Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris climate dealReuters - Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at 10:01 AM
President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that should rally his support base at home while deepening a rift with U.S. allies.
Trump, who has previously called global warming a hoax,
did not confirm the decision in a post on Twitter, saying only, “I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days.”
Trump had refused to endorse the landmark climate change accord at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday, saying he needed more time to decide. He then tweeted that he would make an announcement this week.
Well, it looks like that Trump fellow putting two fingers up to the world. Is America first he saying. Does he know that the rest of the world can work together and live without America? What does America export anyway? Nobody in Europe really wants to buy their cars because they are inferior and they can buy their oil, gas, steel and so on elsewhere. Trump is isolating America, cutting social services so he and his family can pay less tax. Such a pity. America was founded by people, who wanted to escape poverty and make a new free live in America but now Trump, a grandson of a German immigrant himself wants to hijack it for himself. If that is what American people want , good luck but the rest of the world can get on without him.
During Mr. Obama’s “I have a pen and a phone” phase, he imagined that failure to get proposals through the Congress gave him new powers to just do it. The climate-change “pact” has the impact of a treaty but Mr. Obama knew he would not get a 2/3 Senate vote for a treaty that cripples his country but requires nothing of China and India until 2030. Mr. Trump sold himself as a repudiation of Mr. Obama. This will be a test. Reuters floats this story prematurely to try to manipulate Mr. Trump.