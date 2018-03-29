The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has apologized to Dominica for the position it took at a recent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) when the island asked for a waiver of fees as it reconstructs in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

In a release on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad said the position is not aligned with its actions, policy or orientation towards Dominica.

It also said an investigation into the matter is now underway.

“In an unqualified way, the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs regrets the misrepresentation of the position of Trinidad and Tobago offered by a public official of Trinidad and Tobago during a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) which was held on the 23rd March, 2018, relative to a request from Dominica for a waiver of its financial contribution to that Organization for the years 2018 to 2019,” the release stated. “Currently, an investigation into the briefing arrangements of the public official and the circumstances involved in the discussion at the OAS is underway. Shortly a report, as requested, would be made available to the Honourable Prime Minister.”

During the meeting, Dominica asked for a waiver of fees for 2018 and 2019 in light of the devastation caused by Maria last September. But Trinidad’s permanent representative to the OAS Anthony Phillips-Spencer objected, opting instead “for the deferral payments of contributions, and where possible the implementation of a payment plan subject to annual review.”

He said the position was “consistent with the position adopted in other multilateral fora in the hemisphere.”

But the release on Thursday stated that the twin-island republic’s solidarity to Dominica “is without question.”

“The actions, cooperation (be it technical, financial or diplomatic) with Dominica and advocacy overtime, most recently in the advent and aftermath of hurricanes, Erika and Maria attest to the strong and abiding relationship between Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago,” it said. “The unswerving commitment of Trinidad and Tobago is that the fraternal bond between CARICOM Member States and peoples of the Caribbean continue to be further strengthened. The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs wishes to reiterate its unwavering support for Dominica, tangibly demonstrated in Trinidad and Tobago’s recent aid and expressions of empathy to that country.”

The release added, “A suggestion by a public servant at an OAS meeting that Dominica’s dues not be collected at this time but be deferred to some future time in no way reflects any change in the demonstrated concern of Trinidad and Tobago for the welfare of the people of Dominica.”