisphere.”
But the release on Thursday stated that the twin-island republic’s solidarity to Dominica “is without question.”
“The actions, cooperation (be it technical, financial or diplomatic) with Dominica and advocacy overtime, most recently in the advent and aftermath of hurricanes, Erika and Maria attest to the strong and abiding relationship between Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago,” it said. “The unswerving commitment of Trinidad and Tobago is that the fraternal bond between CARICOM Member States and peoples of the Caribbean continue to be further strengthened. The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs wishes to reiterate its unwavering support for Dominica, tangibly demonstrated in Trinidad and Tobago’s recent aid and expressions of empathy to that country.”
The release added, “A suggestion by a public servant at an OAS meeting that Dominica’s dues not be collected at this time but be deferred to some future time in no way reflects any change in the demonstrated concern of Trinidad and Tobago for the welfare of the people of Dominica.”
7 Comments
There is nothing to be ashamed off…
Thank you mr. Moses but really there is nothing to apologise for. Your country was one of the first to respond to our needs after hurricane Maria hit , without hesitation us and for that this Dominican is very grateful.
Where is the apology?
Thats whag happens when you beg for favours. Every body know now that DA is poor so poor that CBI money is no where to be found to pay 20 000 US dollars..
The ugliness and lack of patriotism of the UWP never ceases to amaze me. They will gladly sell their country down river. What a party!
Wonder how those HATERS(UWPites) of Skerrit and the government must be feeling now after this apology by Tand T?
While the UWP was celebrating that mistake the government of T&T was apologizing. Isn’t it strange that people who claim to love their country can celebrate any unfortunate circumstances that the county goes through? I guess someone will be writing to T&T to say Dominica can pay because Skerrit has all the money under his bed. Weh weh weh….