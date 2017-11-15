Trinidad conglomorate ANSA McAl sends five containers of relief items to DominicaTrinidad and Tobago Newsday - Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 at 9:29 AM
Conglomorate ANSA McAL, through its Family First – Hurricane Relief Initiative has filled five 20-foot containers packed with some of the group’s own products which will be sent next week to Dominica which is still reeling months after Hurricanes Irma and Maria slammed into it.
Items were sourced from AMCO for P&G Brands, Trinidad Match Ltd, ANSA Chemicals, ANSA Technologies, ABEL Building Solutions, Standard Distributors Ltd, Caribbean Development Co Ltd/Carib Brewery Ltd, including donations from the national public and corporate T&T of dry food stuff, tarpaulins, personal hygiene products, generators, tinned goods, household items, baby food, buckets, brooms, water, toilet paper and much more for the people of Dominica.
The ANSA McAL Group mobilised its workforce of over 5,500 employees across subsidiaries throughout the Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Guyana, Grenada and Jamaica, including ANSA McAL (US) and launched the initiative.
This was done to bring some measure of relief to our Caribbean brothers and sisters in need of support in rebuilding their lives and communities after the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma and Maria, a release from ANSA McAl stated.
The Group is heartened and deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support given to this initiative by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and the region.
An ANSA McAL team will make their way to Dominica next week to work with representatives from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in the distribution of the supplies on the island. Some of the areas that the team will visit include Scotts Head, Gallion, Soufriere, Grand Bay and Pointe Michel.
Alstons Shipping Ltd through Chris Maraj, Managing Director and his team, were instrumental in collating and stuffing all the containers supplied by Tropical Shipping and getting it off port. The shipment is scheduled to arrive in Dominica next week. Another fully loaded container with donated essential items is earmarked for Tortola in the next few weeks.
