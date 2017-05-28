Trump to reverse Obama’s Cuba policyMSN - Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 at 2:26 PM
President Donald Trump plans on reversing a set of policies softening relations with Cuba, according to a report from The Daily Caller.
According to the report, the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, an anti-embargo group, said the Trump administration was preparing to announce the changes to Obama-era policies in a June speech in Miami.
The report cites two unnamed sources who say that a bipartisan trio of senators — Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) — pushed for the reversal.
Obama, who became the first U.S. president to visit Cuba in almost a century last year, put in motion a series of policies to thaw relations with the Communist island nation, which had been a strategic burden throughout the Cold War.
