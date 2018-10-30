Trump wants to use Executive Order to end Birthright CitizenshipNew York Times - Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 12:02 PM
President Trump said he was preparing an executive order to end birthright citizenship in the United States, his latest attention-grabbing maneuver days before midterm congressional elections, during which he has sought to activate his base by vowing to clamp down on immigrants and immigration.
“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years, with all of those benefits,” Mr. Trump told Axios during an interview that was released in part on Tuesday. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end.”
In fact, dozens of other countries, including Canada, Mexico and many others in the Western Hemisphere, grant automatic birthright citizenship, according to a study by the Center for Immigration Studies, an organization that supports restricting immigration and whose work Mr. Trump’s advisers often cite.
Trump just needs to move quickly and cross out the US passport of Skerrits children because it’s not fair to have Skerrit destroy Dominica while his family enjoys US citizenship
That would be in violation of tbe US constitution and would get tangle up in all kinds of law suits. If all fails and it goes through the next President can reverse by executive order. That man is tbe mark of the beast in every sense of the word. Hatred lies. I thought our PM lied but lord have mercy!!!!! Trump making skerrit look like a Chinese figer sucking dirty diaper toddler.
Trump do right people like skerrit run up in the USA let the man run the states how he feels
I’m sorry but this time I support Trump on this matter you know. If that became law politicians like Skerrit whose children are Americans because of birthright, would be more careful with the destruction of their country like Skerrit has destroyed Dominica, knowing that hey are not only destroying the country of our children but that of their children as well. Had that been the law Skerrit would not be selling our passports to known crooks, criminals and wanted fugitives and definitely he would not make Dominica a colony of China. So I am sorry for the rest whose children were born in the US but just for the sake of Dominica, I wish Trump would succeed
Trump has no idea how the US Government works, what about Congress, Congress is AWOL. Trump thinks he is a king. They need to give Trump night classes since he never sleeps anyway, on how the US Government works and make clear to him that the US is a Republic not a dictatorship and he is not a king yet. Never mind, Trump does not read or listen to anyone he is a stable genius.
The problem is, those uninformed Trump supporters will believe every word he utters.
I support him for sure on that!