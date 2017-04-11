U.S. Embassy Bridgetown is looking for entrepreneurs between the ages of 21 and 35 to participate in the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) 2017. The program gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to travel to the United States to learn best practices and build lasting connections. The deadline to apply is April 23!

YLAI builds linkages between young leaders across the hemisphere. It also helps address the opportunity gap for youth, especially women, by empowering entrepreneurs and civil society leaders with the training, tools, networks and resources they need to transform their societies and contribute more fully to economic development and prosperity, security, human rights and good governance in the hemisphere.

We’re proud of our current YLAI Fellows who came out of the YLAI pilot in 2016. One such Dominican alumnus is Valarie Honore, social entrepreneur and program officer for the East Dominica Children’s Federation, a non-profit organization focused on improving the well-being of children in Dominica. About YLAI she notes, “YLAI has helped me push my vision and stretch me dreams! Following my fellowship I will be launching a new NGO, I Have a Right Foundation, turning my vision for change into a reality.”

Valarie believes that being a part of the YLAI Alumni Network has benefited her tremendously. “Being a part of the YLAI Alumni Network has connected me with awesome friends, inspiring young leaders and change makers. Through these connections I will to continue to build lasting linkages and partnerships to improve my passion for children and youth empowerment. I will join forces with other Fellows to promote a culture of entrepreneurship and youth leadership throughout the region.”

In fall 2017, 250 YLAI Professional Fellows from Latin America and the Caribbean will expand their leadership and entrepreneurial experience through fellowships at businesses and civil society organizations across the United States. Through the YLAI Entrepreneurship Institute and the individualized Fellowships, YLAI Fellows will accelerate their commercial and social ventures’ success and develop specific action plans to carry out upon return to their home countries. YLAI Fellows will build networks, linkages and lasting partnerships to attract investments and support for their entrepreneurial ventures.

Apply here now! https://ylai.state.gov/fellowship/