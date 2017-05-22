U.S. Embassy sends advisory to U.S. citizens in DominicaPress release - Monday, May 22nd, 2017 at 3:53 PM
The U.S. Embassy in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean advises U.S. citizens in Dominica that there is an ongoing demonstration at Salisbury, approximately 21 kilometers south of the Ross University campus.
U.S. citizens are advised to avoid the Salisbury area and to remain indoors during the protests.
U.S. citizens should be aware that there may be other demonstrations in other parts of the island.
U.S. citizens should avoid areas of demonstration and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.
Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.
4 Comments
Venezuelito
Wel, well Skerrit you getting the publicity you so crave but nothing good about it.
Yeah
We are getting all the good publicity we are looking for!!
I just want to see how we are going to restore our image!
God help and save D/ca from self-serving power-hungry mercenaries!!😧
Idiot what publicity Skerrit needs again ?He is the leader of the country he have all the publicity and popularity there is……If anyone wants publicity it should be the opposition leader Lennox Linton….He’s the one destroying the image of Dominica.