It appears that two organizations will be representing media workers in Dominica at the General Assembly of the Caribbean Association of MediaWorkers (ACM) in March in Barbados.

The new Dominica Press Corps has been granted observer status at the meeting, while the Media Workers Association of Dominica (MWAD) will attend, although its status as a full-fledged member of the ACM has been suspended.

In January both organizations met with the ACM Executive Committee to chart the way forward in the relationship between the ACM and media workers on the island.

“We consider the exchange of views and information to have been valuable in determining a way forward with respect to the relationship between the ACM and Dominican media workers,” a letter from the First Vice President of the ACM Jabari Fraser to both organizations said.

According to Fraser, in the ACM’s judgment, some issues have to be considered by both MWAD and the Dominica Press Corps.

They are:

1. The legal standing and official recognition of the organisations;

2. The representative spread of the respective membership bases;

3. The independence of the organisations to play the role of defender of press freedom;

4. The current operational status of the organisations.

In his letter, Fraser stated that both groups did not satisfactorily meet all of the above requirements.

“It is our considered opinion, following our discussions with you and examining other information we had at hand, that neither organisation satisfactorily meets all of these requirements,” he wrote. “We are prepared to discuss this in greater detail at a later date, if you so desire.”

Fraser proposed a number of positions for purposes of the General Assembly, slated for March 3, 2018:

1. MWAD’s membership status as a full-fledged national association is now suspended pending regularisation of its operations. Focal Point status will now be accorded Carlisle Jno Baptiste.

2. The Dominica Press Corps will be permitted representation at the Assembly bearing Observer Status.

3. Both organisations will be given the opportunity to re-submit an expression of interest in becoming a full-fledged member organisation by September 30, 2018.

Interim President of the Dominica Press Corps, Garvin Richards, said the new organization has some work to do to be a full member of the ACM.

“So we have some work to do to get things in place for it to become a full-fledged member of the ACM,” he stated.

Richards noted that the Dominica Press Corps will be holding its first annual general meeting on February 3, 2018 at the UWI Open Campus.

“Of course this is one of the steps that we have to take to become a full-fledged member…,” he explained. “Also to have to present a constitution, so we are putting things in place where we can become full-fledged members and we are hoping to get that done as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Jno Baptiste said that contrary to popular belief, MWAD is not dead nor defunct.

He said the organization will be resubmitting its expression of interest in again becoming a full-fledged member of the ACM.

He will be attending the General Assembly.

See the letter to both organizations below.

Download (PDF, 385KB)