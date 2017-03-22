UDPATE: PWA advised to seek legal representation in alleged conspiracyDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 at 9:45 AM
The Police Welfare Association (PWA) has been advised to seek legal representation and advice following allegations of conspiracy to plan a subversion by certain members made by Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, DNO has been reliably informed.
The executive members of the PWA convened an emergency meeting to discuss the matter on the evening of March 21, 2017.
DNO was informed that their regional counterparts were contacted, and they were told that legal advice should be sought.
According to a senior police officer, the Police Chief, his Deputy Davidson Valerie and Superintendent Cuffy Williams were asked to attend an emergency meeting at the Financial Centre at 2:30 pm on March 21, 2017.
On their return to Police Headquarters, the Chief of Police reportedly made the allegations.
The Senior Officer confirmed that at the meeting at the Financial Centre, the Chief of Police, his deputy and Superintendent Williams were directed to arrest the Police Officers on suspicion to send a strong message to the public and the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) members who intend to take action for salary increase.
DNO understands members of the force are not happy about the entire matter.
On Wednesday, March 22 Carbon met with the Executive of the PWA and was surprised when the lawyer of the Association, Wayne Norde, appeared with them.
DNO was reliably informed that he demanded that Norde steps out of the meeting but the executive resisted and stood their ground.
After some exchange, the lawyer was allowed to stay.
Also at the meeting were Carbon’s deputy, Davidson Valerie; Assistant Superintendant of Police, Leana Edwards of Special Branch/National Joint Intelligence Committee (NJIC) and Acting Assistant Superintendant of Police Lincoln Corbette of the Special Security Services (SSS). They never said a word at the meeting.
Carbon made some comments about impending actions that the PWA intend to take for salary increase and said that the Police Force is uneasy and Police Officers are upset at the promotion, transfer, rest days and victimisation in the force and the meeting ended.
The PWA then unanimously agreed to have a press release done with Norde, addressing the allegations.
They also agreed to write to Carbon requesting an apology for his statements.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
23 Comments
was this the findings of the investigating team …………hmmmmmmmm
you know your in trouble when you cant even trust your security.
This country is turning into a bigger joke everyday
“…his deputy and Superintendent Williams were directed to arrest the Police Officers on suspicion to send a strong message to the public and the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) members who intend to take action for salary increase.”
“…arrest the Police Officers on suspicion to send a strong message to the public and the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU)”
“…to send a strong message to the public and the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU)”
“….to send a strong message to the PUBLIC”
I TELL YOU DOMINICANS POOR FEH!!!!
Keep playing with a snake and it will eventually turn around and bite you!!! DOMINICANS YOU ALL HAVING BEEN PLAYING WITH A SNAKE FOR THE LAST 15 YEARS… I sorry for allu!
To the officers I say HOLD YOUR OWN! Don\’t allow the nincompoop commissioner and his hench men to intimidate you. Hey can someone say \”MASSIVE SICK LEAVE\” please? Call Former Insp. Duke Savoring and he will tell you all how to do that thing called rolling sick out! And stay home when you get the sick leave so no one can say you raining or pretending to be sick. We need 50% force strength to take sick leave so Carbon can learn. Remember Amnesia flue all over the place and its rough on the body
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Simple solution: If the Chief of Police believes that there is a subversion attempt, he should brief the President on the situation and if the President deemed it necessary, he should declare a “State of Emergency.” With a State of Emergency, we should then call on the SSS and the RSS for further assistance in ensuring there is no subversion with the ranks and file of the DFP.
If you do not like your job or your leader, you are well within your rights to protest by not doing your job, but you should also be prepared to face the consequences for not doing that job.
#NoSubversion #NoStateOfEmergency
Is carbon a politician or a police officer? Will the salary increase not be for every officer? What is wrong. It’s sad when intelligence is replaced by ignorance, foolishness,and a whole bunch of insecure . What a mess.
It is strange that the PWA have not denied the allegations, they have just lawyered up which makes the situation very suspicious. As far back as I can remember it was always dog eat dog when it comes for promotion within the police force and political conection was quite often a factor. So what’s new? Both the government and the Police Chief would like to have a police force that is reliable and professional. Why then should the police chief make a statement that could tarnish the name of police officers if he was not aware of certain information. And what is the PWA news conference going to be about? Neither the government or the police chief have made a public statement accusing police officers of wrong doings, it has so far been an internal issue.
Learn to read and comprehend ….. these charges are fake, created to allow arrests, as under the law the officers can have sick-outs or go-slows actions…. you all keep sweeping issues that points to the degradation of morals and ethics of democracy under the rug, or keep making all excuses possible. You are actually saying that there is nothing wrong with what is going on. STOP BEING SO BIAS… even to the point of saying it’s an internal matter, so I reckon you meant keep it that way, stay ‘hush hush’… for you speaking about it is the greater wrong and not the creation of this false charges to intimidate the public.
“…his deputy and Superintendent Williams were directed to arrest the Police Officers on suspicion to send a strong message to the public and the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) members who intend to take action for salary increase.”
Way papa labor working. Police cant get increase it good. Some of them were the same set that was shouting labor labor now pressure on the 0m make him pay
But wait awhile nah? Isn’t negotiation a process nah? Is it the first time nigotiations taking place on behalf of the police force? Them people can damage their credibility of their profession we gasa because of politics. But all that is skirrit fault. U too dam nice with these guys. I warning u. While it’s a small handful of them but they giving the impression dat the force is in their drama. Pm u need to get ur own police force outside the force. I am willing the give u and my country 20 years of police service. And don’t appoint more opposition people in ur police force. And obviously theirvreginal conterpartvis right. Seek legal advise BECAUSE WE CANT HELP U. They’ve are seeing clearly it’s not a legitimate cause they fighting so we wash our hands on all u and all u political moves. So they will never help u all. Now PM we are part of ALBA and the RSS. I know u not stupid and u on top of the action. Let the man plan we not taking another chance with all u. God is on our side.
Don’t put God in that garbage post…. I keeping seeing your post and more and more I coming to the conclusion you are a primary school, may some secondary school educated and must be a teenage.
No educated adult could be that stupid.
You are one idiot.
You take great pride in posting idiocy..Were you not the same person who Skerrit with his stalled truk coup?..So no surprise.YOU ARE A DLP idiot!
Lol….. and then skertit will ask for alba troops cuz the police force cant be trusted
more scare tactics. just like the foolish arrrests made after the meeting. just like the even more foolish move to bring foreign police to investigate figments of these scared and paranoid peoples imaginations. we moving forward!! we deserve better!!! these empty threats will not stop this movement. it will only cause it to gain momentum.
U doe seeing how momentum hace all u paying $154,643.60 to Koran Pinard Bern on top of the over the $80 thousand and the 87 thousand dollars? U doe seeing momentum hace all leader hace 6 more casss in the court? U doe seeing momentum hace u all in opposition for almost 20 years? U doe seeing we the people of Dominica not taking all u on and all u making trouble with all u own self? U doe seeing wen the time comes how all u noise making no sense is voting convincing for our PM and the DLP? So keep the momentum going. Harder all u come harder all u fall. U doe see how the USA PUT A SLAP IN ALL U FACE BY GIVING DOMIMICA A VERY GOOD RATING? U doe see just yesterday how Canada talk so well of the CERY GOOD RELATIONSHIP THEYVENJOYING WITH DOMINCA GOVT ESPECIALLY TGE PM? Every corner all u block getting kick an slap in the face so all u all have left is violence? And even after all u violence in Roseau Dominica moving stronger. But we planing our massive rally to show we dont want all u UWP.
Who is the driver at the wheel of the Dominica Police Service? Reading the news stories, it appears that the ” intelligence” for the alleged police conspiracy came from the same source as the alleged overthrow attempt. Is there a new “intelligence” agency at the Financial Center? Is there a person at the Financial Center higher than the High Court Judge who can ” direct” the police to make arrests? “Interestiner and interestiner” is often associated with Alice in Wonderland but actually the situation here is becoming much more “interestiner”.
But the entire matter not happy for true.
If that is an intimidation tactic it will not work.
We the people of Dominica, the DPSU, DAT, Police service are standing strong together. We are going forward on the promise that “those that be for us are more than those who are against us”
Their tactics will backfire: you will create a divided force and a house divided CANNOT stand!!!!!
Wishful thanking u have. A small containment of PSU and small portion of police can’t stop our country. U not seeing their own regional counterparts turn their back on them? Y dis theyvtell them seek legal advice? It’s because they are washing their hands diplomatically.
“According to a senior police officer, the Police Chief, his Deputy Davidson Valerie and Superintendent Cuffy Williams were asked to attend an emergency meeting at the Financial Centre at 2:30 pm on March 21, 2017.
On their return to Police Headquarters, the Chief of Police reportedly made the allegations.”
In other words somebody from THE FINANCIAL CENTER send them on a witch hunt hmmmm….
BUT WHAT IS GOING ON IN DOMINICA???
Like seriously, I use to hear persons talking about democracy is been threaten but I never took it seriously or actually believed that this statement had any legitimacy to it, UNTIL NOW!
So … is giving directions that police officers who are going to stand up against his proposed wage freeze, are to be arrested… so Carbon has made up this “subversion” charges to be able to arrest these polices officers since by law they cannot be arrested for attending a protest.
DOMINICANS YOU ALL WILL CONTINUE TO SHOUT LABOUR POWER AND NOT OPEN YA’LL EYES TO WHAT IS TRULY HAPPENING.
AND I STRONGLY BELIEVE TOO LATE SHALL BE ALL YOU CRY!
The Chief of police should not be intimidated by politicians but act independently and impartially as mandated by the laws he has sworn to uphold.