The Police Welfare Association (PWA) has been advised to seek legal representation and advice following allegations of conspiracy to plan a subversion by certain members made by Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, DNO has been reliably informed.

The executive members of the PWA convened an emergency meeting to discuss the matter on the evening of March 21, 2017.

DNO was informed that their regional counterparts were contacted, and they were told that legal advice should be sought.

According to a senior police officer, the Police Chief, his Deputy Davidson Valerie and Superintendent Cuffy Williams were asked to attend an emergency meeting at the Financial Centre at 2:30 pm on March 21, 2017.

On their return to Police Headquarters, the Chief of Police reportedly made the allegations.

The Senior Officer confirmed that at the meeting at the Financial Centre, the Chief of Police, his deputy and Superintendent Williams were directed to arrest the Police Officers on suspicion to send a strong message to the public and the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) members who intend to take action for salary increase.

DNO understands members of the force are not happy about the entire matter.

On Wednesday, March 22 Carbon met with the Executive of the PWA and was surprised when the lawyer of the Association, Wayne Norde, appeared with them.

DNO was reliably informed that he demanded that Norde steps out of the meeting but the executive resisted and stood their ground.

After some exchange, the lawyer was allowed to stay.

Also at the meeting were Carbon’s deputy, Davidson Valerie; Assistant Superintendant of Police, Leana Edwards of Special Branch/National Joint Intelligence Committee (NJIC) and Acting Assistant Superintendant of Police Lincoln Corbette of the Special Security Services (SSS). They never said a word at the meeting.

Carbon made some comments about impending actions that the PWA intend to take for salary increase and said that the Police Force is uneasy and Police Officers are upset at the promotion, transfer, rest days and victimisation in the force and the meeting ended.

The PWA then unanimously agreed to have a press release done with Norde, addressing the allegations.

They also agreed to write to Carbon requesting an apology for his statements.