Trinidad objects to Dominica’s plea for leniency at OASDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 at 9:35 AM
In what was said to be an awkward and tense moment at the last meeting of the Organisation of American States (OAS), Trinidad and Tobago objected to a plea from Dominica for a two-year waiver of its fee at the organization.
The twin-island republic was the only member of the OAS to object after Dominica appealed for leniency due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.
“The post-disaster needs assessment also concluded that Hurricane Maria resulted in total damages of US$931-million and losses of US$382-million,” Judith Anne Rolle, Dominica’s First Secretary at the OAS said in making the case for the island.
She said that every sector of the Dominican economy had been impacted by Maria with the greatest loss being recorded within the agricultural sector at 33 percent, followed by the tourism sector at 19 percent.
In light of that, she asked that Dominica’s fee to the OAS, between US$15,000 to US$20,000 be waived for 2018 and 2019 while the island rebuilds.
“Let me on behalf of the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica record our profound appreciation to all member states for their continued and invaluable support to the Commonwealth of Dominica as we advance recovery efforts in our homeland,” Rolle said.
But Trinidad had reservations and insisted that Dominica should still pay.
“This delegation is appreciative of consideration given to this matter. This delegation recognizes the goodwill expressed by the delegations. This delegation wishes to itself join in expressing goodwill in attending to this matter, but consistent with the position adopted in other multilateral fora in the hemisphere, this delegation again wishes to offer for consideration, the option for the deferral payments of contributions, and where possible the implementation of a payment plan subject to annual review,” Anthony Phillips-Spencer, Trinidad’s permanent representative to the OAS, told the meeting.
Trinidad’s position left Rolle stunned and at loss for words.
“I am a little bit … I must say here I am a little bit, um, unsure of one of our member states concern and I seek clarity from this council,” she stated.
The motion eventually was passed and Dominica’s fees were waived.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
40 Comments
Trinidad knows Dominica can pay because of what the Government is Doing. Don”t you think these countries are monitoring their members. We also need to know how much Denzel paid for his diplomatic passport.
In that case, Trinidad should pay back the BAICO money!
I dont blame the Trini delegate.
He probably get it from good source about the CBI money hiding in Panama or other offshore banks.
Those Labour apologists will say the sky is red if it can shield their god Skerritt’s wrongdoings.
Anyway boi, we Dominicans foolish too wi! Chah man!
Dominica has been able to benefit from other OAS member states in it’s time of need, based on it’s membership of the OAS. To be a standing member or any organization members are expected to meet certain criteria. While one may remain a member without meeting that criteria one is not then entitled to all the benefits usually due to financial members, and that may include relief benefits. So to continue to receive such benefits a member should remain financial.
To ask for a waiver and be given such waiver would show the commitment of other members to the one in need. But if a member, or some members ask that you keep your financial membership status by paying dues we should not then berate that member, especially when they have already shown such great support for Dominica in it’s time of need as Trinidad has shown. Let us try to keep a level head please.
Dominica has a track record of not meeting its financial obligations to regional and international organizations. This is a chronic problem with the Skerrit’s administration. It appears that Dominica is indebted to every regional and foreign entity of which it is a member. This government is adverse to transparency, accountability and all the tenets of good governance. The government withholds important information from Dominicans. Dominicans have to rely on regional and international news agencies for data, facts and other particulars about their country. Only a corrupt and shady government lives in the shade and in darkness. Sunlight is the best disinfectant for any government. A country gets this type of shady and inept government when the PM is the sole striker and everyone else plays defence. The Ministers are just bodyguards. For dragging the country’s name through the mud, the electors should issue Skerrit and his administration with an eviction notice.
We brokes man . …..15k we cannot pay.. .. trinidad do right….millions languishing everywhere..make dem pay….
This is not a big deal people please refrain from quick judgment, TnT doesn’t even take this seriously it’s only $15-$20k not millions. TnT was quick to help us with millions when we need it most. Doe dig people. I too would like a change of government, but not now. It seems many dislike Skeritt more than they dislike ‘The government’ so for that reason it doesn’t look like they are going away any time soon, not even at next election. By your own stupid strategy attacking the one individual, just ask Antiguans, that strategy failed there miserably, also in Grenada. But good luck😨
I think Skerro is telling us that the Comonweath of Dominica is dead broke. SKERRO WHERE IS OUR 20.000 U.S. DOLLARS which is pocket money??.. So de passport and parrot money finish???
Weh,weh,weh,weh,everything Dominica has to beg.
Dirty Skerit has turned this country into a begging state.
Begging state, begging people and these labourites are proud of that.Magway sa.
dowad
u will pay for your moth
jno jules
Dominica is an independent island so they must beg and if you don’t know that then you’re the most illiterate person on the entire earth!
Just the other day at a consultation Skerrit said that funds were not a problem for Dominica, giving the impression that Dominica was swimming in money, despite Hurricane Maria?
So where is all the funds he was boasting about?
Just the other day Skerrit said the OAS head should be fired because he stood up to Venezuela’s stupidness.
Why can’t Skerrit ask Venezuela to pay Dominica’s fees.
Dominica should pay up.
Why don’t we just use some of the CBI money and pay the fee
Wise counsel I received I think you should adopt too, be silent when you don’t know the facts and or have evidence. Trinidad has nothing to be jealous of that Dominica has. With regards as to what the fees are paying, Dominica should pay. As I’ve learned, history shows that our government(s) have not been compliant regarding the fee.
Even before the storm, Dominica was not paying its fees to be member of most international orgs; not the UN, OECS, even the Socialist International kicked out the DLP for not paying fees: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socialist_International#cite_note-members-25
It’s one thing to be kicked out of political orgs but you are also not paying your fees to regional orgs like the Seismic Research Center (which operates your seismic monitoring systems) and you’re probably not contributing to CIMH or CDEMA either. These orgs are concerned with the basic security of citizens so ask yourselves how you intend to exist as a country without being able to even provide for basic security to your citizens.
Amen. We are in dire straits now, but it looks like we want the benefits of these organizations, but we could not be bothered to meet our obligations to them.
Sylvester,I understand but we are also begging too much. the income from CBI could easily cover our fee and leave plenty of change. I also think it’s no coincident Venezuela is no friend of the OAS. I feel embarrassed these days and am reluctant to tell people I’m from Dominicawhen knowing Skerrit and them live high on the hog. It would do us some credit if he could cut our bloated government expenses for a start.
This position by the Trinidad Delegation has me stunned as indeed it is shockingly surprising because the Trinidad population did respond so well to assisting us. Thanks to the Trinidad population. It underscores the truth that many times the general population understands integration and solidarity but it is the ego of some in high places that diminishes the ties that bind us as a region. was it a spontaneous echo of thought or a pre-decision
I guess this is so much for Caribbean Integration, Single Market and Economy, mutual solidarity and friendship in times of adversity. This speaks volumes on Caribbean togetherness and integration.
REMEMBER: ONE FRO TEN LEAVES ZERO ? While organizations do not just waiver fees willy-nilly, but Dominica’s case is very peculiar with the kind of loss we suffered.
I am pleased that logic, reason empathy and prudence towards Dominica’s recovery was supported by all other OAS Delegations, in spite of Trinidad Delegation’s position.
Well said Sylvester Cadette. It is pride and ego that is our own worst enemy.
Although you may shocked and may have genuine concerns and reasons as to why Trinidad insisted on Dominica paying its dues and it is inconceivable that a country or member state would make such a decision. I would not be surprised that there may be more to what we know; something along the bilateral lines. Interestingly though Dominica is boasting vast reserves due to our CBI revenue. Does Trinidad know something we don’t?. The sage continues…
Sylvester we are normally on same page, but here is where i disagree. The one from 10 leaves zero was on the premise that the smaller islands will be sucking on the contributions and economic of the larger island without pulling thier weight. It may have been harsh at the time but with the way our government has performed the last 15 years have proven to be true. We have a government that has based its economy on begging and passport sales and dependency. We have found every excuse to not pay our obligation. This is the very reason why one from 10 leaves zero. I think Trinidad may have decided so because they are tired of these excuses. In an organization everyone has to pull thier weight to avaoid dragging down the rest and the chain is as strong as the weakest link. Unless these individual island strengthens thier own economy and political structure Caribbean unity is an illusion pursued but never attained. Caricom is older than me and i am still waiting.
May God keep Trinidad safe
Where was Vince? Playing politics in St. Joe? Ms. Rolle does not have the presence and speaking ability to deal with a high powered audience such as the OAS. Vince threw her under the bus but maybe she deserves it and for good reason. Ms. Rolle are you looing for another job if you can find one? Don’t let anyone make a fool of you as it what happened here. Next time go with a cup in hand you will be more successful at first try. So much for dignity with folks who work for this government. Ask Vince for the Passport $$$$$ if you can Judy.
That’s embarrassing. They’re asking for a waiver for a $20,000 fee?
You seriously asking this?? Do you know how many families can benefit from XCD$52,000???
And Skerrit giving waiver more than that for just one arbor one of his favourites?
And Trinidad is right..At the very least some one got to stand up to Skerro in the OAS..The fee is only a small amount. Pay up i say.. Skerro you are telling us you dont have 20.000 U.S. Dollars?? Smh nough said.. I am a shame..
Sati Malehwez! You mean to tell me a Dominican is in agreement with this rubbish, with others in agreement. You may not support the government, nothing wrong with that, but asking for a waiver on fees while we rebuild benefits we the people. Port workers cannot get salary increase to make ends meet in these hard times but you want government to pay fees to OAS…wicked! Weh weh weh…stop playing politics and recognize our situation. Just remember Trinidad is not directly in the hurricane belt and may never understand what it is to rebuild an entirely country…and even if they have to go through it, they have an economy rooted in the sale of a natural resource. Open your eyes! Better yet, please return our passport to us and move to Trinidad. Stop playing politics!
Exactly!! You know how much money is being lost in revenue in import duties to ease the burden on Dominicans?? Dominica needs every dollar right now.
Dominica should pay,Skerrit has all the poor people monies and keeps enriching himself,as long as this guy is in charge.Dominica will never prosper again.
I agree that Dominica’s fees should be waived; but it is strange that to the best of my knowledge I can’t remember, or never heard that our damage assessment of Maria was in the tune of US$931-million and losses of US$382-million,” Judith Anne Rolle, Dominica’s First Secretary at the OAS. Why did they keep that from the Dominican people? A corrupt government that cannot even be trusted with hurricane damage assessment.
Here is the link to the report:
https://www.acaps.org/special-report/dominica-impact-hurricane-maria
Ah. .Google anyone? …one can even Google ‘punctuation’
My Bad the ‘punctuation’ part was meant for jihan.
Trinidad is a traitor! Jealousy is a crime! Never trust a Trinidadian.
You and your red friends are the traitors, nobody else. You lot are disgusting me!
The cap fit you, RandyX ?
Shame on Trinidad & Tobago. After all that we’ve been through in Dominica following Hurricane Maria. Mahlewez!!!!
What a friendly CARICOM partner we have. Trinidad and Tobago thinks they’re the gem of the Caribbean and a large portion of them are xenophobic. We should stop imports from them and import from another Caricom country who manufactures products with competitive prices.
How quickly you forget that they were the first in line with much aid to our people in our greatest time of need. I saw convoys of trucks laden with food and other materials destined to our shores.
Also remember, that same government offered to school our children wen our schools were not suitable to hold classes.
Don’t let one incident taint the good that someone has done for you.