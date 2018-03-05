The Dominica Meteorological Service has said that social media postings that Dominica is under a tsunami alert are false.

On Monday morning, postings on Facebook and messages on WhatsApp show that Dominica and several countries in the Caribbean were under a tsunami alert following a massive 7.9 earthquake in Costa Rica.

Dominica News Online received several queries from readers on the matter and the Met Office was contacted for an official statement.

The Met Office said the reports are false and a hoax and there is information on its webpage concerning the island being affected by large waves and a High Surf Advisory and Small Craft Warning was in effect for Dominica.

The Antigua Met Office has also dismissed the reports as a hoax.

Below is an advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

Large swells propagating southwards from a deep-layered low-pressure system in the north Atlantic will start to affect the north-eastern Caribbean starting on Sunday, 4th March, 2018.

As a consequence, northerly to north-westerly swells of at least 3.0 to 4.5m (10 to 15 ft) will start to affect the coastal waters, particularly the northern, north-western and western coastlines around Dominica on Sunday into early Monday. This activity is expected to persist into Wednesday and will become even more adverse at times of high tide.

As a consequence, a HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and SMALL-CRAFT WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 6:00 a.m. Sunday, 4th March through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday 7th March, 2018.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents can be expected mainly along the western, northern and north-east coasts of Dominica which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case that seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) are expected to the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.