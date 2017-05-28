Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro visit during an exposition game between the Cuban national team and the Major League Baseball team Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Havana, Cuba March 2016 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump plans on reversing a set of policies softening relations with Cuba, according to a report from The Daily Caller.

According to the report, the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, an anti-embargo group, said the Trump administration was preparing to announce the changes to Obama-era policies in a June speech in Miami.

The report cites two unnamed sources who say that a bipartisan trio of senators — Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) — pushed for the reversal.

Obama, who became the first U.S. president to visit Cuba in almost a century last year, put in motion a series of policies to thaw relations with the Communist island nation, which had been a strategic burden throughout the Cold War.

