T&T NGO Living Water launches ‘Rebuild a Home’ for DominicaTrinidad and Tobago Newsday - Monday, January 8th, 2018 at 9:10 AM
On September 18, Dominica was devastated by hurricane Maria. Coverage of the island’s recovery efforts has dwindled but the Living Water Community hasn’t forgotten Dominica. The TT-based NGO recently launched the Rebuild a Home initiative through The Mercy Foundation and The Global Business Leadership Forum.
Using crowd-sourced funding, the initiative aims to raise money to rebuild at least 200 homes in those Caribbean Islands severely affected by the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria last year. Living Water Community’s founder Rhonda Maingot said while goal is help Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and the British Virgin Islands, the first new homes will be built in Dominica.
“Initially our focus will be on Dominica because not only were they the most devastated, they don’t have a ‘mother’ country whereas the others do. I think 30 percent of Dominicans lost their homes while much of the island’s housing infrastructure sustained varying degrees of damage,” she said.
