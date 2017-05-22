The U.S. Embassy in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean advises U.S. citizens in Dominica that there is an ongoing demonstration at Salisbury, approximately 21 kilometers south of the Ross University campus.

U.S. citizens are advised to avoid the Salisbury area and to remain indoors during the protests.

U.S. citizens should be aware that there may be other demonstrations in other parts of the island.

U.S. citizens should avoid areas of demonstration and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.

Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.